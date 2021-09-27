Joel Embiid insists he wants Ben Simmons back

Noah Levick: Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “If I didn’t love playing with Ben Simmons, I’m honest, I would say it.” Embiid says it’s time for the Sixers to take the next step and emphasizes he’s disappointed with the current situation (Simmons not being here).
Seth Curry says he wants to be a “well-rounded player” and that handling the ball, being more than a shooter is nothing new for him.
#Sixers guard Seth Curry on playing well with Joel Embiid late last year/in playoffs: ‘We just got to build on that and add layers offensively. It’s exciting.’ – 12:28 PM
Am I wearing an Embiid-Simmons collectors item? It could be yours! pic.twitter.com/e4BHRnVxRX – 12:27 PM
Tobias Harris said if he knew things would get to this point, he and his Sixers teammates would have visited Ben Simmons’ house the day after the Game 7 loss. … The Sixers attempted to fly to LA to visit Simmons last week, but Simmons declined. – 12:23 PM
Tobias Harris says “Training camp starts tomorrow and I don’t think (Ben Simmons) is coming through that door so we got to just keep pushing on” #Sixers – 12:13 PM
Tobias Harris, on Ben Simmons not being in camp: “As a group, as a team, we start training camp tomorrow, and I don’t think he’s coming through that door. So we have to keep pushing on.” – 12:13 PM
It’s funny to think that we’re all scrolling through Twitter for Ben Simmons updates and Ben Simmons is somewhere doing the same thing. – 12:02 PM
#Sixers swingman Furkan Korkmaz: ‘I don’t know the situation (with Ben Simmons). I love playing with him and would love to play with him. I hope he’s going to be happy and we’re going to be happy at the end.’ – 12:00 PM
Part 1: If Joel Embiid had gotten the chance to sit with Ben Simmons, what would he have said to him? pic.twitter.com/80hdcfj5Qt – 11:56 AM
Joel Embiid says “we’ve all seen the (offseason) videos” of Ben Simmons, so him doing that (if he comes back) would be great.
Embiid also highlights offensive rebounding as an area where he thinks Simmons can grow. – 11:53 AM
Joel Embiid was asked what the team needs from Simmons if he returns: “We’ve all seen the videos. So that would help.” Embiid said Simmons has the potential to be that good. #Sixers – 11:53 AM
“I’m sure we’ve all seen the videos. That would help.” – Joel Embiid on what he would like to see from Simmons if he reports to Sixers this season. Also mentioned his defense. – 11:52 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I got to be better. Go back to Game 7 – I turned the ball over a couple times and missed a couple shots. Game 4 I missed a layup. … I got to be better. That can’t happen.’ – 11:52 AM
Embiid on what he would want to see from Simmons if he does come back and play for them: “I’m sure we’ve all seen the videos. That would help.”
(Also notes his defense among other things will be valuable regardless) – 11:51 AM
Could Simmons’ saga overshadow an expected MVP-caliber campaign from Embiid? | Off the Dribble #Sixers inquirer.com/newsletters/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 AM
Asked Joel Embiid what he would say to Ben Simmons if he got to talk to him. After a long pause, he said, “I’d say I’m disappointed” in the fact the situation has gotten to where it is, that he still believes he and Ben can win together and he wants to keep playing with him. – 11:50 AM
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on his personal relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘I think last year we were closer than before.’ – 11:50 AM
Embiid wants to make sure his disappointed quote isn’t taken out of context. The big man is not disappointed in Simmons. Embiid disappointed in the situation because of what he thinks this team can accomplish. – 11:48 AM
Embiid says he’s disappointed that Simmons situation has deteriorated. “I really hope he changes his mind..I do love playing with him because he adds so much to our team. We’ve been building this team around us. I don’t see it as ‘This is my team’. I don’t care about any of that” – 11:48 AM
“He knows we can win together.” “I really hope he changes his mind” – Embiid on Simmons – 11:48 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘This year I might shoot more 3s because I think that’s going to help the team.’ – 11:48 AM
Joel Embiid makes it clear he loves playing alongside Ben Simmons and hopes he comes back since the #Sixers have been building around them two – 11:47 AM
The Sixers will be at the Pelicans on Oct. 20, opening night for both teams. Will Ben Simmons be on the Sixers by then? Will Zion be available to play for the Pels, coming off foot surgery? – 11:47 AM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “If I didn’t love playing with Ben Simmons, I’m honest, I would say it.”
