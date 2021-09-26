Devin Booker to miss start of training camp for health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Two-time All-Star Devin Booker out under #NBA health and safety protocols; will miss start of training camp azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:08 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Devin Booker will be out at the start of Suns training camp this week due to health and safety protocols, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/UB0XLXuhJr – 3:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker out under NBA’s health and safety protocols azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/mvEabfCFfw – 3:16 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker to miss time to start training camp
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 3:16 PM
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker to miss time to start training camp
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns announce that Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols. He will not be participating in media day on Monday or the start of training camp that begins on Tuesday. – 3:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker will miss time to start training camp this upcoming week due to health and safety protocols. – 3:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker is in health and safety protocols, #Suns just announced. – 3:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
One final flashback Devin Booker lefty work from 2018 training camp as #Suns open this year’s camp this week. pic.twitter.com/V0ijteIwUt – 2:13 PM
