Zion Williamson likely missing preseason games due to foot injury

Shams Charania: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson had surgery for a fractured right foot this offseason and should return for the start of the regular season, David Griffin says.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin gives more detail on Zion Williamson’s fractured right foot: It was the 5th metacarpal bone, and according to evaluations yesterday, it’s not likely Z will appear in preseason games. (There are 9 days between the last preseason game and start of regular season.) – 11:21 AM
Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence
David Griffin says Zion Williamson not being available to start training camp because he’s coming off a fractured right foot and surgery — not revealed ’til today’s Pelicans media day — is “not a negative for the franchise.” So it’s a positive? – 11:21 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Griffin said he expects Zion to ramp up throughout the preseason, but it’s not “terribly likely” he’ll play in exhibition games. – 11:21 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Griffin says Zion broke the fifth metacarpal in his right foot. – 11:20 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Griff his relationship with Zion: “Z (and his family) were unhappy with the way (our) relationship was characterized.” – 11:15 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin dismisses the notion that he and Zion Williamson have a bad relationship. He said that he actually shared a laugh with Z yesterday about how he doesn’t even play the piano. – 11:15 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
David Griffin on his relationship with Zion: “Z and I spoke yesterday and shared a laugh about the story. Zion and I shared a laugh about it, because I don’t play the piano.” – 11:14 AM
Christian Clark @cclark3000
Griff says he does not play the piano. He said he and Zion shared a laugh about it yesterday. – 11:13 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
David Griffin on the Zion injury: “He was working out prior to summer league. … His rehab has been done totally in lockstep with the organization, and we’re happy with where it’s at.” – 11:12 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Griffin says Zion hurt his foot while working out by himself before Summer League – 11:12 AM
Christian Clark @cclark3000
Griff says Zion hurt his foot working out by himself at Summer League. – 11:11 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson had surgery for a fractured right foot this offseason and should return for the start of the regular season, David Griffin says. – 11:11 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Griffin says the team doctor was part of the surgery process for Zion Williamson – 11:11 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
David Griffin says Zion Williamson’s injury occurred while he was working out on the court prior to summer league. – 11:11 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Griffin says Zion was working out prior to summer league and hurt his foot on the floor. – 11:11 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion is recovering from foot surgery (fracture) this offseason, occurring prior to summer league.
This was the reason he wasn’t in Nashville for voluntary player workouts. – 11:10 AM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
David Griffin says that Zion is returning from a foot surgery he sustained early in the summer. A fractured right foot — says the timeline to return is hopefully before the season starts. – 11:10 AM
Christian Clark @cclark3000
Zion Williamson had surgery to repair a right foot fracture. Griff says he should be back in time for the start of the regular season. – 11:09 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Griffin says his “view” and “hope” is to get Zion back on the court by the start of the regular season. – 11:09 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
David Griffin informs the media that Zion Williamson is returning a fractured foot and the team ahs discussed a return to play timeline with him and his family – 11:09 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Griffin says Zion Williamson is recovering from foot surgery to repair a fractured foot. Says he hopes Zion will be back to start the regular season. – 11:08 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
David Griffin says Zion Williamson had foot surgery in the summer. He had a fractured right foot.
He should be back by the regular season. – 11:08 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Griffin said Zion is returning from a foot surgery and they establishing a timeline for him to return. – 11:08 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
More on this storyline
Jake Madison: Pelicans plan on treating the entire preseason like training camp. According to Griff it is unlikely Zion will play in preseason games -via Twitter @NOLAJake / September 27, 2021
Eliot Clough: Griff says the team will approach the preseason like training camp, and “I anticipate we’ll be ramping up throughout the preseason.” Zion’s injury is his right foot and his fifth metacarpal. -via Twitter @EliotClough / September 27, 2021
Andrew Lopez: Griff says Zion was working out prior to summer league and suffered the injury then. Says head strength and conditioning coach Stan Williams has been with Zion throughout the summer and his recovery was “in lockstep” with the team. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / September 27, 2021