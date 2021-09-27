Daryl Morey hopes for reconciliation with Ben Simmons

Chris Mannix: Morey says there is “a lot of hope” for reconciliation between the Sixers and Simmons. “We have a lot of optimism we can make it work here.”
Source: Twitter @SIChrisMannix
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
“Of course we want him back,” Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons. – 11:33 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: “There’s guys out there who are winners that don’t necessarily shoot the ball.”
Rivers says, if the Sixers don’t have Ben Simmons, they’ll most miss his defense and pace. – 11:31 AM
Doc Rivers: “There’s guys out there who are winners that don’t necessarily shoot the ball.”
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Rivers is now comparing Ben Simmons to Rondo, Rodman, and Wallace, as players who also don’t/didn’t shoot, and were very successful. – 11:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Talk about a straight to the point question. Reporter asks Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey if Ben Simmons is “soft.” pic.twitter.com/twVCE3mBfb – 11:30 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers on criticisms that Ben Simmons is “soft”: “I’ve never heard of the word soft compared to the guy that was second in voting in Defensive Player of the Year, personally. – 11:30 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers says he never heard the word, “soft” when referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:29 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
To encapsulate Ben Simmons standoff with Sixers: Org is playing hardball. Made it clear ramifications if he doesn’t report. – 11:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: He “is a great player and we expect him back. We expect him to be a 76er.” – 11:24 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sixers president of basketball ops won’t get into specifics of Ben Simmons fines/withholding salary, but says it’s “very clearly spelled out what happens” in CBA and his contract by missing media day, practices and games. Sixers can fine him in addition to withholding salary. – 11:24 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Doc Rivers snapping at a reporter when asked about Ben Simmons saying "I'm in charge here" 👀
Doc Rivers snapping at a reporter when asked about Ben Simmons saying "I'm in charge here" 👀
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers doesn’t come out and say it, but strongly implies that Tyrese Maxey is going to be the point guard for as long as Ben Simmons isn’t here. When asked who will be taking Simmons’ place, he jokes it “shouldn’t be hard” to figure it out. – 11:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers when asked Ben Simmons wants out of Philly: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” #Sixers – 11:22 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Morey says the last time he spoke to Ben Simmons was when they met with him in Los Angeles several weeks ago. He said he’s talked to his representatives, led by Rich Paul, since then. – 11:22 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Morey says “CBA is clearly spelled out what happens”, referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:22 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey: ‘We’re not going to talk about specifics of fines (with Ben Simmons holding out),’ but CBA ‘clearly indicates’ what they can do. – 11:22 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says he won’t talk about specifics with fines re: Ben Simmons, but says it is “very clearly spelled out” in the CBA what happens in this type of situation. – 11:21 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc says without Ben Simmons on the floor in practice, the second unit and trickle-down effect of missing a key player is the biggest concern. Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Simmons. – 11:20 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he has an idea of what he wants to do at PG with Ben Simmons out. Won’t reveal his plan but says it should be easy to figure out what the plan is #Sixers – 11:20 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on what he’ll do at point guard with Ben Simmons absent: ‘The biggest thing isn’t who starts – the second unit is the issue.’ Says second-year man Tyrese Maxey will get more minutes ‘with Ben or without.’ – 11:20 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says it’s fair to expect Tyrese Maxey to have a “big role” with or without Ben Simmons. – 11:20 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Do you agree with Brendan Haywood's assessment on Ben Simmons here?
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Morey says he last met with Ben Simmons 6-7 weeks ago. Has communicated with his representation in the meantime – 11:19 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on the Ben Simmons situation being a distraction: ‘Trade rumors are always a concern (for younger players). For players hearing their names, that’s not easy for them.’ – 11:17 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Solomon Hill: “If the 76ers win the series (against the Hawks), does the Ben Simmons thing even go down?” – 11:11 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Daryl Morey on if there is any hope for a reconciliation with Ben Simmons. “I think there is a lot of hope.” He added that a “thousand pounds of digital ink” was spilled on Aaron Rodgers being traded from Green Bay & he just led the Packers to a comeback victory last night. – 11:09 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on setting expectations given Ben Simmons’ situation: ‘Clearly not an easy situation, but it’s easy, individually. … We’re going to focus on who’s here with hopes that we do have Ben at some point.’ – 11:09 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I think there is a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – Daryl Morey – 11:08 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
“Lot of hope,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said of Ben Simmons playing for the Sixers this season, adding, “We have a lot of optimism we can make it work.” – 11:07 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” – 11:07 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says he thinks there’s “a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – 11:07 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“It’s a tough answer because it wasn’t as clear as we probably wanted.” Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out. Makes it clear he doesn’t think his G7 comments are a reason why since they talked about it the next day #Sixers – 11:07 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out: ‘That’s a good question. … It’s tough to play here, but Ben didn’t say that. It’s just an assumption.’ – 11:06 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Morey says Sixers were not looking to trade Ben Simmons after season. His reps asked for a trade. – 11:06 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons’ absence at Sixers camp: “We are disappointed he’s not here…but we are very excited about the players that are here. We are focused on them.” Added any personnel move will be what he believes will be what’s best for the team. – 11:05 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says Sixers “were not looking to trade” Ben Simmons and that Simmons’ reps asked for a trade after the season in Chicago.
