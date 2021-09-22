Doc Rivers wants to convince Ben Simmons to stay

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers wants to change Ben Simmons’ mind. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the star guard has told the team that he will not report to training camp next week and does not plan to play for the franchise again. “Well, I hope we can change that thought,” Rivers said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill, and Max on Wednesday morning. “That’s part of our job.”
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Doc Rivers hopes to convince Ben Simmons to stay
sportando.basketball/en/doc-rivers-… – 12:46 PM
Doc Rivers hopes to convince Ben Simmons to stay
sportando.basketball/en/doc-rivers-… – 12:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “We want him back.” That’s not happening. nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/22/doc… – 12:40 PM
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “We want him back.” That’s not happening. nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/22/doc… – 12:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers says 76ers want Ben Simmons to remain in Philadelphia: ‘We would love to get Ben back’
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 12:35 PM
Doc Rivers says 76ers want Ben Simmons to remain in Philadelphia: ‘We would love to get Ben back’
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 12:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: With Ben Simmons’ holdout looming, I looked at the possibility of the #Celtics taking part in Simmons trade talks as a facilitating third team: masslive.com/celtics/2021/0… – 12:29 PM
New: With Ben Simmons’ holdout looming, I looked at the possibility of the #Celtics taking part in Simmons trade talks as a facilitating third team: masslive.com/celtics/2021/0… – 12:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As I have for months now, I want to see Ben Simmons somehow land on Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards all there too. It’s the best fit for Simmons and that team becomes really, really interesting with Simmons in the fold. – 11:47 AM
As I have for months now, I want to see Ben Simmons somehow land on Minnesota with Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards all there too. It’s the best fit for Simmons and that team becomes really, really interesting with Simmons in the fold. – 11:47 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Doc Rivers is on First Take on ESPN. Couple of takeaways:
-PHI isn’t giving up on Ben Simmons
-Rivers confirmed Simmons has told 76ers leadership that he wants out
-Rivers says “We would love to get Ben back…We want him back.”
-His post-G7 remarks on Simmons were misrepresented – 10:52 AM
Doc Rivers is on First Take on ESPN. Couple of takeaways:
-PHI isn’t giving up on Ben Simmons
-Rivers confirmed Simmons has told 76ers leadership that he wants out
-Rivers says “We would love to get Ben back…We want him back.”
-His post-G7 remarks on Simmons were misrepresented – 10:52 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
When this is all done, Ben Simmons will need some Ted Lasso-style love. @David Thorpe has the plan to get Simmons back on the path to superstardom. truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/Zxy2S9cd8j – 10:18 AM
When this is all done, Ben Simmons will need some Ted Lasso-style love. @David Thorpe has the plan to get Simmons back on the path to superstardom. truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/Zxy2S9cd8j – 10:18 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Just upset that the #sixers missed the opportunity to put Ben Simmons on the press release photos, because as fans of this franchise know, the Sixers putting a non-shooting point guard on promo material means a trade is imminent. – 8:45 AM
Just upset that the #sixers missed the opportunity to put Ben Simmons on the press release photos, because as fans of this franchise know, the Sixers putting a non-shooting point guard on promo material means a trade is imminent. – 8:45 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
I have a hard time believing that Ben Simmons will NOT be traded before training camp opens. The way I see it, deal to #Rockets for John Wall or to #Warriors for Andrew Wiggins most likely. #Sixers may be forced to include Tyrese Maxey, a Rich Paul client. Houston has extra picks – 5:40 AM
I have a hard time believing that Ben Simmons will NOT be traded before training camp opens. The way I see it, deal to #Rockets for John Wall or to #Warriors for Andrew Wiggins most likely. #Sixers may be forced to include Tyrese Maxey, a Rich Paul client. Houston has extra picks – 5:40 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Warriors owner Joe Lacob is almost certain to get fined for his comments about Ben Simmons, but he may have some internal fence-mending to do as well… shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:10 AM
Warriors owner Joe Lacob is almost certain to get fined for his comments about Ben Simmons, but he may have some internal fence-mending to do as well… shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 3:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joe Lacob on Ben Simmons: In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing
sportando.basketball/en/joe-lacob-o… – 2:43 AM
Joe Lacob on Ben Simmons: In some ways, it doesn’t really fit what we’re doing
sportando.basketball/en/joe-lacob-o… – 2:43 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Writing a few things on today’s happenings… Ben Simmons trade demands should look familiar to Timberwolves fans. strib.mn/3kpTOBP – 10:45 PM
Writing a few things on today’s happenings… Ben Simmons trade demands should look familiar to Timberwolves fans. strib.mn/3kpTOBP – 10:45 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
sixers reddit taking the ben simmons news well pic.twitter.com/QhLMaRHAs4 – 9:05 PM
sixers reddit taking the ben simmons news well pic.twitter.com/QhLMaRHAs4 – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I never thought we would see something more hostile to a former player than LeBron going back to Cleveland, in my eyes and opinion, but ben Simmons going back to Philly for the first time is gonna be a doozy – 8:10 PM
I never thought we would see something more hostile to a former player than LeBron going back to Cleveland, in my eyes and opinion, but ben Simmons going back to Philly for the first time is gonna be a doozy – 8:10 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons is unquestionably in the wrong.
