James Harden: I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career

Ben Rohrbach: James Harden preaches patience on a potential contract extension with the Nets: “I want to know I’m in the right mindset and know for sure I want to be in Brooklyn, ultimately, for the rest of my career.”
Source: Twitter @brohrbach
Source: Twitter @brohrbach
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“It’s even scarier.”
James Harden says scary hours are coming 🤫👻
(via @SNYNets)
pic.twitter.com/oiViv0ZqHe – 11:29 AM
“It’s even scarier.”
James Harden says scary hours are coming 🤫👻
(via @SNYNets)
pic.twitter.com/oiViv0ZqHe – 11:29 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
This sounds promising for the @Brooklyn Nets. James Harden on a potential contract extension:
“I have talked with Sean and Joe. I don’t see myself anywhere else, honestly. I am taking my time with it, there’s no rush and, I want to bring a championship to the city.” – 11:27 AM
This sounds promising for the @Brooklyn Nets. James Harden on a potential contract extension:
“I have talked with Sean and Joe. I don’t see myself anywhere else, honestly. I am taking my time with it, there’s no rush and, I want to bring a championship to the city.” – 11:27 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Harden: “I want to bring a championship to the city. I’m here”
(via @YESNetwork)
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/O4o4xiktZU – 10:57 AM
Harden: “I want to bring a championship to the city. I’m here”
(via @YESNetwork)
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/O4o4xiktZU – 10:57 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden: “The Milwaukee Bucks won the championship last year, so they should be the targets. They should be the team to dethrone.” pic.twitter.com/TaCb14wvMY – 10:34 AM
James Harden: “The Milwaukee Bucks won the championship last year, so they should be the targets. They should be the team to dethrone.” pic.twitter.com/TaCb14wvMY – 10:34 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Interesting: First Kevin Durant, then James Harden. Now Cam Thomas and Sekou Doumbouya talking to media. – 10:31 AM
Interesting: First Kevin Durant, then James Harden. Now Cam Thomas and Sekou Doumbouya talking to media. – 10:31 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
James Harden always has the most thorough answers! But my favorite so far, short & direct. Asked if “scary times” will still be tram mantra: … “Even Scarier!!” 😱 🏀
#BrooklynTogether
First quote of many. Cont … 1/4 pic.twitter.com/uci2sjje0a – 10:31 AM
James Harden always has the most thorough answers! But my favorite so far, short & direct. Asked if “scary times” will still be tram mantra: … “Even Scarier!!” 😱 🏀
#BrooklynTogether
First quote of many. Cont … 1/4 pic.twitter.com/uci2sjje0a – 10:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if it’s still scary hours, James Harden said, “It’s even scarier just the pieces we have added to the team… for us it’s even more confidence.” – 10:31 AM
Asked if it’s still scary hours, James Harden said, “It’s even scarier just the pieces we have added to the team… for us it’s even more confidence.” – 10:31 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden blames himself for not having the right mindset last season and being prepared physically. Says that will be different this season. – 10:31 AM
James Harden blames himself for not having the right mindset last season and being prepared physically. Says that will be different this season. – 10:31 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“For me it’s trying to be MVP every year.”
⁃James Harden on his personal goal this season. – 10:30 AM
“For me it’s trying to be MVP every year.”
⁃James Harden on his personal goal this season. – 10:30 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if the Nets have a target on their backs, James Harden points out the Bucks won the title and the conference goes through them. – 10:30 AM
Asked if the Nets have a target on their backs, James Harden points out the Bucks won the title and the conference goes through them. – 10:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden: “We’re not the target. The defending champions are the target. They won last year. We’re trying to catch them.
“The Milwaukee Bucks won the championship last year so they should be the targets and the ones to be dethroned. ” – 10:30 AM
James Harden: “We’re not the target. The defending champions are the target. They won last year. We’re trying to catch them.
“The Milwaukee Bucks won the championship last year so they should be the targets and the ones to be dethroned. ” – 10:30 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We’re trying to catch them.”
⁃James Harden on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:29 AM
“We’re trying to catch them.”
