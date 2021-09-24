NBA denies Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andrew Wiggins will be held out of home games due to the NBA denying his request for religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/24/and… – 8:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA denies Andrew Wiggins request for religious exemption to COVID-19 vaccine nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/24/nba… – 8:26 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Wiggins becoming a cult hero to Tucker Carlson’s audience would be pretty fun outcome for both him and them – 8:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA has denied Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins’ request for exemption from San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious grounds.
Per the NBA: “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.” – 8:04 PM
The NBA has denied Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins’ request for exemption from San Francisco’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious grounds.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
As things stand out, Andrew Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors’ home games until he’s either vaccinated or traded to the visiting team. – 8:02 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Andrew Wiggins – when the NBA asked him about his religious beliefs pic.twitter.com/WeIvbdyr3C – 7:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The NBA has chosen to deny Andrew Wiggins request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccination. That means Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he is vaccinated. – 7:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Inbox: The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ religious exemption request to avoid vaccination. “Wiggins will not be able to play in Warriors home games until he fulfills the city’s vaccination requirements.” – 7:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Got the email about Andrew Wiggins skipping the Guetta concert for the Clapton concert – 7:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NBA denies Andrew Wiggins’ religious exemption request to avoid vaccination. – 7:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the start of training camp, Andrew Wiggins got in a workout with fellow NBA players Aaron Gordon, Justise Winslow and Jalen Johnson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/wat… – 1:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins reportedly restricted to individual workouts nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/24/unv… – 7:45 AM
Sean Cunningham: Andrew Wiggins request for religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccination denied by the NBA. League statement below. pic.twitter.com/kXFGXiS8hy -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / September 24, 2021