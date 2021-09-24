Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his hyperextended knee injury: “It wasn’t a miracle. If you work hard, you don’t drink, don’t smoke, you work hard for 8-9 years. I shouldn’t have played in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. I was in a lot of pain. I’m still hurting. But I’ll be okay.” (Via COSMOTE TV)
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Giannis Antetokounmpo on knee injury: I’m still hurting but I’ll be OK.
hoopshype.com/2021/09/24/gia… – 3:57 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on knee injury: I’m still hurting but I’ll be OK.
hoopshype.com/2021/09/24/gia… – 3:57 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo on COSMOTE TV: “Don’t call me champ. If you hear only compliments, you relax and this is something I don’t want” – 2:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo on COSMOTE TV: “Don’t call me champ. If you hear only compliments, you relax and this is something I don’t want” – 2:14 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new Open Floor w/ special guest @Jeremy Woo!
—rounding out the Top 100
—durant vs. giannis vs. lebron
—was trae young too high?
—was zach lavine too low? (h/t @SBN_Ricky)
—will zion make us look like idiots 6 months from now?
subscribe and listen here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 10:27 AM
new Open Floor w/ special guest @Jeremy Woo!
—rounding out the Top 100
—durant vs. giannis vs. lebron
—was trae young too high?
—was zach lavine too low? (h/t @SBN_Ricky)
—will zion make us look like idiots 6 months from now?
subscribe and listen here! link.chtbl.com/open-floor?sid… – 10:27 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
ESPN’s top 5 players for the 2021-2022 season:
5. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
3. LeBron James
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1. Kevin Durant
👍 or👎 on the top 5 players?
#NBATwitter #NBArank pic.twitter.com/EjKWrEZOYU – 8:26 AM
ESPN’s top 5 players for the 2021-2022 season:
5. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
3. LeBron James
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1. Kevin Durant
👍 or👎 on the top 5 players?
#NBATwitter #NBArank pic.twitter.com/EjKWrEZOYU – 8:26 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@LoriNickel 🦌
Lori has covered Giannis from the beginning in Milwaukee and we got together to discuss his incredible journey so far. This was a really fun chat that you can also now catch on YouTube!
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtu.be/AEqnsg16v_c pic.twitter.com/OCa40TUIXW – 8:00 AM
New @lockedonbucks w/@LoriNickel 🦌
Lori has covered Giannis from the beginning in Milwaukee and we got together to discuss his incredible journey so far. This was a really fun chat that you can also now catch on YouTube!
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtu.be/AEqnsg16v_c pic.twitter.com/OCa40TUIXW – 8:00 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
How much more can Giannis improve and how much does the Ben Simmons situation impact the East?
Joined @Kane Pitman on the latest @lockedonbucks …with video
youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 – 9:34 AM
How much more can Giannis improve and how much does the Ben Simmons situation impact the East?
Joined @Kane Pitman on the latest @lockedonbucks …with video
youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 – 9:34 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
How much improvement does Giannis have left? How will his game evolve next? How does the Ben Simmons situation impact Milwaukee?
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 pic.twitter.com/DEu4yO53B1 – 8:00 AM
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
How much improvement does Giannis have left? How will his game evolve next? How does the Ben Simmons situation impact Milwaukee?
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 pic.twitter.com/DEu4yO53B1 – 8:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
How much improvement does Giannis have left? How will his game evolve next? How does the Ben Simmons situation impact Milwaukee?
YouTube 📺 youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 pic.twitter.com/8phfbnZFnq – 12:44 AM
New @lockedonbucks w/@Justin Garcia 🦌
How much improvement does Giannis have left? How will his game evolve next? How does the Ben Simmons situation impact Milwaukee?
YouTube 📺 youtu.be/xdaVmNJ8yB4 pic.twitter.com/8phfbnZFnq – 12:44 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Some completely random thoughts:
– The Nets are somehow underrated. Yes they’re the title favorites. But what if they’re 70-win good? I get the wait and see approach… but they could be transcendent.
– Giannis as the greatest power forward ever chatter should start… very soon. – 9:32 PM
Some completely random thoughts:
– The Nets are somehow underrated. Yes they’re the title favorites. But what if they’re 70-win good? I get the wait and see approach… but they could be transcendent.
– Giannis as the greatest power forward ever chatter should start… very soon. – 9:32 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Now at @TheAthletic:
Took a look at some of the Bucks lineups I’m interested to see this season.
Two-PG looks, Giannis Antetokounmpo at center and more. theathletic.com/2840550/2021/0… – 10:09 AM
Now at @TheAthletic:
Took a look at some of the Bucks lineups I’m interested to see this season.
Two-PG looks, Giannis Antetokounmpo at center and more. theathletic.com/2840550/2021/0… – 10:09 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
Giannis is just 26. His trophy cabinet is filling and QUICKLY. We discussed his building legacy in our YouTube DEBUT!
Subscribe, rate, share!
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtube.com/channel/UCUuy2… pic.twitter.com/HIHO9pPeB8 – 8:00 AM
New @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌
Giannis is just 26. His trophy cabinet is filling and QUICKLY. We discussed his building legacy in our YouTube DEBUT!
Subscribe, rate, share!
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks
📺 youtube.com/channel/UCUuy2… pic.twitter.com/HIHO9pPeB8 – 8:00 AM
More on this storyline
Dionysis Aravantinos: Giannis: “I’m still hurting. Yesterday was the first tough practice I had since Game 6 of the NBA Finals. I’m hurting a lot, but I’ll be okay.” -via Twitter / September 24, 2021
Jim Owczarski: As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, it’s easy to forget he suffered that scary-looking knee injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. #Bucks GM Jon Horst said the Finals MVP needs no offseason procedures: “He’s fine. Can’t explain it, but he’s fine.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / July 30, 2021
Mark Medina: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: “Very generally speaking, Giannis is in a good place” with his knee. -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / July 14, 2021