“We are disappointed he’s not here,” Morey says of Simmons. He says his focus is to “do what gives us the best chance to win a championship.’ – 11:05 AM
Daryl Morey says Sixers “were not looking to trade” Ben Simmons and that Simmons’ reps asked for a trade after the season in Chicago.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Doc Rivers on how his comments after Game 7 about Ben Simmons were taken out of context: “Who do you think defended Ben more? I think the world of him as a player.” On if that comment is why Ben wants out of Philadelphia: “I don’t believe that’s one of the problems.” – 11:05 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on remarks about Ben Simmons after Game 7: pic.twitter.com/9oTDhf9s9S – 11:04 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers begins his press conference defending what he said after Game 7 about Ben Simmons, saying he wasn’t answering the question being asked. Rivers said he still thinks “the world” of Simmons as a player. – 11:04 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“To me, sometimes I wish instead of just going with what you want, go with my intent.” – Doc Rivers on post Gm 7 Ben Simmons comment. – 11:03 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “I still think the world of him. I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn’t do certain things you want him to do doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.” – 11:03 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons situation: ‘I still think the world of him as a player, Just because he doesn’t do things you want him to do – he almost won the Defensive Player of the Year.’ #NBA – 11:03 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I still think the world of him as a player” – Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:03 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers insists he never answered question about Ben Simmons post Game seven. – 11:02 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers clearly still frustrated about his infamous Game 7 comments regarding Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:02 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
The problem with making a huge stink about not wanting to play for your team, and that team then making it very public, is that it makes it extremely difficult to get value or even make a move. That’s why the Sixers are still sitting on Ben Simmons. #NBA – 9:31 AM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
About to join @johngranato for a hot on ESPN Houston talking about Ben Simmons, John Wall and kickin’ off @rockets training camp. Join us! #NBA #HoustonRockets – 8:57 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
On the latest @SixersBeat, I tried to do a better job explaining how the CBA influences much of the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the Ben Simmons trade saga.
Clip below. Click on the link for the full episode. linktr.ee/sixersbeat pic.twitter.com/d8zEzQG4jx – 8:43 AM
On the latest @SixersBeat, I tried to do a better job explaining how the CBA influences much of the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the Ben Simmons trade saga.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Had 15 minutes of one-on-one time with Ben Simmons during his first day in philly(at PCOM). Was he the person back then, he is now? pic.twitter.com/ztzZoxlVoz – 8:33 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Who’s ready for Ben Simmons media d…..Sixers media day? pic.twitter.com/Ps3FCQxrF8 – 6:55 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.
That and more on media week and training camp. denverstiffs.com/2021/9/27/2269… – 2:27 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sixers fans, what do you want to find out at media day tomorrow that doesn’t involve Ben Simmons ? – 8:47 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Whoever you talk to around the league, it’s a lot of the same thing when it comes to a Ben Simmons trade: “It all starts Monday”.
If/when Simmons does not show up to training camp, that’s when the trade market really starts to materialize, and real offers start coming in. – 7:59 PM
Whoever you talk to around the league, it’s a lot of the same thing when it comes to a Ben Simmons trade: “It all starts Monday”.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:31 PM
Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.
@Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why that’s a key date in the Ben Simmons saga and how it might affect where the 76ers ultimately trade him. pic.twitter.com/ASLQE78xt7 – 1:30 PM
📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.
More on this storyline
Ky Carlin: Morey says he met with Ben about 6-7 weeks ago. He added that there’s more communication with his camp than with Simmons himself. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / September 27, 2021
Michael Lee: Daryl Morey: “Ben is a great player & we expect him back. We expect him to be a 76er.” -via Twitter @MrMichaelLee / September 27, 2021
Chris Mannix: In Philadelphia, Daryl Morey confirms that Ben Simmons reps asked for a trade shortly after the season. “We were not looking to trade him,” Morey said. “We’re disappointed he is not here.” -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / September 27, 2021