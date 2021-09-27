Kyrie Irving declines questions about vaccination status

Ohm Youngmisuk: Kyrie Irving joins Nets media day remotely. On if he expects to be compliant with vaccination to play: “I would love to keep that private and handle that the right way with my team. Obviously I’m not able to be present there today.” He adds he’s not putting limits for future. pic.twitter.com/00fYCtBcNR
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Gotta love media day. Everyone focused on “every part” of their game. Everyone is making the playoffs. The only thing of interest thus far is Kyrie … other than that we’ve heard it all before – 1:44 PM
Gotta love media day. Everyone focused on “every part” of their game. Everyone is making the playoffs. The only thing of interest thus far is Kyrie … other than that we’ve heard it all before – 1:44 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
Full report from Nets media day on Kyrie Irving situation plus updates on Irving & James Harden contract extension discussions: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:16 PM
Full report from Nets media day on Kyrie Irving situation plus updates on Irving & James Harden contract extension discussions: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:16 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Kyrie Irving would not confirm or deny his vaccination status. Asked if he is looking forward to playing in front of the Brooklyn fans, he said, “The last thing I wanted to create was a distraction and all this hoopla.” – 12:19 PM
Kyrie Irving would not confirm or deny his vaccination status. Asked if he is looking forward to playing in front of the Brooklyn fans, he said, “The last thing I wanted to create was a distraction and all this hoopla.” – 12:19 PM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Kyrie: “first things first, you gotta respect the privacy… I’m not here to create more drama.” on IG Live after signing off Zoom.
“Don’t say I never did anything for y’all; hope y’all enjoyed that.” – 12:18 PM
Kyrie: “first things first, you gotta respect the privacy… I’m not here to create more drama.” on IG Live after signing off Zoom.
“Don’t say I never did anything for y’all; hope y’all enjoyed that.” – 12:18 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie, on Instagram Live after his Zoom with reporters ended, says he doesn’t want to create drama, says he wants to continue to lead in the right way. – 12:18 PM
Kyrie, on Instagram Live after his Zoom with reporters ended, says he doesn’t want to create drama, says he wants to continue to lead in the right way. – 12:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on contract extension talks with the Brooklyn Nets: “We’re having great talks. It’s going well. We know the future is on our side, sort of say, being able to maximize our potential in these next coming years to make a few runs at this championship.” pic.twitter.com/ljkJDAx1Lz – 12:18 PM
Kyrie Irving on contract extension talks with the Brooklyn Nets: “We’re having great talks. It’s going well. We know the future is on our side, sort of say, being able to maximize our potential in these next coming years to make a few runs at this championship.” pic.twitter.com/ljkJDAx1Lz – 12:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Asked if he’s excited to play in front of the Brooklyn fans, Kyrie Irving says “I’m excited…The last thing I wanted to create was this hoopla and distractions. I’m continuously growing and learning from others…It won’t be easy, but I feel like we have a recipe for success.” – 12:16 PM
Asked if he’s excited to play in front of the Brooklyn fans, Kyrie Irving says “I’m excited…The last thing I wanted to create was this hoopla and distractions. I’m continuously growing and learning from others…It won’t be easy, but I feel like we have a recipe for success.” – 12:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“This is the last thing I wanted to create is more distractions and hoopla around this.” kyrie irving says. – 12:16 PM
“This is the last thing I wanted to create is more distractions and hoopla around this.” kyrie irving says. – 12:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving actually just said he wants no distractions. He’s first-team All-distraction. – 12:16 PM
Kyrie Irving actually just said he wants no distractions. He’s first-team All-distraction. – 12:16 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“I know that I’ll be there everyday no matter what — I know that the focus has to be on an all-time high. No distractions.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on being available for the Nets this season. – 12:16 PM
“I know that I’ll be there everyday no matter what — I know that the focus has to be on an all-time high. No distractions.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on being available for the Nets this season. – 12:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving refuses to answer if he plans to play in home games this season. In a related story, Nets season tickets are still available. – 12:15 PM
Kyrie Irving refuses to answer if he plans to play in home games this season. In a related story, Nets season tickets are still available. – 12:15 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
When asked if Kyrie Irving will play in home games in New York — where it is mandatory to have at least one COVID-19 shot — Irving declined to answer.
Irving referred back to his privacy and said that information will come in the future. – 12:15 PM
When asked if Kyrie Irving will play in home games in New York — where it is mandatory to have at least one COVID-19 shot — Irving declined to answer.
