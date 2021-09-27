Ben Simmons not concerned about potential fines

However, sources have said Simmons isn’t concerned about the fine. Money plays no role in his decision-making. Simmons is doing all the things that will lead to a trade.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
About to join @johngranato for a hot on ESPN Houston talking about Ben Simmons, John Wall and kickin’ off @rockets training camp. Join us! #NBA #HoustonRockets – 8:57 AM
About to join @johngranato for a hot on ESPN Houston talking about Ben Simmons, John Wall and kickin’ off @rockets training camp. Join us! #NBA #HoustonRockets – 8:57 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On the latest @SixersBeat, I tried to do a better job explaining how the CBA influences much of the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the Ben Simmons trade saga.
Clip below. Click on the link for the full episode. linktr.ee/sixersbeat pic.twitter.com/d8zEzQG4jx – 8:43 AM
On the latest @SixersBeat, I tried to do a better job explaining how the CBA influences much of the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the Ben Simmons trade saga.
Clip below. Click on the link for the full episode. linktr.ee/sixersbeat pic.twitter.com/d8zEzQG4jx – 8:43 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Had 15 minutes of one-on-one time with Ben Simmons during his first day in philly(at PCOM). Was he the person back then, he is now? pic.twitter.com/ztzZoxlVoz – 8:33 AM
Had 15 minutes of one-on-one time with Ben Simmons during his first day in philly(at PCOM). Was he the person back then, he is now? pic.twitter.com/ztzZoxlVoz – 8:33 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Who’s ready for Ben Simmons media d…..Sixers media day? pic.twitter.com/Ps3FCQxrF8 – 6:55 AM
Who’s ready for Ben Simmons media d…..Sixers media day? pic.twitter.com/Ps3FCQxrF8 – 6:55 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.
That and more on media week and training camp. denverstiffs.com/2021/9/27/2269… – 2:27 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.
That and more on media week and training camp. denverstiffs.com/2021/9/27/2269… – 2:27 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers fans, what do you want to find out at media day tomorrow that doesn’t involve Ben Simmons ? – 8:47 PM
Sixers fans, what do you want to find out at media day tomorrow that doesn’t involve Ben Simmons ? – 8:47 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:31 PM
Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.
@Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why that’s a key date in the Ben Simmons saga and how it might affect where the 76ers ultimately trade him. pic.twitter.com/ASLQE78xt7 – 1:30 PM
📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.
@Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why that’s a key date in the Ben Simmons saga and how it might affect where the 76ers ultimately trade him. pic.twitter.com/ASLQE78xt7 – 1:30 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Whoever you talk to around the league, it’s a lot of the same thing when it comes to a Ben Simmons trade: “It all starts Monday”. If/when Simmons does not show up to training camp, that’s when the trade market really starts to materialize, and real offers start coming in. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / September 27, 2021
76ers swingman Danny Green addressed the Simmons situation this week on the latest episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast. “This has nothing to do with the organization,” said Green. “This has to do with us. We just want to meet with him on a personal level, on a human being, friend level. If he still considers us friends, we don’t know if that’s the case yet or not. -via Larry Brown Sports / September 27, 2021
“I know he still communicates with some of the guys,” Green added. “I haven’t been in communication with him. But I would love to meet with him and sit down and talk just to see where his head was at. Let him know that we have his back and we want him back and just give him some friendly advice. Just first and foremost as a human being, as a professional.” -via Larry Brown Sports / September 27, 2021