Ben Simmons is unquestionably in need of a serious come to Jesus moment.
Ben Simmons is unquestionably an all-time buy-low guy. Every GM should be licking their chops over the possibility of landing him for 20 cents on the dollar. – 6:54 PM
Ben Simmons is unquestionably in the wrong.
Ben Simmons is unquestionably in need of a serious come to Jesus moment.
Ben Simmons is unquestionably an all-time buy-low guy. Every GM should be licking their chops over the possibility of landing him for 20 cents on the dollar. – 6:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
FWIW: @Keith Pompey
Had the
Ben Simmons story 3 weeks ago inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… – 6:06 PM
FWIW: @Keith Pompey
Had the
Ben Simmons story 3 weeks ago inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… – 6:06 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Front office look at the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what to expect. instagram.com/tv/CUGSMBll8yt… – 5:12 PM
Front office look at the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia and what to expect. instagram.com/tv/CUGSMBll8yt… – 5:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Hi, hello, yes: exactly zero people are “in the right” about the Ben Simmons situation. – 4:06 PM
Hi, hello, yes: exactly zero people are “in the right” about the Ben Simmons situation. – 4:06 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A relationship that needs to end on both sides: Ben Simmons and the 76ers pic.twitter.com/3CazquPMXW – 3:53 PM
A relationship that needs to end on both sides: Ben Simmons and the 76ers pic.twitter.com/3CazquPMXW – 3:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Check out my guys @Andrew Greif and @Dan Woike and me in @latimessports on? Could the Ben Simmons’ hot mess lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers? latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 3:53 PM
Check out my guys @Andrew Greif and @Dan Woike and me in @latimessports on? Could the Ben Simmons’ hot mess lead to a trade with the Lakers or Clippers? latimes.com/sports/story/2… – 3:53 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to reports, Ben Simmons will not report to training camp & intends to never play for the #76ers again.
@Amin Elhassan believes Simmons showing up to camp might actually help him get traded sooner rather than later. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V7F4HARJzo – 3:50 PM
According to reports, Ben Simmons will not report to training camp & intends to never play for the #76ers again.
@Amin Elhassan believes Simmons showing up to camp might actually help him get traded sooner rather than later. #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V7F4HARJzo – 3:50 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons’ contract structured for him to receive 50% of his salary before Oct. 1 sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 3:09 PM
Ben Simmons’ contract structured for him to receive 50% of his salary before Oct. 1 sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 3:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Ben Simmons just cutting the checks if the Sixers fine him for holding out would be the truest definition of “fuck you” money. AK – 2:37 PM
Ben Simmons just cutting the checks if the Sixers fine him for holding out would be the truest definition of “fuck you” money. AK – 2:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: 76ers won’t authorize Ben Simmons sitting out until trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 2:30 PM
Report: 76ers won’t authorize Ben Simmons sitting out until trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 2:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the looming showdown between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:30 PM
ESPN story on the looming showdown between Ben Simmons and the 76ers: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:30 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
In all of this Ben Simmons stuff, I just hope this lady is doing alright. She’s the true victim here. pic.twitter.com/RDzzLfyzlI – 2:19 PM
In all of this Ben Simmons stuff, I just hope this lady is doing alright. She’s the true victim here. pic.twitter.com/RDzzLfyzlI – 2:19 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Beyond withholding salary from Ben Simmons for not fulfilling terms of his contract, the Sixers can use mechanisms in the CBA such as fines/suspensions to further penalize Simmons if he doesn’t honor team commitments. – 1:56 PM
Beyond withholding salary from Ben Simmons for not fulfilling terms of his contract, the Sixers can use mechanisms in the CBA such as fines/suspensions to further penalize Simmons if he doesn’t honor team commitments. – 1:56 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on the “death” of superstar free agency, potential CBA tweaks, Ben Simmons, Celts mini-preview; then @ Jon Krawczynski+ I react to latest Simmons news, Wolves interest, Minny preview:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tXJXX7
Apple: apple.co/2Xzsrwn – 1:55 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks on the “death” of superstar free agency, potential CBA tweaks, Ben Simmons, Celts mini-preview; then @ Jon Krawczynski+ I react to latest Simmons news, Wolves interest, Minny preview:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tXJXX7
Apple: apple.co/2Xzsrwn – 1:55 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I have the nicest takes ever and they boil down to wanting everyone to be happy. Do your thing, Ben Simmons, if you think you can make it work. – 1:33 PM
I have the nicest takes ever and they boil down to wanting everyone to be happy. Do your thing, Ben Simmons, if you think you can make it work. – 1:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I see many people reference the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler package as the floor of what the Sixers could get for Ben Simmons.
Covington: Traded for 2 1sts the next season
Saric: Traded that summer with the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6
I’d say that’s 3 protected 1sts of value pic.twitter.com/X4eFLR4t3P – 1:15 PM
I see many people reference the Timberwolves Jimmy Butler package as the floor of what the Sixers could get for Ben Simmons.