Irving referred back to his privacy and said that information will come in the future. – 12:15 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving says,
“I wouldn’t be anything without the teammates I have around me.” – 12:14 PM
Kyrie Irving says,
“I wouldn’t be anything without the teammates I have around me.” – 12:14 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Asked about his vaccination status, Kyrie Irving says it’s a private matter. Later asked if he expected to play home games in NYC, Irving again asks media to respect his privacy. He intimates that information about his status/availability will be made public at a later date. – 12:14 PM
Asked about his vaccination status, Kyrie Irving says it’s a private matter. Later asked if he expected to play home games in NYC, Irving again asks media to respect his privacy. He intimates that information about his status/availability will be made public at a later date. – 12:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Irving was asked about his availability to play in Nets home games: “Again, please respect my privacy. Everything will be released in due time when all of this is cleared up.” – 12:14 PM
Irving was asked about his availability to play in Nets home games: “Again, please respect my privacy. Everything will be released in due time when all of this is cleared up.” – 12:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie on if he expects to play home games this season, given the NY vaccination mandates: “Again, please respect my privacy.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/wBmzmUK0bz – 12:14 PM
Kyrie on if he expects to play home games this season, given the NY vaccination mandates: “Again, please respect my privacy.” #nets #nba pic.twitter.com/wBmzmUK0bz – 12:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked if he expects to play in home games with the Nets, Kyrie Irving says “please respect my privacy.” Said he will release something on it once he clears things up. – 12:13 PM
Asked if he expects to play in home games with the Nets, Kyrie Irving says “please respect my privacy.” Said he will release something on it once he clears things up. – 12:13 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Kyrie Irving asks the media to respect his privacy with regard to why he isn’t at Nets media day. Says everything will be released “at a due date, when this is all cleared up.” – 12:13 PM
Kyrie Irving asks the media to respect his privacy with regard to why he isn’t at Nets media day. Says everything will be released “at a due date, when this is all cleared up.” – 12:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie Irving was asked about a potential contract extension: “We’re openly communicating and we’ll see. It’s going well.” – 12:13 PM
Kyrie Irving was asked about a potential contract extension: “We’re openly communicating and we’ll see. It’s going well.” – 12:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about signing an extension, Kyrie Irving says he’s had open communication with KD and Harden and they all know how they feel on it. “The future is on our side.” Said they’ve had great talks on it and are going well, but doesn’t offer a timetable, like Harden. – 12:12 PM
Asked about signing an extension, Kyrie Irving says he’s had open communication with KD and Harden and they all know how they feel on it. “The future is on our side.” Said they’ve had great talks on it and are going well, but doesn’t offer a timetable, like Harden. – 12:12 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kyrie Irving ducking anything relating to his availability. Whether he can play in #Nets home games remains an unknown. How the #NBA is allowing this is a mystery. Very frustrating. – 12:12 PM
Kyrie Irving ducking anything relating to his availability. Whether he can play in #Nets home games remains an unknown. How the #NBA is allowing this is a mystery. Very frustrating. – 12:12 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We’re having great talks, it’s going well. The future is on our side to maximize our potential and win a championship.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on discussing a contract extension to stay in Brooklyn. – 12:12 PM
“We’re having great talks, it’s going well. The future is on our side to maximize our potential and win a championship.”