⁃James Harden on the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about his favorite album of the summer, James Harden says Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ,Voice of the Heroes, “because I executed produced it.” Good business plug there. – 10:28 AM
Asked about his favorite album of the summer, James Harden says Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s ,Voice of the Heroes, “because I executed produced it.” Good business plug there. – 10:28 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden with a humble brag, saying his favorite piece of music this year was “Voice of the heroes by Lil Baby & Lil Durk, just because I executive produced it.” – 10:28 AM
James Harden with a humble brag, saying his favorite piece of music this year was “Voice of the heroes by Lil Baby & Lil Durk, just because I executive produced it.” – 10:28 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“Music and basketball or sports go hand in hand so we kind of need that motivation.” – 10:28 AM
James Harden says,
“Music and basketball or sports go hand in hand so we kind of need that motivation.” – 10:28 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It’s even scarier. It’s even scarier man.”
⁃James Harden on Scary Hours being back. – 10:27 AM
“It’s even scarier. It’s even scarier man.”
⁃James Harden on Scary Hours being back. – 10:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Asked about scary hours, Harden says, “It’s even scarier this year” with the additions to the team. – 10:27 AM
Asked about scary hours, Harden says, “It’s even scarier this year” with the additions to the team. – 10:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about scary hours and if they’re still to come, James Harden says “It’s even scarier now.” – 10:27 AM
Asked about scary hours and if they’re still to come, James Harden says “It’s even scarier now.” – 10:27 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden says “it’s even scarier” hours approaching this season. – 10:27 AM
James Harden says “it’s even scarier” hours approaching this season. – 10:27 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I fell short a couple of times but that won’t stop me, that can’t stop me.”
⁃James Harden on not having a championship on his resume. – 10:26 AM
“I fell short a couple of times but that won’t stop me, that can’t stop me.”
⁃James Harden on not having a championship on his resume. – 10:26 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, James Harden says he will let the media talk to Irving and listen to what he will say before adding that Kyrie is a huge part of what the Nets are trying to do. – 10:25 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, James Harden says he will let the media talk to Irving and listen to what he will say before adding that Kyrie is a huge part of what the Nets are trying to do. – 10:25 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“It’s not about anybody else but us — We’re not worried about anybody else.” – 10:25 AM
James Harden says,
“It’s not about anybody else but us — We’re not worried about anybody else.” – 10:25 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This year is going to be a different story.”
⁃James Harden on getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks last season. – 10:24 AM
“This year is going to be a different story.”
⁃James Harden on getting eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks last season. – 10:24 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
James Harden said he would let Kyrie Irving speak later today for himself. He did offer, “Obviously, Kai is a huge part of what we want to do, so …” – 10:23 AM
James Harden said he would let Kyrie Irving speak later today for himself. He did offer, “Obviously, Kai is a huge part of what we want to do, so …” – 10:23 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden also says,
“I kind of blame myself for last year — Usually I’m very very durable.” – 10:22 AM
James Harden also says,
“I kind of blame myself for last year — Usually I’m very very durable.” – 10:22 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden punts on a question on Kyrie Irving, saying he will let the media ask Kyrie himself. “Obviously Kyrie is a huge part of what we do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden punts on a question on Kyrie Irving, saying he will let the media ask Kyrie himself. “Obviously Kyrie is a huge part of what we do.” – 10:21 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden on Kyrie not being here:
“I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.
Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden on Kyrie not being here:
“I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.
Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.” – 10:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden asked about Kyrie Irving’s status, said he’ll defer to Irving when we speak to him and hear what he has to say. Adds Irving is obviously a big piece to the Nets. – 10:21 AM
James Harden asked about Kyrie Irving’s status, said he’ll defer to Irving when we speak to him and hear what he has to say. Adds Irving is obviously a big piece to the Nets. – 10:21 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“It’s not about the money for me. I’ve been on enough teams where we fell short — You win a championship in New York, the money will come.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden says,
“It’s not about the money for me. I’ve been on enough teams where we fell short — You win a championship in New York, the money will come.” – 10:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about waiting to sign an extension and getting more money if he waits a year, Harden said it’s not about the money. – 10:21 AM
Asked about waiting to sign an extension and getting more money if he waits a year, Harden said it’s not about the money. – 10:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on championship or bust expectations: “I think the entire organization feels that way.” #Nets – 10:20 AM
James Harden on championship or bust expectations: “I think the entire organization feels that way.” #Nets – 10:20 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
James Harden preaches patience on a potential contract extension with the Nets: “I want to know I’m in the right mindset and know for sure I want to be in Brooklyn, ultimately, for the rest of my career.” – 10:20 AM
James Harden preaches patience on a potential contract extension with the Nets: “I want to know I’m in the right mindset and know for sure I want to be in Brooklyn, ultimately, for the rest of my career.” – 10:20 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden on an extension:
“I’m just taking my time. I’m focused on trying to bring a Championship to the city
As far as an extension, I’m just being patient with it….
