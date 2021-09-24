Warriors signing veteran guard Langston Galloway

Shams Charania: The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free agents: As camp rosters fill, free-agent market has all but dried up. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Langston Galloway, Garrison Mathews among latest signings around league. pic.twitter.com/TNHW3ZlNgJ – 12:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Golden State Warriors are signing free agent guard Langston Galloway to a training camp deal, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. – 12:36 PM
In other words, Galloway has already exceeded all objective expectations with seven NBA seasons complete and over $30 million in contracts. But he’s also eager for the next step — an expanded role after serving as an end-of-rotation reserve on the Suns, with the possibility of adding NBA champion to his free agency resume. -via New York Daily News / July 6, 2021
“I’m optimistic. I played this year. Not many minutes as I want to. But I’m very optimistic because I know how efficient I was when I was out there,” Galloway told the Daily News before Game 1 against the Bucks. “I did what I needed to do and I helped out when the team needed, when somebody was out or got an injury. They just needed another body to go out there and make plays.” -via New York Daily News / July 6, 2021
Galloway’s shooting has improved such that he’s shifted to two-guard in his last two stops, largely playing off the ball. But he now desires to climb out of that pigeonhole. “I’m looking at my career and am like, ‘Alright, maybe I need to showcase and show teams I can play point guard, too,” he said. “So that’s my biggest focus, just showing teams and proving to teams I can be effective with that.” -via New York Daily News / July 6, 2021