⁃Kyrie Irving on discussing a contract extension to stay in Brooklyn. – 12:12 PM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Actor Michael B. Jordan making this comment on Kyrie’s IG Live 😂
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/8UcoYcMkMg – 12:12 PM
Actor Michael B. Jordan making this comment on Kyrie’s IG Live 😂
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/8UcoYcMkMg – 12:12 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Players don’t have to reveal vaccination status, but here are the facts: Unvaccinated, Kyrie can’t play in any Nets home games, plus games at MSG or in Toronto. These are legitimate, basketball-related questions. – 12:11 PM
Players don’t have to reveal vaccination status, but here are the facts: Unvaccinated, Kyrie can’t play in any Nets home games, plus games at MSG or in Toronto. These are legitimate, basketball-related questions. – 12:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status and whether he’ll be available for home games: “Please respect my privacy, next question.” #Nets – 12:10 PM
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status and whether he’ll be available for home games: “Please respect my privacy, next question.” #Nets – 12:10 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
“I’d like to keep that stuff private …in the world of Kyrie just want to keep that private & handle that with my team …move forward … does not mean I’m…” …Not going to hinder the team moving forward…
Essentially how Kyrie answered the vaccination question. More to come … pic.twitter.com/od3VPa2lrZ – 12:10 PM
“I’d like to keep that stuff private …in the world of Kyrie just want to keep that private & handle that with my team …move forward … does not mean I’m…” …Not going to hinder the team moving forward…
Essentially how Kyrie answered the vaccination question. More to come … pic.twitter.com/od3VPa2lrZ – 12:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving joins Nets media day remotely. On if he expects to be compliant with vaccination to play: “I would love to keep that private and handle that the right way with my team. Obviously I’m not able to be present there today.” He adds he’s not putting limits for future. pic.twitter.com/00fYCtBcNR – 12:09 PM
Kyrie Irving joins Nets media day remotely. On if he expects to be compliant with vaccination to play: “I would love to keep that private and handle that the right way with my team. Obviously I’m not able to be present there today.” He adds he’s not putting limits for future. pic.twitter.com/00fYCtBcNR – 12:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie on his ankle: “It’s been a long road.” Said he was in a lot of pain. He’s been able to rehab but is taking time and wants to be as healthy as possible coming into the season. – 12:09 PM
Kyrie on his ankle: “It’s been a long road.” Said he was in a lot of pain. He’s been able to rehab but is taking time and wants to be as healthy as possible coming into the season. – 12:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status, and whether he expects to be either vaxxed or compliant by the time they come back from LA. He declined to answer and said “I prefer to keep that private.” #Nets – 12:09 PM
I asked Kyrie Irving about his vaccination status, and whether he expects to be either vaxxed or compliant by the time they come back from LA. He declined to answer and said “I prefer to keep that private.” #Nets – 12:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie did not say whether or not he is vaccinated. “I’d like to keep that private,” he said. – 12:08 PM
Kyrie did not say whether or not he is vaccinated. “I’d like to keep that private,” he said. – 12:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status: “I like to keep that stuff private.” pic.twitter.com/orG5lRJMGm – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status: “I like to keep that stuff private.” pic.twitter.com/orG5lRJMGm – 12:08 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kyrie Irving says he’d like to keep his vaccination status private … – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving says he’d like to keep his vaccination status private … – 12:08 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Kyrie Irving doing media availability away from the team facility declines to address vaccine status: “I’d like to keep that stuff private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving doing media availability away from the team facility declines to address vaccine status: “I’d like to keep that stuff private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan.” – 12:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving says he will keep his vaccination status private “and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving says he will keep his vaccination status private “and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together.” – 12:08 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kyrie Irving, when asked about his vaccination status: “I’d like to keep that stuff private.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving, when asked about his vaccination status: “I’d like to keep that stuff private.” – 12:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on his vaccine status: “I like to keep that stuff private. There’s a lot of questions going on in the world of Kyrie and I’d just like to keep that private. Obviously I’m not able to be present today but I’m not putting any limits on the future.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving on his vaccine status: “I like to keep that stuff private. There’s a lot of questions going on in the world of Kyrie and I’d just like to keep that private. Obviously I’m not able to be present today but I’m not putting any limits on the future.” – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status: “I appreciate the question, but I’d like to keep that stuff private.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving on his vaccination status: “I appreciate the question, but I’d like to keep that stuff private.” – 12:08 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie Irving, joining Nets media day via Zoom, declines to answer questions about his vaccination status. “I’m not able to be present there today but it doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future.” – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving, joining Nets media day via Zoom, declines to answer questions about his vaccination status. “I’m not able to be present there today but it doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future.” – 12:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving says he wants to keep his personal vaccination status private. – 12:08 PM
Kyrie Irving says he wants to keep his personal vaccination status private. – 12:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving on the roster: “I’m looking forward to every part of this journey…we added more firepower to the interior. I’m looking forward to playing with everybody.” – 12:06 PM
Kyrie Irving on the roster: “I’m looking forward to every part of this journey…we added more firepower to the interior. I’m looking forward to playing with everybody.” – 12:06 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Kyrie Irving says,
“I’m looking forward to every part of this journey.” – 12:06 PM
Kyrie Irving says,
“I’m looking forward to every part of this journey.” – 12:06 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Kyrie Irving zooming in from Home for #Nets Media Day. (But some tech problems right now 🤦🏻♀️). But …. He actually has his IG LIVE right now!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G5fB1P4I8r – 12:05 PM