Ultimately I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career.” – 10:19 AM
James Harden on an extension:
“I’m just taking my time. I’m focused on trying to bring a Championship to the city
As far as an extension, I’m just being patient with it….
Ultimately I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career.” – 10:19 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
harden says there is no rush with his contract extension. “I’m taking my time.” pic.twitter.com/2TqsU3kZzH – 10:19 AM
harden says there is no rush with his contract extension. “I’m taking my time.” pic.twitter.com/2TqsU3kZzH – 10:19 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I’m taking my time. I’m focused on trying bring a championship to this city — Long term I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career.”
⁃James Harden on signing a contract extension before the season starts. – 10:19 AM
“I’m taking my time. I’m focused on trying bring a championship to this city — Long term I want to be in Brooklyn for the rest of my career.”
⁃James Harden on signing a contract extension before the season starts. – 10:19 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden on when or if he’ll sign a #Nets extension: “I’m just being patient with it. Making sure I’m in the right mindset with it.” – 10:19 AM
James Harden on when or if he’ll sign a #Nets extension: “I’m just being patient with it. Making sure I’m in the right mindset with it.” – 10:19 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about a contract extension, James Harden says he’s taking his time and is trying to bring a championship to the city. In his mind, there’s no rush. – 10:19 AM
Asked about a contract extension, James Harden says he’s taking his time and is trying to bring a championship to the city. In his mind, there’s no rush. – 10:19 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden on his hamstring: “I’m 100 percent. I’m back.” pic.twitter.com/MP8oMcYm2I – 10:18 AM
James Harden on his hamstring: “I’m 100 percent. I’m back.” pic.twitter.com/MP8oMcYm2I – 10:18 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden says he’s “100 percent’ healthy after the hamstring injury – 10:17 AM
James Harden says he’s “100 percent’ healthy after the hamstring injury – 10:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden on his hamstring: “A hundred percent, I’m back which I feel great about that.” – 10:17 AM
James Harden on his hamstring: “A hundred percent, I’m back which I feel great about that.” – 10:17 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
James Harden says the Nets’ entire roster improved with more experience. “And honestly we have a full year together… now we got a full training camp and a full year to get better. That is the most fun and exciting part about it.” – 10:16 AM
James Harden says the Nets’ entire roster improved with more experience. “And honestly we have a full year together… now we got a full training camp and a full year to get better. That is the most fun and exciting part about it.” – 10:16 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden says “It’s nice to see you guys in person.” Ditto. – 10:16 AM
James Harden says “It’s nice to see you guys in person.” Ditto. – 10:16 AM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
James Harden says,
“Our entire roster improved in a sense of we have more experience.” – 10:16 AM
James Harden says,
“Our entire roster improved in a sense of we have more experience.” – 10:16 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD on potential extensions for Harden and Irving:
“We all 3 talked about playing together for a long time but their situation is going to happen on their time and when they want it to happen” – 10:04 AM
KD on potential extensions for Harden and Irving:
“We all 3 talked about playing together for a long time but their situation is going to happen on their time and when they want it to happen” – 10:04 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant on his extension: “I wanted to be here. We’ve all talked about being here long term.” Said Irving and Harden’s situations will happen on their own time. – 10:04 AM
Durant on his extension: “I wanted to be here. We’ve all talked about being here long term.” Said Irving and Harden’s situations will happen on their own time. – 10:04 AM
More on this storyline
Ohm Youngmisuk: James Harden on potentially signing an extension with Brooklyn: “I’m just taking my time… I am focused on trying to bring a championship to the city… I’m just being patient with it. Making sure I’m in the right mindset with it.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 27, 2021
Brian Lewis: Harden: “Its not about the money for me…My mindset, my goal is to make sure we’re able to build the team…You win a championship in New York, the money will come.” -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 27, 2021
Brian Lewis: KD on whether inking long-term will help convince Kyrie Irving and James Harden to do the same: “We all three talked about playing here for a long time but their situations will happen on their time and we all respect that.” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / September 27, 2021