Arturas Karnisovas: We want Zach LaVine to be in Chicago for a long time

KC Johnson: AK: “We’re committed to Zach LaVine. We want him to be in Chicago for a long time.”
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine said Bulls front office took input from him on FA moves. Said he appreciated that level of trust – 2:50 PM
Zach LaVine said Bulls front office took input from him on FA moves. Said he appreciated that level of trust – 2:50 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine said front office did allow some input in off-season moves. – 2:49 PM
Zach LaVine said front office did allow some input in off-season moves. – 2:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
When asked about his message to unvaccinated NBA players, Zach LaVine said he’s going to keep COVID-related questions personal – 2:48 PM
When asked about his message to unvaccinated NBA players, Zach LaVine said he’s going to keep COVID-related questions personal – 2:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine said Bulls players got to Chicago a week in advance to start getting to know each other and practicing – 2:47 PM
Zach LaVine said Bulls players got to Chicago a week in advance to start getting to know each other and practicing – 2:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine said numbers don’t matter, just wins. Isn’t worried about sacrifice with him/Vooch/DeRozan because all are high IQ players who try to make right play. – 2:45 PM
Zach LaVine said numbers don’t matter, just wins. Isn’t worried about sacrifice with him/Vooch/DeRozan because all are high IQ players who try to make right play. – 2:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is not worried about his pending free agency or where he ends up. Reiterated he has Bulls across his chest. That’s for you Jimbo! – 2:43 PM
Zach LaVine is not worried about his pending free agency or where he ends up. Reiterated he has Bulls across his chest. That’s for you Jimbo! – 2:43 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine:: “I’m a team-first guy. I’m excited about the moves we made.”
Said he’s not worried about his contract. It’s just about winning and showing up to work tomorrow when camp starts. – 2:42 PM
Zach LaVine:: “I’m a team-first guy. I’m excited about the moves we made.”
Said he’s not worried about his contract. It’s just about winning and showing up to work tomorrow when camp starts. – 2:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Arturas Karnisovas on Zach LaVine: “We want him to be in Chicago for a very long time.” Says trade deadline/free agency moves prove that – 2:22 PM
Arturas Karnisovas on Zach LaVine: “We want him to be in Chicago for a very long time.” Says trade deadline/free agency moves prove that – 2:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray said Victor Oladipo, Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Zach LaVine have all talked to him/ helped him during the rehab process. – 1:35 PM
Jamal Murray said Victor Oladipo, Klay Thompson, Spencer Dinwiddie and Zach LaVine have all talked to him/ helped him during the rehab process. – 1:35 PM
More on this storyline
Even if the Bulls fail to make the playoffs again, he is still a good bet to re-sign with them given how little cap space there is elsewhere. Vucevic is also currently eligible for an extension worth up to three years, $85.5 million. He can only sign it during the offseason. -via HoopsHype / September 25, 2021
Zach LaVine was excited by the Chicago Bulls’ aggressive offseason, but says this season is crucial in determining the direction for the team and himself as he enters the final season of his contract. “At the end of the day it’s a business,” LaVine told ESPN on Thursday. “They did what was best for the team and I will continue to go out there and do what’s best for the team as well. This season going forward is going to be extremely crucial not just for me but for everybody. Winning would take care of everything.” -via ESPN / September 23, 2021
The Bulls and LaVine did have extension discussions before free agency, sources said, but they did not find common ground. Instead Chicago executed sign-and-trade deals for Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan and signed Alex Caruso as a free agent last month, spending nearly $200 million as they look to break a four-year playoff drought. -via ESPN / September 23, 2021