Kyrie Irving zooming in from Home for #Nets Media Day. (But some tech problems right now 🤦🏻♀️). But …. He actually has his IG LIVE right now!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G5fB1P4I8r – 12:05 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
This is how Kyrie Irving is doing media day. No clarity yet on how he will play home games and comply with new NYC COVID regulations. pic.twitter.com/0ujcmLud9T – 12:04 PM
This is how Kyrie Irving is doing media day. No clarity yet on how he will play home games and comply with new NYC COVID regulations. pic.twitter.com/0ujcmLud9T – 12:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving joining Nets media day via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/pBmTED4DRS – 12:03 PM
Kyrie Irving joining Nets media day via Zoom. pic.twitter.com/pBmTED4DRS – 12:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown proceed to look at each other, and then say neither of them have any concerns about it. – 11:57 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability, Joe Harris and Bruce Brown proceed to look at each other, and then say neither of them have any concerns about it. – 11:57 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s talent as a 🏀 player
(via NBA TV)
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/A26vzWJUnw – 11:53 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s talent as a 🏀 player
(via NBA TV)
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/A26vzWJUnw – 11:53 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
So many players, including Joe Harris and Bruce Brown just now … “we rely on Kai…” … which just make me think, and this is not reporting it’s just a vibe. … I feel like Durant and Harden (or someone) may be making progress with Irving to get vaxxed. pic.twitter.com/QN8gvMvtGK – 11:52 AM
So many players, including Joe Harris and Bruce Brown just now … “we rely on Kai…” … which just make me think, and this is not reporting it’s just a vibe. … I feel like Durant and Harden (or someone) may be making progress with Irving to get vaxxed. pic.twitter.com/QN8gvMvtGK – 11:52 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant expects #Nets to have ‘whole team’ amid Kyrie Irving vaccination drama nypost.com/2021/09/27/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:43 AM
Kevin Durant expects #Nets to have ‘whole team’ amid Kyrie Irving vaccination drama nypost.com/2021/09/27/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:43 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Using David Letterman at Nets media day for sound bites and laughs to overshadow the story about Kyrie Irving’s anti-vax stance — if that is what happened — is gross and terribly predictable with retrospect. – 11:08 AM
Using David Letterman at Nets media day for sound bites and laughs to overshadow the story about Kyrie Irving’s anti-vax stance — if that is what happened — is gross and terribly predictable with retrospect. – 11:08 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant was asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status today at Nets media day: “That’s his personal decision, what he does is not on us to speculate. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” pic.twitter.com/HcjuIzUFu7 – 11:02 AM
Kevin Durant was asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status today at Nets media day: “That’s his personal decision, what he does is not on us to speculate. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” pic.twitter.com/HcjuIzUFu7 – 11:02 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving missed Nets media day activities due to NYC’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations
The city requires “proof of at least one dose of vaccination for all workers and individuals in indoor entertainment and performing arts venues.”
➡️ yhoo.it/3CS4ZJQ pic.twitter.com/4lsXgc3bmz – 10:59 AM
Kyrie Irving missed Nets media day activities due to NYC’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations
The city requires “proof of at least one dose of vaccination for all workers and individuals in indoor entertainment and performing arts venues.”
➡️ yhoo.it/3CS4ZJQ pic.twitter.com/4lsXgc3bmz – 10:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving To Appear Via Zoom At Media Day As Questions Swirl Around His Vaccination Status
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:57 AM
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving To Appear Via Zoom At Media Day As Questions Swirl Around His Vaccination Status
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Deandre Bembry, a St. Pat’s product who has known Kyrie Irving for years, on his pal’s vaccination status: “Me knowing Kai, he’s gonna make his own decisions. The fact that the season is here, he’s going to make his own decision on what he wants to do.” #nets – 10:54 AM
Deandre Bembry, a St. Pat’s product who has known Kyrie Irving for years, on his pal’s vaccination status: “Me knowing Kai, he’s gonna make his own decisions. The fact that the season is here, he’s going to make his own decision on what he wants to do.” #nets – 10:54 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre Bembry on Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status: “He’s gonna make his own decisions.” #Nets – 10:53 AM
DeAndre Bembry on Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status: “He’s gonna make his own decisions.” #Nets – 10:53 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability having known him a long time: “He’s going to make his own decisions. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.” – 10:52 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability having known him a long time: “He’s going to make his own decisions. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.” – 10:52 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry plans to help St. Pats, his alma mater, now that he’s back in the area. Kyrie Irving went there before him, but didn’t overlap with him, but has been very supportive of the school since graduating. – 10:50 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry plans to help St. Pats, his alma mater, now that he’s back in the area. Kyrie Irving went there before him, but didn’t overlap with him, but has been very supportive of the school since graduating. – 10:50 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I don’t think anyone expected Kyrie Irving at media day and that’s not a good thing. – 10:27 AM
I don’t think anyone expected Kyrie Irving at media day and that’s not a good thing. – 10:27 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, James Harden says he will let the media talk to Irving and listen to what he will say before adding that Kyrie is a huge part of what the Nets are trying to do. – 10:25 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, James Harden says he will let the media talk to Irving and listen to what he will say before adding that Kyrie is a huge part of what the Nets are trying to do. – 10:25 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
James Harden said he would let Kyrie Irving speak later today for himself. He did offer, “Obviously, Kai is a huge part of what we want to do, so …” – 10:23 AM
James Harden said he would let Kyrie Irving speak later today for himself. He did offer, “Obviously, Kai is a huge part of what we want to do, so …” – 10:23 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
James Harden punts on a question on Kyrie Irving, saying he will let the media ask Kyrie himself. “Obviously Kyrie is a huge part of what we do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden punts on a question on Kyrie Irving, saying he will let the media ask Kyrie himself. “Obviously Kyrie is a huge part of what we do.” – 10:21 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden on Kyrie not being here:
“I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.
Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden on Kyrie not being here:
“I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.
Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.” – 10:21 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Harden asked about Kyrie Irving’s status, said he’ll defer to Irving when we speak to him and hear what he has to say. Adds Irving is obviously a big piece to the Nets. – 10:21 AM
James Harden asked about Kyrie Irving’s status, said he’ll defer to Irving when we speak to him and hear what he has to say. Adds Irving is obviously a big piece to the Nets. – 10:21 AM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
Kevin Durant says 2 key things: believes they’ll be a”full team” in time.(On ques about Kyrie Irving not being allowed inside Barclays Center today due to not being vaccinated) also:
“I love our roster on paper…now we gotta go out & do it between the lines” #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/zxrGd8HSxK – 10:14 AM
Kevin Durant says 2 key things: believes they’ll be a”full team” in time.(On ques about Kyrie Irving not being allowed inside Barclays Center today due to not being vaccinated) also:
“I love our roster on paper…now we gotta go out & do it between the lines” #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/zxrGd8HSxK – 10:14 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
According to NY rules, Kyrie Irving can’t play or practice at home until he gets a vaccination shot. Kevin Durant: “We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” #Nets #NBA – 10:11 AM
According to NY rules, Kyrie Irving can’t play or practice at home until he gets a vaccination shot. Kevin Durant: “We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” #Nets #NBA – 10:11 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving will not be at Media Day in Brooklyn today, sources confirm. NYC mandate states that all Knicks/Nets need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to practice/play home games in NYC. Nets training camp is in San Diego. Irving may talk to media via Zoom. ESPN first reported. – 10:11 AM
Kyrie Irving will not be at Media Day in Brooklyn today, sources confirm. NYC mandate states that all Knicks/Nets need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to practice/play home games in NYC. Nets training camp is in San Diego. Irving may talk to media via Zoom. ESPN first reported. – 10:11 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability: “I expect it not to be [an issue]. That’s on Kyrie and that’s his personal decision. … We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:10 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability: “I expect it not to be [an issue]. That’s on Kyrie and that’s his personal decision. … We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:10 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games, Kevin Durant said he’s not worried about it, said it’s his personal decision. – 10:10 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games, Kevin Durant said he’s not worried about it, said it’s his personal decision. – 10:10 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant, when asked if he was concerned about Kyrie Irving‘s availability for the season given NYC’s protocols, said bluntly: “No” – 10:10 AM
Kevin Durant, when asked if he was concerned about Kyrie Irving‘s availability for the season given NYC’s protocols, said bluntly: “No” – 10:10 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving won’t attend Nets media day due to health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 10:09 AM
Kyrie Irving won’t attend Nets media day due to health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 10:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games going forward and if it will be a concern: “I expect it not to be. That’s on Kyrie. That’s his personal decision. What he does is not for us to speculate… We expect Kyrie and expect the whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games going forward and if it will be a concern: “I expect it not to be. That’s on Kyrie. That’s his personal decision. What he does is not for us to speculate… We expect Kyrie and expect the whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Asked if he’s concerned about Kyrie not being available for home games given that he’s not here today, KD says:
“No…we trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Asked if he’s concerned about Kyrie not being available for home games given that he’s not here today, KD says:
“No…we trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Durant says he is not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s availability. “We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Durant says he is not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s availability. “We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he’s not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status.