Embiid says it’s time for the Sixers to take the next step and emphasizes he’s disappointed with the current situation (Simmons not being here). – 11:47 AM
On being “disappointed,” Embiid said he believes the Sixers are on the right path and ready to take the next step. “I hope he changes his mind … I love playing with him.” – 11:46 AM
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid: ‘I’m disappointed in the fact we’ve seen the results. … I hope that he really changes his mind. If I didn’t like playing with him, I would say. We’ve been building this team around us.’ – 11:46 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his defensive impact and wanting to be DPOY: pic.twitter.com/gcrHz231yb – 11:45 AM
What Embiid would say to Ben, if Simmons would have met with him:” I’m disappointed, obviously because we haven’t won anything.” “Look at what we’ve been able to do. It’s all about taking the next step” – 11:45 AM
Joel Embiid on what he’d say to Ben Simmons: “Honestly, I’m disappointed.”
Embiid: “In the regular season, we’ve been so good and so dominant that we know it’s working. It’s about taking the next step and everyone playing up to their potential.” – 11:45 AM
Embiid on if he had to chance to talk to him: “I’m disappointed … Look at what we have been able to do. I have to be better. Everybody has to be better. But we have been so dominant that we know what’s working. …” – 11:44 AM
Embiid with a long, long pause when asked by @Tim Bontemps what he would say to Simmons. “I’m disappointed. We haven’t won anything … I got to be better, everyone has got to be better. But in the regular season, we have been so dominant … we know it’s working.” – 11:44 AM
Embiid on what he would say to Simmons: “I would probably say I’m disappointed…I think it’s all about taking the next step, and everybody playing up to their potential, whether it’s me, him, Tobias, Shake, Matisse…everybody has to be on point.” – 11:44 AM
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid on what he would have said to Ben Simmons: ‘I would probably say I’m disappointed. We haven’t won anything, (but) look at what we’ve been able to do. … It’s all about taking the next step.’ – 11:43 AM
“I would say I’m disappointed” Joel Embiid after a long pause on what he would’ve said to Ben Simmons if they met out in LA #Sixers – 11:43 AM
Embiid on asking fans to be better: “The fans have the right to act the way the want to. Personally, I would not like to be in another city… Only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose…They work hard for the money they make… – 11:40 AM
Joel Embiid: “I would not want to be in another city because I love Philadelphia.” He said the main reason is the passion of the fans & their desire to see their teams to win: “They care.” – 11:40 AM
Embiid, on Philly fans: “Fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city…It’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose…We get paid based on them coming to games and buying jerseys. I’m grateful for it.” – 11:40 AM
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t want to play anywhere else because of how invested the fan base is here. “They know who the 15th guy on the team is … I could be averaging 50 points a game, and they’re going to be mad if we lose.” – 11:39 AM
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid on wanting Philly fans to ‘be better’ ‘The fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city. It’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose. – 11:39 AM
Embiid on the fans: “The fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city, I like Philadelphia because they care. They come to games…they know everything about the team…it’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose.” – 11:39 AM
Embiid says trade rumors are a part of the business, and players have to understand that, and move on. – 11:38 AM
Joel Embiid on calling Ben Simmons passing up a late dunk a turning point after Game 7. “I don’t have any regrets because I didn’t call out anybody. I just stated the facts. I’m honest & I cant lie. I don’t feel like I put anybody in a situation where they had to feel bad.” – 11:38 AM
Joel Embiid: Trade rumors are “part of the business. … You can’t get mad at that. That’s just the way it is.”
Embiid recalls “the whole city wanted” him traded two years, and “you don’t really get treated as a human being. … Then again, it is a business.” – 11:38 AM
Embiid said everyone needs to grow up and handle trade rumors professionally. “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me, wouldn’t the Sixers say yes to that? I would probably say yes to that [if I was them]” – 11:37 AM
Joel Embiid on dealing with trade rumors: “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me…I would say yes to that…You can’t get mad at that.”
