Celtics signing Garrison Mathews

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Garrison Mathews is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mathews spent his first two NBA seasons with Wizards and played 64 games (24 starts) in 2020-21.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jabari Parker is probably the closest thing to a “pure” 4 on the Celtics roster. Yet, I think his roster spot might be in danger. This team still needs shooting and Garrison Mathews, Ryan Arcidiacono and maybe Luke Kornet (if he does come back) can all do that. Fun camp coming! – 10:57 AM
Jabari Parker is probably the closest thing to a “pure” 4 on the Celtics roster. Yet, I think his roster spot might be in danger. This team still needs shooting and Garrison Mathews, Ryan Arcidiacono and maybe Luke Kornet (if he does come back) can all do that. Fun camp coming! – 10:57 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
League sources tell MassLive that Garrison Mathews will have opportunity to compete for 15-man roster spot and/or a two-way deal in Celtics camp. Also a closer look at roster crunch in camp looming masslive.com/celtics/2021/0… – 9:46 AM
League sources tell MassLive that Garrison Mathews will have opportunity to compete for 15-man roster spot and/or a two-way deal in Celtics camp. Also a closer look at roster crunch in camp looming masslive.com/celtics/2021/0… – 9:46 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Garrison Mathews is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mathews spent his first two NBA seasons with Wizards and played 64 games (24 starts) in 2020-21. – 9:07 AM
Free agent guard Garrison Mathews is signing a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Mathews spent his first two NBA seasons with Wizards and played 64 games (24 starts) in 2020-21. – 9:07 AM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: Hearing from multiple sources that Boston’s recent camp invites, Ryan Arcidiacono and Garrison Mathews, have a real shot at making the Celtics final 15-man roster. One source said “It’s not a lock that the roster is done either. Brad is still doing some tinkering.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / September 24, 2021
Sources say former first-round pick Denzel Valentine is interested in coming to Cleveland. Garrison Matthews remains a possibility. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / September 8, 2021
Fred Katz: Sources: The Wizards are rescinding Garrison Mathews’ qualifying offer, which will make Mathews an unrestricted free agent. The 24-year-old Mathews shot 38 percent from 3-point range last year and started 24 games as a two-way player. -via Twitter @FredKatz / August 5, 2021