Contract extension on the radar for Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns has publicly committed to the Timberwolves several times, most recently at the end of the 2020–21 season, when he told reporters he wanted to have a career like Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant, spending it all with one team. According to someone close to Towns, nothing related to that goal was altered in any meaningful way by Rosas’s dismissal. A contract extension is already on his radar.
Source: Michael Pina @ Sports Illustrated
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns says he lost 50 pounds while battling COVID-19. 😳
“I was as big as D’Angelo [Russell],” KAT joked to @Michael Pina. “I was as big as our guards. You think I’m gonna play center?” basketballnews.com/stories/karlan… – 10:38 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Karl-Anthony Towns lost 50 pounds after he contracted COVID-19. He thought about stepping away from the game and had the symptoms of a panic attack when he was first cleared to travel with the Timberwolves.
On what Towns went through, and where he is now si.com/nba/2021/09/27… – 9:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
For today’s @SInow Daily Cover, I profiled Karl-Anthony Towns.
On last season’s unbearable lows, a summer of healing, and the most important year of his career about to come.
“I think I found some comfort in where my life is right now.” si.com/nba/2021/09/27… – 9:03 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Could a Karl-Anthony Towns trade request be the next shoe to drop in Minnesota?
🔊 Jon Krawczynski tells Zach Harper & Brian Geltzeiler why he doesn’t believe that’s the case right now. #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/oua9xttmg7 – 1:16 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
This has been a great fight. Boxing at its highest level #JoshuaUsyk – 5:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti emphasizes that the Thunder won’t take any shortcuts in this rebuilding process.
In other words, go ahead and trash your Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons trade machine results. – 11:21 AM
