Joel Embiid fully recovered from injury

Joel Embiid, 76ers (torn meniscus, knee): Embiid was hampered by the injury during Philly’s second-round seven-game series loss to the Hawks, but gutted it out to average 30.4 points and 12.7 rebounds against Atlanta. After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a “full go,” per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load.
Source: David Aldridge @ The Athletic
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
With NBA camps opening next week, updates on a number of key players returning or still rehabbing injuries-from Klay Thompson to Joel Embiid to Kyrie Irving and James Harden-in @The Athletic: bit.ly/3o8hnRM – 12:00 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Camps open across the NBA next week, with numerous key players recovering or still rehabbing injuries from last year. Updates on Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid, James Harden & others, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/3o8hnRM – 9:33 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Thinking about one of the many forgotten subplots of the burner account saga: Embiid getting repeatedly disparaged to prop up Simmons (who was drafted by Colangelo) pic.twitter.com/b7ob5Ryddd – 9:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Simmons news is mostly maintaining status quo. Still, it just reinforces how the only real reason the franchise is relevant is because of Joel Embiid. All the decisions, from ownership to management, to players not developing, threaten to waste Embiid’s prime, an unforgivable sin – 12:21 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Philly’s starting lineup in 2018-19:
1. Ben Simmons
2. J.J. Redick
3. Jimmy Butler
4. Tobias Harris
5. Joel Embiid
Two remain. Backcourt owns the NBA headlines today. – 12:20 PM
Justin Grasso: Daryl Morey says that Joel Embiid has been in the gym working on his game. The #Sixers are not concerned about his knee at all -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / July 30, 2021
Noah Levick: Daryl Morey on Joel Embiid: “Joel’s been in the gym. … He has a plan with our medical staff. We are not concerned about him medically at all.” Morey declined to answer the question of whether Embiid would have surgery on his meniscus. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / July 30, 2021