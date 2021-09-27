Bradley Beal is a vaccine skeptic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal wishes Russell Westbrook luck in L.A. He confirms he and Westbrook were discussing their futures leading up to the draft. Beal wasn’t on the same page, wanting out. But he did ackhowledge some uncertainty for him at that time. – 2:51 PM
Bradley Beal wishes Russell Westbrook luck in L.A. He confirms he and Westbrook were discussing their futures leading up to the draft. Beal wasn’t on the same page, wanting out. But he did ackhowledge some uncertainty for him at that time. – 2:51 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Bradley Beal on his bout with COVID-19, which cost him the Olympics: “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. That’s it.”
Beal adds that no one will talk about adverse reactions to the vaccine and how it impacts player health. No NBA player has missed time due to the vaccine. – 2:40 PM
Bradley Beal on his bout with COVID-19, which cost him the Olympics: “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. That’s it.”
Beal adds that no one will talk about adverse reactions to the vaccine and how it impacts player health. No NBA player has missed time due to the vaccine. – 2:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal: “I want to win, I want to win the right way and do it here. I think we have enough.” – 2:35 PM
Bradley Beal: “I want to win, I want to win the right way and do it here. I think we have enough.” – 2:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal says part of his skepticism of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals can still get the virus. When countered that it lowers the risk of hospitalizion/death, Beal cited his antibodies from previously contracting COVID 🥴 – 2:28 PM
Bradley Beal says part of his skepticism of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals can still get the virus. When countered that it lowers the risk of hospitalizion/death, Beal cited his antibodies from previously contracting COVID 🥴 – 2:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he will not receive a gold medal from the Olympics despite Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green saying he should. – 2:25 PM
Bradley Beal says he will not receive a gold medal from the Olympics despite Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green saying he should. – 2:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Beal said that having Covid over the summer ahead of the Olympics did not influence his decision to get the vaccine.
“I had it before and I can get it again.” – 2:25 PM
Beal said that having Covid over the summer ahead of the Olympics did not influence his decision to get the vaccine.
“I had it before and I can get it again.” – 2:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is now asking reporters questions about why they got vaccines. When told vaccines significantly lower the chances of hospitalizion or death, he said he hopes he will be protected by having antibodies from previously contracting Covid. – 2:25 PM
Bradley Beal is now asking reporters questions about why they got vaccines. When told vaccines significantly lower the chances of hospitalizion or death, he said he hopes he will be protected by having antibodies from previously contracting Covid. – 2:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he’s going to let his agent, GM Tommy Sheppard and chairman Ted Leonsis handle his contract extension negotiations: I”ve got all year to sign it, so I’m not in a rush.” – 2:14 PM
Bradley Beal says he’s going to let his agent, GM Tommy Sheppard and chairman Ted Leonsis handle his contract extension negotiations: I”ve got all year to sign it, so I’m not in a rush.” – 2:14 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bradley Beal admits he’s not vaccinated citing personal reasons. And doesn’t feel pressure to get it. – 2:14 PM
Bradley Beal admits he’s not vaccinated citing personal reasons. And doesn’t feel pressure to get it. – 2:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Beal said he doesn’t feel any pressure to get the vaccine, though he does think about the NBA restrictions.
“They kind of force us, in a way, to want to get it. At the end of the day I talk it over with my family.” – 2:13 PM
Beal said he doesn’t feel any pressure to get the vaccine, though he does think about the NBA restrictions.
“They kind of force us, in a way, to want to get it. At the end of the day I talk it over with my family.” – 2:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is not vaccinated and does not want to share why. “Personal reasons.” – 2:10 PM
Bradley Beal is not vaccinated and does not want to share why. “Personal reasons.” – 2:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he is not vaccinated. He cites personal reasons for why. – 2:09 PM
Bradley Beal says he is not vaccinated. He cites personal reasons for why. – 2:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kicking things off with one Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/UEA4xGVhQH – 2:07 PM
Kicking things off with one Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/UEA4xGVhQH – 2:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Russell Westbrook urged Bradley Beal to request trade from Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/rep… – 11:13 AM
Report: Russell Westbrook urged Bradley Beal to request trade from Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/rep… – 11:13 AM
More on this storyline
Quinton Mayo: Yes I had it, and I can get it again. There is still a possibility vaccinated or not. – Bradley Beal -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / September 27, 2021
Quinton Mayo: I have people very close to me that are vaccinated. Parents, brothers, etc. I understand both sides…Some people have bad reactions to the vaccine, nobody wants to talk about that. – Bradley Beal -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / September 27, 2021
Quinton Mayo: I don’t think it will be. We’re going to play basketball and do that at the highest level. We have protocols and things in place to make sure we’re taken care of and tested regularly. – Bradley Beal on his vaccination status being a distraction -via Twitter @RealQuintonMayo / September 27, 2021