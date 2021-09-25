Ben Simmons rejects meeting with 76ers teammates

Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to travel to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons and spend time convincing their All-Star teammate to commit to the 2021-22 season with them, but they were informed not to come and that Simmons did not want to meet, sources tell The Athletic.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Multiple reports say Ben Simmons won’t play for the 76ers again.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The whole Philly fans are ruthless thing is crazy. This is definitely a tough fan base here, but they also appreciate the hell out of their athletes here. I’ll never forget the dude trying to help Ben Simmons with his free throws and supporting him. Give me a break man. – 3:16 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
I’m not even angry at Ben Simmons. Just disappointed
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Ben Simmons turns away 76ers teammates request for meeting, won’t change mind about trade
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Hearing Ben Simmons is spending all his days in an ornate Klutch panic room. Soundproof, no calls in or out, full court gym for IG highlight videos – 2:20 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons is reportedly remaining firm on wanting out of the 76ers.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Philadelphia’s next big decision in the Ben Simmons saga, what looms in Minnesota after the Wolves’ front-office implosion and more from around the league … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 1:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Sixers teammates wanted to meet with Ben Simmons, he turned them away nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/25/rep… – 1:24 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sixers players wanted to fly to LA this week to meet with Ben Simmons but were told not to and that he didn’t want to meet, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/LjuGSB3PPY – 1:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet.
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Good morning! I wrote a column about Ben Simmons and who gets to be called a ‘superstar’ in the NBA:
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Still completely slack-jawed at Doc Rivers comparing Ben Simmons and his representatives to Trump supporting, Big Lie denialists days before training camp starts, as they’re in the middle of trying to convince Simmons to come back and join the team.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
What we learned with the Nuggets today:
– Tarik Black signed with Denver for training camp.
– Nikola Jokic is the 6th best player in the NBA, per ESPN
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
For Sunday’s paper (but published online now!) I wrote about what the events of this week might signal about the Marc Lore/Rodriguez tenure and what this might mean more immediately for the Timberwolves pursuit of Ben Simmons: startribune.com/gersson-rosas-… – 4:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers makes a Donald Trump comparison while discussing Ben Simmons’ situation with 76ers
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Assessing Timberwolves fallout after Gersson Rosas’ dismissal, from ownership’s role to a potential Ben Simmons trade
The Ringer @ringernba
New #TheMismatch!
Join @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor as they discuss the front office upheaval in Minnesota, Ben Simmons’s potential to sit out training camp, and more!
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On BRING IT IN @David Thorpe and @jarodhector on Ben Simmons as an actual human being truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… Really recommend taking a minute to read David’s free story “Healing Ben Simmons” truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/xIHf2ivzcY – 2:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Quiet final week of the NBA offseason? Yeah, right.
The core leaders on the 76ers — such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle — and most of the team were set to take a jet to see Simmons before being turned away, sources said. Multiple sources said Simmons didn’t want his teammates, some of whom he considers friends, to make the Philadelphia-to-Los Angeles commute out of courtesy because he won’t change his mind on wanting a trade. -via The Athletic / September 25, 2021