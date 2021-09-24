Avery Bradley agrees to deal with Warriors

Shams Charania: Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Yesterday, I wrote about six unsigned free agents who can help a team if given an opportunity.
Avery Bradley was one of the players listed, and he just signed with the Golden State Warriors.
Here are five other notable free agents to keep an eye on: basketballnews.com/stories/6-rema… – 3:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Avery Bradley reportedly joining Golden State Warriors sportando.basketball/en/avery-bradl… – 2:45 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors have signed veteran guards Avery Bradley and Langston Galloway, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/24/gol… – 2:44 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Warriors, per @Shams Charania and @Anthony Slater. pic.twitter.com/H4d2MMx3CM – 2:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Avery Bradley has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 2:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the start of training camp, the Warriors will reportedly be working out free agent guards Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Isaiah Thomas. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/20/rep… – 4:00 PM
Barry Jackson: Per source, Bradley was very much open to a Heat return, but Heat was not interested in that, at this time. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / September 22, 2021
Barry Jackson: Per source, Avery Bradley was very much open to a Heat return, but Heat was not interested in that, at this time. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / September 20, 2021
Marc J. Spears: Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told @TheUndefeated. Warriors would like to sign a big man & 2 guards for camp. Workouts will include 5-on-5 games with a diverse group of free agents. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / September 20, 2021