“We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Kevin Durant says he’s not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status.
“We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD on whether inking long-term will help convince Kyrie Irving and James Harden to do the same: “We all three talked about playing here for a long time but their situations will happen on their time and we all respect that.” #Nets #NBA – 10:07 AM
KD on whether inking long-term will help convince Kyrie Irving and James Harden to do the same: “We all three talked about playing here for a long time but their situations will happen on their time and we all respect that.” #Nets #NBA – 10:07 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD on potential extensions for Harden and Irving:
“We all 3 talked about playing together for a long time but their situation is going to happen on their time and when they want it to happen” – 10:04 AM
KD on potential extensions for Harden and Irving:
“We all 3 talked about playing together for a long time but their situation is going to happen on their time and when they want it to happen” – 10:04 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Durant on his extension: “I wanted to be here. We’ve all talked about being here long term.” Said Irving and Harden’s situations will happen on their own time. – 10:04 AM
Durant on his extension: “I wanted to be here. We’ve all talked about being here long term.” Said Irving and Harden’s situations will happen on their own time. – 10:04 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
David Letterman is here at Barclays Center for Brooklyn Nets Media Day. He appears to have replaced Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to be available, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/P6QUsTEQSU – 10:00 AM
David Letterman is here at Barclays Center for Brooklyn Nets Media Day. He appears to have replaced Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to be available, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/P6QUsTEQSU – 10:00 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
We’re told Kyrie Irving will address the media on Zoom later. – 9:59 AM
We’re told Kyrie Irving will address the media on Zoom later. – 9:59 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So David Letterman is here in the #Nets media day, but not Kyrie Irving. That’s about par for the course. He’ll be on Zoom later. #NBA – 9:59 AM
So David Letterman is here in the #Nets media day, but not Kyrie Irving. That’s about par for the course. He’ll be on Zoom later. #NBA – 9:59 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Brooklyn’s media day today due to New York’s health and safety protocols, a source told @SInow. – 9:58 AM
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Brooklyn’s media day today due to New York’s health and safety protocols, a source told @SInow. – 9:58 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the Barclays Center press conference room. First time in here since the Nets beat the Bulls on March 8, 2020 in Jacque Vaughn’s debut as interim head coach. Nets Media Day kicks off shortly. As Shams reported, Kyrie Irving will not be joining us. – 9:56 AM
Greetings from the Barclays Center press conference room. First time in here since the Nets beat the Bulls on March 8, 2020 in Jacque Vaughn’s debut as interim head coach. Nets Media Day kicks off shortly. As Shams reported, Kyrie Irving will not be joining us. – 9:56 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kyrie Irving will not be at Media Day today in Brooklyn due to health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:52 AM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving will not be at Media Day today in Brooklyn due to health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 9:52 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day today due to New York City health and safety protocols but the Nets fully expect Irving to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego, sources tell @Brian Windhorst and I. – 9:50 AM
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day today due to New York City health and safety protocols but the Nets fully expect Irving to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego, sources tell @Brian Windhorst and I. – 9:50 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Enough about Kyrie. The story here is that the NBA and its players’ union are allowing misinformation to take hold AND allowing anti-vaxxers or vaccine skeptics to control the narrative. ziller.substack.com/p/where-the-nb… – 9:32 AM
Enough about Kyrie. The story here is that the NBA and its players’ union are allowing misinformation to take hold AND allowing anti-vaxxers or vaccine skeptics to control the narrative. ziller.substack.com/p/where-the-nb… – 9:32 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
The most shocking thing you will read today.
(At least, until Kyrie talks to the media). pic.twitter.com/Qi5V2HV5qS – 7:22 AM
The most shocking thing you will read today.
(At least, until Kyrie talks to the media). pic.twitter.com/Qi5V2HV5qS – 7:22 AM
More on this storyline
Jeff Zillgitt: Reporter tries to get more info from Kyrie Irving on vaccine/possibly not being available for home games per New York City ordinance: “Please respect my privacy. Next question.” -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 27, 2021
Jeff Zillgitt: Kyrie Irving gets another question about being available at Nets home games: “Everything will be released at a due date once we get this cleared up.” Continued to ask for privacy on the vaccine/availability topic. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / September 27, 2021
Ohm Youngmisuk: Kyrie Irving said he doesn’t want to be a distraction to the Nets’ pursuit of a title. “This is the last thing I wanted to create, more distractions.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 27, 2021