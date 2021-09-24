Kyrie Irving yet to receive COVID vaccine shot?

Two days after Sean Marks told the media he’s “confident” that his team will meet league and city standards on COVID vaccinations by Opening Night, Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports reports that Irving “has yet to receive a vaccine shot,” citing “multiple league sources,” not further identified. Specifically, here’s what Weitzman reported Thursday afternoon, as part of a larger piece on the status of the NBA’s vaccination policies days before the opening of training camp… According to multiple league sources, Irving has yet to receive a vaccine shot. Both the Nets and a spokeswoman for Irving declined to comment on the record
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Highkin @highkin
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
ESPN’s #NBArank for the 21-22 season from 25 to 6:
25. Rudy Gobert
24. Karl-Anthony Towns
23. Zion Williamson
22. Jrue Holiday
21. Bam Adebayo
20. Kyrie Irving
19. Khris Middleton
18. Donovan Mitchell
17. Trae Young
16. Jimmy Butler
#NBATwitter – 8:55 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets aiming to sign Harden, Irving to contract extensions in upcoming weeks
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
How awesome was @jj_redick at hitting seemingly impossible shots?
In 2017 I dug through mounds of player tracking data to find out who was the NBA’s best at making hard shots.
It wasn’t KD.
It wasn’t Steph.
It wasn’t Kyrie.
It wasn’t Harden.
It was JJ.
More on this storyline
James said his vaccination status was a “family” conversation and “private thing” when he was asked about it in May. Earlier in the month, former Laker point guard Dennis Schröder told a German-language publication that he and James were the only Lakers players who hadn’t received the vaccine, before later telling reporters he was the only Laker not vaccinated. Dwight Howard previously questioned the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines during an Instagram Live in July 2020. Kent Bazemore also told reporters that he wasn’t planning on getting the vaccine. Back in March, when he was with the Warriors, he said he considered the decision a “lifestyle thing.” Pelinka did not name which players have yet to be vaccinated. -via The Athletic / September 24, 2021