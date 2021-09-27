Koby Altman wants Collin Sexton with the Cavaliers long term

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs GM Koby Altman said he wants Collin Sexton here long term. Won’t negotiate in public so didn’t go too deep. Neither he nor Bickerstaff believes it will affect Sexton’s performance – 1:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs scheduled to talk today at Media Day: Koby Altman, J.B. Bickerstaff, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Isaac Okoro, Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton. – 11:28 AM
Chris Fedor on Collin Sexton: Coby Altman basically told teams, “Hey, look, we’re not trying to get rid of him here. Right. He’s not a depressed asset. We’re not in any hurry. I think it was just generally seeing if they could improve the roster while also exploring his market value.” -via Spotify / August 18, 2021
Barry Jackson: If Heat loses bidding war for Lowry & doesn’t get Dinwiddie or Ball (or Paul,Conley obviously), there is Sexton interest. But Heat likely wouldn’t have enough to appeal to Cleveland unless Love included&Heat; would then be up against tax in 22-23. Cavs said to want lot if deal him -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / July 30, 2021
One question outside of a likely Mobley pick is what else they might have in store for themselves. Rumors of Collin Sexton trades are swirling. Exploring better-balanced books in the future is happening. And even kicking around a potential Ben Simmons trade for Cleveland has been discussed, as it has with many teams. League sources said brief conversations between Cleveland and Philadelphia were explored, but an asking price of every young player the Cavs value plus multiple first-round picks in the future wasn’t something they’d consider. For now, roll with Mobley and see where else value may exist. -via The Athletic / July 29, 2021