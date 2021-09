Devin Booker confirms he has COVID-19

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Contest champion Cedric Ceballos tweeted Monday that he’d been moved out of isolation and was “COVID-19 free” but was still in the intensive care unit and dealing with several things relating to the virus . Thanking those wishing him well in recent days, Ceballos said that while he is out of isolation, he still is unable to “breathe, walk or function” on his own yet. “I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end,” Ceballos said. -via ESPN / September 14, 2021