Kyrie Irving out for media day due to NYC health and safety protocols

Zach Lowe: Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day today due to New York City health and safety protocols but the Nets fully expect Irving to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego, sources tell @WindhorstESPN and I.
Using David Letterman at Nets media day for sound bites and laughs to overshadow the story about Kyrie Irving’s anti-vax stance — if that is what happened — is gross and terribly predictable with retrospect. – 11:08 AM
Kevin Durant was asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status today at Nets media day: “That’s his personal decision, what he does is not on us to speculate. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” pic.twitter.com/HcjuIzUFu7 – 11:02 AM
Kyrie Irving missed Nets media day activities due to NYC’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations
The city requires “proof of at least one dose of vaccination for all workers and individuals in indoor entertainment and performing arts venues.”
Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving To Appear Via Zoom At Media Day As Questions Swirl Around His Vaccination Status
Deandre Bembry, a St. Pat’s product who has known Kyrie Irving for years, on his pal’s vaccination status: “Me knowing Kai, he’s gonna make his own decisions. The fact that the season is here, he’s going to make his own decision on what he wants to do.” #nets – 10:54 AM
DeAndre Bembry on Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status: “He’s gonna make his own decisions.” #Nets – 10:53 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability having known him a long time: “He’s going to make his own decisions. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.” – 10:52 AM
DeAndre’ Bembry plans to help St. Pats, his alma mater, now that he’s back in the area. Kyrie Irving went there before him, but didn’t overlap with him, but has been very supportive of the school since graduating. – 10:50 AM
I don’t think anyone expected Kyrie Irving at media day and that’s not a good thing. – 10:27 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status, James Harden says he will let the media talk to Irving and listen to what he will say before adding that Kyrie is a huge part of what the Nets are trying to do. – 10:25 AM
James Harden said he would let Kyrie Irving speak later today for himself. He did offer, “Obviously, Kai is a huge part of what we want to do, so …” – 10:23 AM
James Harden punts on a question on Kyrie Irving, saying he will let the media ask Kyrie himself. “Obviously Kyrie is a huge part of what we do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden on Kyrie not being here:
“I’ll let you guys listen to what he has to say about that.
Obviously Ky is a huge part of what we’re trying to do.” – 10:21 AM
James Harden asked about Kyrie Irving’s status, said he’ll defer to Irving when we speak to him and hear what he has to say. Adds Irving is obviously a big piece to the Nets. – 10:21 AM
Kevin Durant says 2 key things: believes they’ll be a”full team” in time.(On ques about Kyrie Irving not being allowed inside Barclays Center today due to not being vaccinated) also:
“I love our roster on paper…now we gotta go out & do it between the lines” #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/zxrGd8HSxK – 10:14 AM
According to NY rules, Kyrie Irving can’t play or practice at home until he gets a vaccination shot. Kevin Durant: “We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” #Nets #NBA – 10:11 AM
Kyrie Irving will not be at Media Day in Brooklyn today, sources confirm. NYC mandate states that all Knicks/Nets need to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to practice/play home games in NYC. Nets training camp is in San Diego. Irving may talk to media via Zoom. ESPN first reported. – 10:11 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability: “I expect it not to be [an issue]. That’s on Kyrie and that’s his personal decision. … We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:10 AM
Asked about Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games, Kevin Durant said he’s not worried about it, said it’s his personal decision. – 10:10 AM
Kevin Durant, when asked if he was concerned about Kyrie Irving‘s availability for the season given NYC’s protocols, said bluntly: “No” – 10:10 AM
Kyrie Irving won’t attend Nets media day due to health and safety protocols sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 10:09 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving’s availability at home games going forward and if it will be a concern: “I expect it not to be. That’s on Kyrie. That’s his personal decision. What he does is not for us to speculate… We expect Kyrie and expect the whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Asked if he’s concerned about Kyrie not being available for home games given that he’s not here today, KD says:
“No…we trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Durant says he is not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s availability. “We trust in Kyrie. I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
Kevin Durant says he’s not concerned about Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status.
“We trust in Kyrie and I expect us to have our whole team at some point.” – 10:09 AM
KD on whether inking long-term will help convince Kyrie Irving and James Harden to do the same: “We all three talked about playing here for a long time but their situations will happen on their time and we all respect that.” #Nets #NBA – 10:07 AM
KD on potential extensions for Harden and Irving:
“We all 3 talked about playing together for a long time but their situation is going to happen on their time and when they want it to happen” – 10:04 AM
Durant on his extension: “I wanted to be here. We’ve all talked about being here long term.” Said Irving and Harden’s situations will happen on their own time. – 10:04 AM
David Letterman is here at Barclays Center for Brooklyn Nets Media Day. He appears to have replaced Kyrie Irving, who is not expected to be available, per ESPN. pic.twitter.com/P6QUsTEQSU – 10:00 AM
We’re told Kyrie Irving will address the media on Zoom later. – 9:59 AM
So David Letterman is here in the #Nets media day, but not Kyrie Irving. That’s about par for the course. He’ll be on Zoom later. #NBA – 9:59 AM
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Brooklyn’s media day today due to New York’s health and safety protocols, a source told @SInow. – 9:58 AM
Greetings from the Barclays Center press conference room. First time in here since the Nets beat the Bulls on March 8, 2020 in Jacque Vaughn’s debut as interim head coach. Nets Media Day kicks off shortly. As Shams reported, Kyrie Irving will not be joining us. – 9:56 AM
Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day today due to New York City health and safety protocols but the Nets fully expect Irving to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego, sources tell @Brian Windhorst and I. – 9:50 AM
Enough about Kyrie. The story here is that the NBA and its players’ union are allowing misinformation to take hold AND allowing anti-vaxxers or vaccine skeptics to control the narrative. ziller.substack.com/p/where-the-nb… – 9:32 AM
The most shocking thing you will read today.
(At least, until Kyrie talks to the media). pic.twitter.com/Qi5V2HV5qS – 7:22 AM