Covington: Traded for 2 1sts the next season
Saric: Traded that summer with the No. 11 pick to move up to No. 6
I’d say that’s 3 protected 1sts of value pic.twitter.com/X4eFLR4t3P – 1:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons is out here trolling at this point pic.twitter.com/2SzU19GyI2 – 1:12 PM
Ben Simmons is out here trolling at this point pic.twitter.com/2SzU19GyI2 – 1:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Nets GM Sean Marks, meeting with reporters today, continues to express optimism about reaching contract extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving after “very positive conversations” with both.
My latest, meanwhile, on the Ben Simmons saga is here: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 1:04 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks, meeting with reporters today, continues to express optimism about reaching contract extensions with James Harden and Kyrie Irving after “very positive conversations” with both.
My latest, meanwhile, on the Ben Simmons saga is here: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 1:04 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM
We all need a laugh. Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to camp. What is your reaction as a Sixers fan? – 12:53 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM
All things considered, Ben Simmons might be the least cool pro athlete of my entire life – 12:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM
Ben Simmons has made it clear he doesn’t want to spend another second as a Sixer. The freshly dispatched Tuesday newsletter extravaganza goes deep on the latest in the Simmons saga: marcstein.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-…
All it takes is an email to get this direct in your inbox every Tuesday. – 12:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM
Until Ben Simmons says he’s willing to play on Pluto ahead of the Sixers, not impressed. AK – 12:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.
But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.
Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM
Ben Simmons, last four seasons: 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists.
Only other players to do that over the last four years: Westbrook, Jokic, LeBron, Luka.
But then there’s this: They’ve also made 1,766 3’s in that span.
Simmons has made five. – 12:31 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons contract
2021-22: $33.0M
2022-23: $35.5M
2023-24: $37.9M
2024-25: $40.3M
He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM
Ben Simmons contract
2021-22: $33.0M
2022-23: $35.5M
2023-24: $37.9M
2024-25: $40.3M
He also has a 15% trade kicker according to @spotrac. – 12:27 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je – 12:27 PM
The Sixers and Ben Simmons trying to see who’s going to give in first pic.twitter.com/GcGqZxY2Je – 12:27 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube – 12:23 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Why NBA West is Wide Open. Tony Jones on Ben Simmons and Los Angeles Lakers. Always fun to be with @Tony Jones youtu.be/e7znzcchNsE via @YouTube – 12:23 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won… – 12:21 PM
Ben Simmons won’t report to 76ers training camp, intends to never play another game for the team sportando.basketball/en/simmons-won… – 12:21 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:
1. Ben Simmons
2. J.J. Redick
3. Jimmy Butler
4. Tobias Harris
5. Joel Embiid
Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM
Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:
1. Ben Simmons
2. J.J. Redick
3. Jimmy Butler
4. Tobias Harris
5. Joel Embiid
Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 12:18 PM
Report: Ben Simmons insists he’ll never play for 76ers again nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/21/rep… – 12:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM
Would the 76ers entertain Draymond Green in a trade package for Ben Simmons at all? – 12:11 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM
Ben Simmons sank the 76ers’ championship hopes by refusing to shoot & has now tanked his trade value by refusing to show up. He has some legit gripes about being thrown under the bus after his flop but Philly won’t forgive him for running from accountability for his own failings. – 12:04 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM
To me, the height of the silliness when it comes to Ben Simmons slander is when we talk about not wanting to trade one of the Sacramento guys for him. You’re talking about a guy who has been an all-star in three of four seasons and is an all-world defender. – 12:00 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM
It appears that Ben Simmons’ time in Philadelphia will be coming to a close pretty soon #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/21/rep… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 11:47 AM
In light of the latest Woj tweets, it’s a good time to bump this morning’s reporting from me on Ben Simmons, the team’s stance on trading him, and their expectation that some sort of holdout was certainly coming phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-la… – 11:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. – 11:43 AM
More on this storyline
Marc Farzetta: “We hear it all, but we’re not going to give up on that…I just love how [Ben Simmons] plays. I love a lot of the things that he does for the team…but we have to go through all this to get him back” -Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on @FirstTake -via Twitter / September 22, 2021
While Rivers wants to change the narrative, he hasn’t had much of a chance this offseason. He was asked how much he’s talked to Simmons. “Not much, but we’ve had some,” he said. “And I get his feelings. I understand where he’s at right now, but we’re going to keep trying to work on it to get him in the right place.” -via ESPN / September 22, 2021
It is clear Simmons wants out though and when you consider that alongside his poor form in the playoffs, the Sixers have little leverage to work with and the offers have reflected that. “The Sixers are yet to find a deal they are willing to do,” Wojnarowski said. “They want Ben Simmons in camp, they want to see his trade value improve and then find a deal out in the marketplace but right now they are going to do it with him on the sidelines because his intention now is to not play another game for that organisation. -via FOXSports.com / September 22, 2021