“It is a business. It’s unfortunate to be in that situation.”
Embiid says it’s just something they have to deal with. – 11:37 AM
Joel Embiid on trade rumors: “You just have to deal with them. … If the Warriors called and offered Steph and Klay for me, do you think the Sixers would say no to that? … I wouldn’t say no to that.” – 11:36 AM
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid: ‘If Golden State offered Steph and Klay for me, they got to say yes to that. How do you not? You can’t get mad at that.’ #Warriors – 11:36 AM
Embiid doesn’t regret his post-game comment. “I don’t have any regrets because I didn’t call anybody out on this…. You know I can’t lie.” – 11:36 AM
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t have any regrets about his post-Game 7 comments and reiterates the Sixers “all gotta be better.” – 11:35 AM
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t have any regrets about his comments after Game 7. Says he was “just stating the facts” #Sixers – 11:35 AM
Joel Embiid said if he regrets anything about what he said after the game, it was for calling out Matisse Thybulle for missing a free throw after the Ben Simmons dunk. He said he just believed that play was the turning point of the game, and so he answered that way. – 11:35 AM
Embiid asked if he regrets G7 comments: “I don’t think I said anything, I asked a question about what was a turning point. It was a the turning point…I don’t have any regrets, because I didn’t call out anybody, I just stated the facts.” – 11:35 AM
#Sixers coach Ben Embiid: ‘I was asked a question about the turning point (in Game 7). … I don’t have any regrets. I didn’t call out anybody.’ – 11:35 AM
“I know he’s(Ben) going through a lot, and I guess we just gotta let him be himself.” – Embiid – 11:35 AM
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his knee: pic.twitter.com/IE7LA9aZoL – 11:34 AM
Joel Embiid acknowledged the Sixers attempted to fly to L.A. to meet with Ben Simmons. – 11:34 AM
Embiid on Simmons: “I know he is going through a lot … we just have to let him be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Joel Embiid confirms that they tried to go out to LA to meet with Simmons: “That’s what it takes to win, and I still believe that we got a chance to win with him. I know he’s going through a lot, and I guess we just gotta let him be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Joel Embiid said the players did try to go speak with Ben Simmons in California, but that they have to let him “be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Joel Embiid on the Ben Simmons situation: “Of course we want him back.” He acknowledges teammates tried to fly out and meet with him. – 11:34 AM
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid confirms some players tried to go out to talk to Ben Simmons. ‘We just got to let him be himself.’ – 11:33 AM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “Obviously we want him back.”
Embiid says, “The way I look at is we’ve all got to be better.” – 11:33 AM
Embiid on Simmons: “Of course we want him back, he’s a big piece of what we’ve been building the past few years…the way I look at it is, we all got to be better. After we lost, I kinda tried to figure out ways I could be better so we can win something.” – 11:33 AM
Joel Embiid says “of course we want [Ben] back … there’s a lot of stuff that has happened … the way I look at is we all got to be better.” – 11:33 AM
“Of course we want him back,” Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons. – 11:33 AM
Joel Embiid is here. He says his knee is “fine” and he feels “pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/L0ocWXShPf – 11:32 AM
Joel Embiid says his knee is fine. He’s been working out all summer and hasn’t had any setbacks #Sixers – 11:32 AM
Doc Rivers: “There’s guys out there who are winners that don’t necessarily shoot the ball.”
