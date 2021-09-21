JJ Redick announces retirement

J.J. Redick announced his retirement from basketball on his The Old Man and the Three show. Redick played in the NBA for 15 seasons. Redick spent the first six-and-a-half years of his career with the Orlando Magic. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2012-13 season. Redick then played the next four years with the LA Clippers, before moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. Redick then signed with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2021 trade deadline.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The number of people who predicted JJ Redick would play 15 seasons, let alone have the level of success he did: Zero.
Great run. – 9:52 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The 10 greatest shooters of all-time when factoring in both efficiency and volume:
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Ray Allen
Reggie Miller
Kyle Korver
Drazen Petrovic
Steve Nash
Peja Stojakovic
JJ Redick
Dale Ellis – 9:44 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
JJ Redick is one of only four players to rank inside the top 20 in all-time 3-point makes and 3-point FG pct.
The other three: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kyle Korver.
He’s unquestionably one of the 10 greatest shooters in the history of the sport. – 9:39 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
His exit from New Orleans (and his play last year) soured everything, but with free agency in 2019 I was stunned JJ Redick signed with the Pels in the opening minutes. Seemed like such a big deal for him to choose to be here. – 9:22 AM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
JJ Redick shot an eFG% of 70% on guarded catch and shoot jump shots in the half court during the 2019-20 season. – 9:13 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Congrats to JJ Redick on an incredible 15-year career. Finishes No. 1 in NBA 3-pointers all-time among Duke players and made the playoffs in every year* of his NBA career.
*excluding bubbles youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb… pic.twitter.com/bJiGsGZ9mY – 9:08 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
JJ Redick’s career is an ode to hard work, incremental improvement, honest self-awareness and patience.
One of the best careers ever by a shooter but only because he checked his ego at the door and worked tirelessly to shore up weaknesses in order to let his shooting shine. – 8:59 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I really thought JJ Redick had a Milwaukee redemption tour in him the last few years. Alas, quite the career. – 8:51 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: JJ Redick retires; all the signings to this point. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… pic.twitter.com/yWl0hqsI8W – 8:48 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Veteran NBA guard JJ Redick has retired after spending 15 seasons in the league: pic.twitter.com/orzjnx3dah – 8:42 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Former Pelican JJ Redick just officially announced his retirement on his Instagram page. instagram.com/p/CUFW2G_AdEQ/… – 8:40 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
After 15 seasons in the NBA, JJ Redick announced his retirement this morning. – 8:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
JJ Redick: All good things must come to an end
sportando.basketball/en/jj-redick-a… – 8:39 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
JJ Redick just announced on IG that he is retiring.
What a career. – 8:39 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
JJ Redick hanging it up. Would make a great color commentator if he wants to go in that direction.
youtube.com/watch?v=MoZzAb… – 8:39 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
All the best to JJ Redick, who announced his retirement on his The Old Man & the Three show. Hell of a run for one of the best shooters the NBA has ever seen.
youtu.be/MoZzAbwgRcU – 8:31 AM
