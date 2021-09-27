Michael Porter Jr. agrees to max extension with Nuggets

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN.
Michael Singer @msinger
“We, as a family, are just super grateful to the #Nuggets organization, to the Kroenkes … That’s a lot trust in a young dude,” Michael Porter Sr. tells @denverpost of his son’s new deal.
denverpost.com/2021/09/27/nug… – 5:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nuggets signing Michael Porter Jr. to max, potentially super-max, contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/nug… – 5:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Michael Porter Jr. got his money … are Jaren Jackson Jr. and Deandre Ayton next?
@YourManDevine: therin.gr/iNzdg9F – 5:27 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
Man, the Nuggets had to pay them, I guess, but that’s a lot of money for Gordon and MPJ – 5:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Michael Porter Jr. is now a max player, but his career nearly ended before it began.
After a back injury, he needed multiple spinal surgeries. The Clippers’ doctor predicted that Porter would never play again.
“I’m blessed to even be playing in the NBA.” basketballnews.com/stories/how-mi… – 5:20 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael Porter Jr. has signed a 5 year extension with the Denver Nuggets. Somebody get the championship confetti ordered already, please. denverstiffs.com/2021/9/27/2269… – 5:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.’s five-year deal that could be worth up to $207M: es.pn/2Wn3UdG – 5:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated multi-year salary cap table for the Nuggets extending out for the next five seasons, factoring in an estimated 5-year, $172 million max rookie extension for Michael Porter Jr. (assuming he doesn’t make an All-NBA team this year). pic.twitter.com/dDlyXReaWZ – 5:04 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest eFG% in a season, min 19 PPG:
68.3% — Wilt in 1966-67
64.6% — MPJ last season
MPJ had the 2nd most efficient 19+ PPG season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/E1vYIuWdpq – 4:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly drafted Nikola Jokic (41st) Jamal Murray (7th) and Michael Porter Jr. (14th), watched all three develop into the Nuggets’ core, and signed all three to max rookie extensions as Denver transformed into a contender. – 4:49 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nuggets F Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, per @Adrian Wojnarowski 💰 pic.twitter.com/BFPxPWd2aX – 4:44 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., has agreed on a five-year designated max extension that could be worth up to $207 million, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports tells ESPN. – 4:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
For the MPJ crowd, this was a step down today from previous takes on Covid and vaccination. si.com/nba/2020/07/29… – 2:54 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This is a fake quote from MPJ (stolen from someone else’s fake quote about Kyrie so it’s not even an original fake). pic.twitter.com/p3ET3I3GFp – 2:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray on Michael Porter Jr.: “It’s kinda like Mike and I have switched places.” – 1:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tim Connelly says that the contract discussions with Michael Porter Jr. and his agent, Mark Bartelstein, are going well. – 11:43 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Connelly on MPJ contract:
“We’re looking to (extend him). Both the team and Michael can’t imagine him being elsewhere. Fingers crossed (it happens soon).”
Connelly said he talks with with Bartelstein and Mike often about it.
Good q, @Ryan Blackburn. – 11:43 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly on the topic of Michael Porter Jr.’s rookie extension: “Both the team and Michael can’t imagine him being elsewhere.” – 11:43 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Connelly said that there has been constant conversations with MPJ and his camp on his extension.
“We’re looking to do so. Both the teams and Michael.” #Nuggets pic.twitter.com/oSaqnroonB – 11:42 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
‘Both the team and Michael can’t imagine him being elsewhere.’
– Tim Connelly when asked about the status of MPJ’s contract extension – 11:42 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on where Michael Porter Jr. can improve:
“Offensively, I think he has to be more disciplined running the floor.”
“Defensively, I know in my conversations with Michael that it’s something he wants to improve in.” – 11:20 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Here is the rookie max extension for Michael Porter Jr: 2022/23- $29.8M 2023/24- $32.1M 2024/25- $34.5M 2025/26- $36.9M 2026/27- $39.3M The contract is based on 25% of a $119M salary cap in 2022-23. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 27, 2021
Bobby Marks: Denver will become the 4th team in 2022-23 that has 3 players on max contracts. – Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They will join Brooklyn (KD, Harden, Kyrie), GSW (Steph, Klay, Wiggins) and LAL (LeBron, AD, Russ) -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / September 27, 2021
Mike Singer: I can confirm Michael Porter Jr. has agreed to a five-year, max extension with the #Nuggets, a league source told @denverpost as Woj reported. -via Twitter @msinger / September 27, 2021