Rivers says, if the Sixers don’t have Ben Simmons, they’ll most miss his defense and pace. – 11:31 AM
Rivers is now comparing Ben Simmons to Rondo, Rodman, and Wallace, as players who also don’t/didn’t shoot, and were very successful. – 11:31 AM
Talk about a straight to the point question. Reporter asks Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey if Ben Simmons is “soft.” pic.twitter.com/twVCE3mBfb – 11:30 AM
Doc Rivers on criticisms that Ben Simmons is “soft”: “I’ve never heard of the word soft compared to the guy that was second in voting in Defensive Player of the Year, personally. – 11:30 AM
Doc Rivers says he never heard the word, “soft” when referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:29 AM
To encapsulate Ben Simmons standoff with Sixers: Org is playing hardball. Made it clear ramifications if he doesn’t report. – 11:27 AM
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: He “is a great player and we expect him back. We expect him to be a 76er.” – 11:24 AM
Sixers president of basketball ops won’t get into specifics of Ben Simmons fines/withholding salary, but says it’s “very clearly spelled out what happens” in CBA and his contract by missing media day, practices and games. Sixers can fine him in addition to withholding salary. – 11:24 AM
Doc Rivers snapping at a reporter when asked about Ben Simmons saying “I’m in charge here” 👀
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/ABReFNi5Te – 11:23 AM
Doc Rivers doesn’t come out and say it, but strongly implies that Tyrese Maxey is going to be the point guard for as long as Ben Simmons isn’t here. When asked who will be taking Simmons’ place, he jokes it “shouldn’t be hard” to figure it out. – 11:23 AM
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid waiting in wings to speak at media day. – 11:23 AM
Doc Rivers when asked Ben Simmons wants out of Philly: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” #Sixers – 11:22 AM
Morey says the last time he spoke to Ben Simmons was when they met with him in Los Angeles several weeks ago. He said he’s talked to his representatives, led by Rich Paul, since then. – 11:22 AM
Morey says “CBA is clearly spelled out what happens”, referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:22 AM
#Sixers Daryl Morey: ‘We’re not going to talk about specifics of fines (with Ben Simmons holding out),’ but CBA ‘clearly indicates’ what they can do. – 11:22 AM
Daryl Morey says he won’t talk about specifics with fines re: Ben Simmons, but says it is “very clearly spelled out” in the CBA what happens in this type of situation. – 11:21 AM
Doc says without Ben Simmons on the floor in practice, the second unit and trickle-down effect of missing a key player is the biggest concern. Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Simmons. – 11:20 AM
Doc Rivers says he has an idea of what he wants to do at PG with Ben Simmons out. Won’t reveal his plan but says it should be easy to figure out what the plan is #Sixers – 11:20 AM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on what he’ll do at point guard with Ben Simmons absent: ‘The biggest thing isn’t who starts – the second unit is the issue.’ Says second-year man Tyrese Maxey will get more minutes ‘with Ben or without.’ – 11:20 AM
Doc Rivers says it’s fair to expect Tyrese Maxey to have a “big role” with or without Ben Simmons. – 11:20 AM
Do you agree with Brendan Haywood’s assessment on Ben Simmons here?
(via NBA TV)
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/6NLCnBgOTR – 11:19 AM
Morey says he last met with Ben Simmons 6-7 weeks ago. Has communicated with his representation in the meantime – 11:19 AM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on the Ben Simmons situation being a distraction: ‘Trade rumors are always a concern (for younger players). For players hearing their names, that’s not easy for them.’ – 11:17 AM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s and Danny Green’s remarks about Philly fans: ‘Fans are fans. I think most cities are about the same. I think this is an intense fan base. I like the people caring.’ – 11:11 AM
Solomon Hill: “If the 76ers win the series (against the Hawks), does the Ben Simmons thing even go down?” – 11:11 AM
Daryl Morey on if there is any hope for a reconciliation with Ben Simmons. “I think there is a lot of hope.” He added that a “thousand pounds of digital ink” was spilled on Aaron Rodgers being traded from Green Bay & he just led the Packers to a comeback victory last night. – 11:09 AM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on setting expectations given Ben Simmons’ situation: ‘Clearly not an easy situation, but it’s easy, individually. … We’re going to focus on who’s here with hopes that we do have Ben at some point.’ – 11:09 AM
“I think there is a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – Daryl Morey – 11:08 AM
“Lot of hope,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said of Ben Simmons playing for the Sixers this season, adding, “We have a lot of optimism we can make it work.” – 11:07 AM
Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” – 11:07 AM
Daryl Morey says he thinks there’s “a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – 11:07 AM
“It’s a tough answer because it wasn’t as clear as we probably wanted.” Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out. Makes it clear he doesn’t think his G7 comments are a reason why since they talked about it the next day #Sixers – 11:07 AM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out: ‘That’s a good question. … It’s tough to play here, but Ben didn’t say that. It’s just an assumption.’ – 11:06 AM
Morey says Sixers were not looking to trade Ben Simmons after season. His reps asked for a trade. – 11:06 AM
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons’ absence at Sixers camp: “We are disappointed he’s not here…but we are very excited about the players that are here. We are focused on them.” Added any personnel move will be what he believes will be what’s best for the team. – 11:05 AM
Daryl Morey says Sixers “were not looking to trade” Ben Simmons and that Simmons’ reps asked for a trade after the season in Chicago.
