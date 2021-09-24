Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard returning this season: No one knows

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says all Clippers are good to go for camp besides Kawhi Leonard (ACL), Jason Preston (foot) and Serge Ibaka (limited due to back). – 4:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank says beside Kawhi (ACL), a limited Serge (back) and, now, Jason Preston (foot), everyone is good to go for training camp. – 4:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Paul George is ready for the challenge with Kawhi Leonard out. On PG’s state of mind entering camp and how he has overcome adversity like admitting depression in bubble, Frank says PG showed “great strength” with his vulnerability and that helped his teammates – 4:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if Kawhi Leonard could return this season, Lawrence Frank says “no one knows” and “we don’t even breach that” thought. He says Kawhi has a detailed plan and team will wait until when his body is ready and doctors clear him. – 4:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank reiterates that Kawhi Leonard has significant rehab after ACL surgery and that “it’s going to take time.” He says the focus will be his recovery and that “Kawhi is very much engaged day to day with his teammates, coaching staff and front office talking about team.” – 4:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank’s offseason priorities:
1: Bring Kawhi back
2: Bring core back (Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, Serge Ibaka)
3: Improve roster – 4:05 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
“Priority No. 1” Lawrence Frank says, was re-signing Kawhi.
Makes sense.
“It’s great validation … says a lot about his teammates, Ty and the coaching staff and where we’re at and where we’re trying to go.” – 4:04 PM
Mirjam Swanson: Lawrence Frank on Kawhi’s rehab progress: “Look, Kawhi is as we said, it’s a significant injury, that’s a significant rehab. He attacks it, puts everything into it, always looks for different ways, how he can expedite his recovery, but it’s gonna take time.” -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / September 24, 2021
Law Murray: Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard expectations in camp: “Kawhi is very much engaged, day to day with his teammates with the coaching staff, with the front office in terms of talking about the team, talking about the guys coming in, watching them…” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / September 24, 2021
Ballmer admits he has often thought of what could’ve been if Leonard hadn’t gotten hurt. “It was painful,” Ballmer said. “Painful for Kawhi, painful for our team, painful for me and, most importantly, painful for our fans. But yeah, we gave it a go. We gave it a good go. We managed to push past Utah, even without Kawhi. “I was proud of our guys. We were within a whisker or two of taking care of business in the Western Conference finals, even without Kawhi. We’ll see when we get him back, but we basically have most of the same team back for next year. … I remain optimistic.” -via ESPN / September 17, 2021