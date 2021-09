Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard returning this season: No one knows

Ballmer admits he has often thought of what could’ve been if Leonard hadn’t gotten hurt. “It was painful,” Ballmer said. “Painful for Kawhi, painful for our team, painful for me and, most importantly, painful for our fans. But yeah, we gave it a go. We gave it a good go. We managed to push past Utah, even without Kawhi. “I was proud of our guys. We were within a whisker or two of taking care of business in the Western Conference finals, even without Kawhi. We’ll see when we get him back, but we basically have most of the same team back for next year. … I remain optimistic.” -via ESPN / September 17, 2021