“We are disappointed he’s not here,” Morey says of Simmons. He says his focus is to “do what gives us the best chance to win a championship.’ – 11:05 AM
Doc Rivers on how his comments after Game 7 about Ben Simmons were taken out of context: “Who do you think defended Ben more? I think the world of him as a player.” On if that comment is why Ben wants out of Philadelphia: “I don’t believe that’s one of the problems.” – 11:05 AM
In Philadelphia, Daryl Morey confirms that Ben Simmons reps asked for a trade shortly after the season. “We were not looking to trade him,” Morey said. “We’re disappointed he is not here.” – 11:04 AM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on remarks about Ben Simmons after Game 7: pic.twitter.com/9oTDhf9s9S – 11:04 AM
Doc Rivers begins his press conference defending what he said after Game 7 about Ben Simmons, saying he wasn’t answering the question being asked. Rivers said he still thinks “the world” of Simmons as a player. – 11:04 AM
“To me, sometimes I wish instead of just going with what you want, go with my intent.” – Doc Rivers on post Gm 7 Ben Simmons comment. – 11:03 AM
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “I still think the world of him. I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn’t do certain things you want him to do doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.” – 11:03 AM
#Sixers Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons situation: ‘I still think the world of him as a player, Just because he doesn’t do things you want him to do – he almost won the Defensive Player of the Year.’ #NBA – 11:03 AM
“I still think the world of him as a player” – Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:03 AM
Doc Rivers insists he never answered question about Ben Simmons post Game seven. – 11:02 AM
Doc Rivers clearly still frustrated about his infamous Game 7 comments regarding Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:02 AM
The problem with making a huge stink about not wanting to play for your team, and that team then making it very public, is that it makes it extremely difficult to get value or even make a move. That’s why the Sixers are still sitting on Ben Simmons. #NBA – 9:31 AM
About to join @johngranato for a hot on ESPN Houston talking about Ben Simmons, John Wall and kickin’ off @rockets training camp. Join us! #NBA #HoustonRockets – 8:57 AM
On the latest @SixersBeat, I tried to do a better job explaining how the CBA influences much of the circus-like atmosphere surrounding the Ben Simmons trade saga.
Clip below. Click on the link for the full episode. linktr.ee/sixersbeat pic.twitter.com/d8zEzQG4jx – 8:43 AM
Could Ben Simmons’ saga overshadow an expected MVP-caliber campaign from Joel Embiid? | Off the Dribble inquirer.com/newsletters/si… via @phillyinquirer – 8:42 AM
Had 15 minutes of one-on-one time with Ben Simmons during his first day in philly(at PCOM). Was he the person back then, he is now? pic.twitter.com/ztzZoxlVoz – 8:33 AM
Who’s ready for Ben Simmons media d…..Sixers media day? pic.twitter.com/Ps3FCQxrF8 – 6:55 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.
Sixers fans, what do you want to find out at media day tomorrow that doesn’t involve Ben Simmons ? – 8:47 PM
Whoever you talk to around the league, it’s a lot of the same thing when it comes to a Ben Simmons trade: “It all starts Monday”.
If/when Simmons does not show up to training camp, that’s when the trade market really starts to materialize, and real offers start coming in. – 7:59 PM
Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:31 PM
📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.
@Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why that’s a key date in the Ben Simmons saga and how it might affect where the 76ers ultimately trade him. pic.twitter.com/ASLQE78xt7 – 1:30 PM
Noah Levick: Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: “I’ve done my part of reaching out and communicating. The situation is what it is at this point. … Training camp starts tomorrow and I don’t think he’s coming through that door, so we have to push on right now.” -via Twitter @NoahLevick / September 27, 2021
Tom Moore: #Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons situation: ‘I have reached out to Ben and spoken to him. … To be honest, I haven’t been in that situation he’s in.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / September 27, 2021