Tyrese Maxey denies report of Rich Paul wanting 76ers to trade him

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey on having a more “normal” training camp experience after last year’s condensed offseason and a positive COVID test: “I’ve never been so excited to practice.” – 1:29 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey on veteran Danny Green saying Maxey can be a star: ‘I appreciate that from Danny. He’s only 54 years old and played 32 years in the #NBA.’ Then starts laughing. – 1:25 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey on what he and Ben Simmons talk about in the summer: “We both like dogs, we talk about that.”
On the report of Klutch wanting him of Philly: “Me and Rich [Paul] was laughing about it.” – 1:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey dispels the report from earlier this summer that his representation also wanted him out of Philly: “Me and Rich (Paul) were sitting there laughing at it…I love this city.” – 1:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey says of Ben Simmons “I love him like a brother,” and that he has a great relationship with him. – 1:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey on the report that his representation didn’t want him in Philly: “I don’t know where that came from…I love being here and I love the city. I can’t wait to get started.” – 1:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on working out with Ben Simmons this summer in L.A.: ‘Me and Ben have been friends (for 2 years). I love him like a brother. It’s a great relationship.’ – 1:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Danny Green on Tyrese Maxey, likely the team’s starting point guard if Simmons doesn’t return: “He carries himself like a star. I believe one day he will be a star.” – 1:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danny Green on Tyrese Maxey: “He carries himself like a star and I believe one day he will be a star.” – 1:13 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers wing Danny Green: ‘Tyrese is special. He carries himself like a star. I believe he will one day be a star. He’s special.’ Says it’s not unrealistic for Maxey to be the primary point guard on the 2021-22 #76ers. – 1:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Danny Green on Maxey: “He’s special, and I’m sure everybody can see that…he carries himself like a star, and I believe one day he will be a star” – 1:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers on what he might do at point guard if Simmons isn’t around: “I don’t think that’s hard… The second unit is the biggest issue for me because that takes us down one point guard.”
On Tyrese Maxey? “Big role. With Ben, or without. Either one.” pic.twitter.com/iSeuEA7w2G – 12:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers doesn’t come out and say it, but strongly implies that Tyrese Maxey is going to be the point guard for as long as Ben Simmons isn’t here. When asked who will be taking Simmons’ place, he jokes it “shouldn’t be hard” to figure it out. – 11:23 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers, on Tyrese Maxey: “That kid works. It’s rare that you see a guy with the talent he has, and the work that he puts in. It’s rare that that doesn’t turn into success.” – 11:22 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc says without Ben Simmons on the floor in practice, the second unit and trickle-down effect of missing a key player is the biggest concern. Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Simmons. – 11:20 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on what he’ll do at point guard with Ben Simmons absent: ‘The biggest thing isn’t who starts – the second unit is the issue.’ Says second-year man Tyrese Maxey will get more minutes ‘with Ben or without.’ – 11:20 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says he has a plan at starting point guard but won’t share it: “I think you’ll figure that out.”
Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Ben – 11:20 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says it’s fair to expect Tyrese Maxey to have a “big role” with or without Ben Simmons. – 11:20 AM
