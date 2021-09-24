Rival teams believe Sixers reconciliation with Ben Simmons an attempt to gain trade leverage

Skeptical teams observing the Sixers believe that the interest in reconciling with Simmons stems more from their hope to recoup a bit more trade leverage than the infinitesimal amount they currently possess rather than a genuine attempt to mend the relationship. Whatever the motivations are for trying to coax Simmons back to the squad, withholding a large seven-figure sum after a few missed practices does not sound like the wisest olive branch to extend.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers makes a Donald Trump comparison while discussing Ben Simmons’ situation with 76ers
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 4:03 PM
Doc Rivers makes a Donald Trump comparison while discussing Ben Simmons’ situation with 76ers
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 4:03 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Assessing Timberwolves fallout after Gersson Rosas’ dismissal, from ownership’s role to a potential Ben Simmons trade
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2846535/2021/0… – 3:43 PM
Assessing Timberwolves fallout after Gersson Rosas’ dismissal, from ownership’s role to a potential Ben Simmons trade
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2846535/2021/0… – 3:43 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
New #TheMismatch!
Join @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor as they discuss the front office upheaval in Minnesota, Ben Simmons’s potential to sit out training camp, and more!
therin.gr/75QTfYA – 3:37 PM
New #TheMismatch!
Join @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor as they discuss the front office upheaval in Minnesota, Ben Simmons’s potential to sit out training camp, and more!
therin.gr/75QTfYA – 3:37 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On BRING IT IN @David Thorpe and @jarodhector on Ben Simmons as an actual human being truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… Really recommend taking a minute to read David’s free story “Healing Ben Simmons” truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/xIHf2ivzcY – 2:18 PM
On BRING IT IN @David Thorpe and @jarodhector on Ben Simmons as an actual human being truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… Really recommend taking a minute to read David’s free story “Healing Ben Simmons” truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/xIHf2ivzcY – 2:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Quiet final week of the NBA offseason? Yeah, right.
The latest in Philly, Minnesota and more all feature in my This Week In Basketball column freshly sent to inboxes worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…
Sign up to get all the Ben Simmons coverage direct: marcstein.substack.com – 1:40 PM
Quiet final week of the NBA offseason? Yeah, right.
The latest in Philly, Minnesota and more all feature in my This Week In Basketball column freshly sent to inboxes worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…
Sign up to get all the Ben Simmons coverage direct: marcstein.substack.com – 1:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti emphasizes that the Thunder won’t take any shortcuts in this rebuilding process.
In other words, go ahead and trash your Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons trade machine results. – 11:21 AM
Sam Presti emphasizes that the Thunder won’t take any shortcuts in this rebuilding process.
In other words, go ahead and trash your Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons trade machine results. – 11:21 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Could Celtics get involved in potential Ben Simmons trade as a third team? | Winning Plays w/ @Rich Levine powered by @BetUS_Official pscp.tv/w/dBvCGHR3LTIw… – 8:30 PM
Could Celtics get involved in potential Ben Simmons trade as a third team? | Winning Plays w/ @Rich Levine powered by @BetUS_Official pscp.tv/w/dBvCGHR3LTIw… – 8:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
How the Suns could get involved in Ben Simmons trade talks as a third party – bit.ly/3o0RDH9 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/60gPrntAWS – 8:02 PM
How the Suns could get involved in Ben Simmons trade talks as a third party – bit.ly/3o0RDH9 via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/60gPrntAWS – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
How much is too much for Ben Simmons? That’s one of the many complicated questions #Cavs are asking when it comes to a potential trade
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/09/s… – 4:56 PM
How much is too much for Ben Simmons? That’s one of the many complicated questions #Cavs are asking when it comes to a potential trade
cleveland.com/cavs/2021/09/s… – 4:56 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar with me to dissect the Ben Simmons trade drama as well as look at some proposals centered around him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/bel… via @SixersWire – 4:48 PM
On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @Nick_Friar with me to dissect the Ben Simmons trade drama as well as look at some proposals centered around him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/bel… via @SixersWire – 4:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s what the #Sixers really hope for regarding Ben Simmons (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kxb2gD pic.twitter.com/CLLW8PR2fl – 3:30 PM
#NBA column: Here’s what the #Sixers really hope for regarding Ben Simmons (for subscribers): bit.ly/3kxb2gD pic.twitter.com/CLLW8PR2fl – 3:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall for Ben Simmons? Why trade could work but probably won’t ift.tt/3u6Vtzw – 3:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – John Wall for Ben Simmons? Why trade could work but probably won’t ift.tt/3u6Vtzw – 3:18 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Gilbert Arenas knows what’s up. I don’t think that you force this EXACT system in Philly, but I do think there’s a ton of room for optimization and growth with Ben Simmons. Probably elsewhere.
(Just now have to ALSO fix the confidence issues) pic.twitter.com/tI6L2nBz51 – 3:02 PM
Gilbert Arenas knows what’s up. I don’t think that you force this EXACT system in Philly, but I do think there’s a ton of room for optimization and growth with Ben Simmons. Probably elsewhere.
(Just now have to ALSO fix the confidence issues) pic.twitter.com/tI6L2nBz51 – 3:02 PM
More on this storyline
Though it doesn’t look good right now, the Sixers continue to insist that their preferred outcome at this point is to bring Simmons back and try to work through this. Embiid has publicly stumped for Simmons and privately insisted they can turn this around if they simply get him back in the gym and around the team. Rivers does not believe this will be an issue in the locker room, using an example from his own playing days to show these situations can be rectified. “The San Antonio Spurs traded Sean Elliott,” Rivers said. “You remember that? Traded him to Detroit, he failed the physical, didn’t want to come back, came back and they won the championship the next year, so these things can happen.” -via Philly Voice / September 23, 2021
“That may be where he’s at today, that may not be where he’s at tomorrow. You just don’t know, and that’s why we got to keep communicating and see where we can take this,” Rivers said. “He has four years left on his contract, it’s in our hands…once we get him back in the fold, then we can get to work. If that doesn’t happen, I don’t have an expectation. Because I don’t know where we would go. That will happen if it happens, but right now Ben is still part of this team, and I’m gonna focus on that part of it.” -via Philly Voice / September 23, 2021
The Sixers would be best served if Simmons and Paul rethink their plans, though Simmons “is clearly aware of sanctions available to the organization to fine and suspend him, including withholding of salary,” according to Wojnarowski. An NBA source said Wednesday that Simmons initially asked for a trade at the draft combine in Chicago “right after” the end of the 2020-21 season. The Game 7 home loss to the Hawks occurred on June 20, with the combine running from June 21-27. -via Bucks County Courier Times / September 23, 2021