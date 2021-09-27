Lakers explored trading for Damian Lillard

In the two months that followed their first-round playoff flop against Phoenix, when Davis’ groin injury left them pulling up lame, the Lakers explored the prospect of trading for such stars as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook. The process unfolded well beyond the team’s front office’s search, with James setting up a war room of his own at his Brentwood estate for some in-person player meetings while leading remote communications in other conversations.
Source: Bill Oram, Shams Charania, Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ja Morant told me he’s a top 5 NBA point guard with Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.
“The point guard position is so loaded. Some guys have to get left out,” @Ja Morant said.
More from our @Jorge Sierra chat. hoopshype.com/lists/ja-moran… – 9:07 AM
More on this storyline
The group focused first on Lillard and Beal, but with no viable path to trading for either of them, turned their attention to more realistic targets: Westbrook, DeRozan, Hield and Kyle Lowry, who would eventually pursue a deal with the Miami Heat instead. -via The Athletic / September 27, 2021
There are many who believed then and continue to insist now that Damian Lillard was about ready to ask out; a source with knowledge of the situation believes Lillard is held back by both his loyalty to Portland and an unwillingness to go back on things he’s already said about sticking things out. He ultimately decided to give this another go, and Lillard has been provided roster upgrades and had a big voice in the coaching search. He may still ask out down the road, but only time will tell how long this honeymoon lasts. -via Philly Voice / September 22, 2021
