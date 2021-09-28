Ben Simmons not interested in playing with Joel Embiid anymore

Yet of all the problem areas to explore, there’s none more unyielding and impossible to ignore than this: People who have intimate knowledge of how he sees this situation continue to insist that he’s done playing with Embiid. There’s nothing personal about this choice, it seems, but the 25-year-old Simmons has clearly decided that his career is better off without Embiid blocking the runways in the paint that he so badly needs to succeed.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons no longer wants to play with 76ers star Joel Embiid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/28/rep… – 11:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons has made it clear that the pairing with Joel Embiid has run its course #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/rep… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the #Sixers has “run its course” inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:53 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What can Joel Embiid do to surpass his fantastic 2020-21 season? bit.ly/3kN9Eqc #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9O5VINWYgP – 10:15 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Among other things, Joel Embiid spoke about being disappointed Ben Simmons isn’t in camp. He pointed to their success in the regular season as a duo.
With Simmons holding out, the Sixers are facing the possibility they won’t have that successful formula: theathletic.com/2853285/2021/0… pic.twitter.com/x52nWRfOB2 – 8:30 AM
Among other things, Joel Embiid spoke about being disappointed Ben Simmons isn’t in camp. He pointed to their success in the regular season as a duo.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 8:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 7:28 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Can Joel Embiid top his fantastic 2020-21 season? Under the circumstances, he might need to surpass what he did at the defensive end for the #Sixers during the upcoming year: bit.ly/3kN9Eqc pic.twitter.com/GpKFtoRQ5B – 6:45 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Sometimes I think “Philly isn’t that different from other sports markets” and then I find out, for example, that Hurricane Schwartz was going after Ben Simmons before doing the weather lol pic.twitter.com/fWAEarkjHB – 12:59 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Column: With or without Ben Simmons, the #Sixers will need Joel Embiid to be even better anchoring the defense during the 2021-22 #NBA season: bit.ly/3kN9Eqc pic.twitter.com/kxNPcnvuO9 – 10:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Dug this out of my Snapchat memories. 5 years ago today, I began covering Ben Simmons at Stockton University for 2016 training camp. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jxkAwgX8tq – 9:38 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
In the absence of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and others are ready to step up and provide production #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/27/set… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:32 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The 76ers should be using this time to focus on how they stack up with Milwaukee & Brooklyn. Instead, they’re trying to mitigate the fallout of having Ben Simmons stage a public tantrum until he gets his way. They used media day to say they want him back. washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/09… – 8:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Daryl Morey says Ben Simmons requested trade: ‘We were not looking to trade him’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/dar… – 8:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid expressed his disappointment with what’s going on around Ben Simmons, not with Ben specifically, but with how it got to this point. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/27/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey said he expects Ben Simmons to be a Sixer. Joel Embiid went long on his disappointment, based on the Sixers’ recent success. As Doc Rivers put it, “We’ll have to live our way through it.”
Pregame Birds reading on a unique Sixers media day: theathletic.com/2853285/2021/0… – 7:38 PM
Daryl Morey said he expects Ben Simmons to be a Sixer. Joel Embiid went long on his disappointment, based on the Sixers’ recent success. As Doc Rivers put it, “We’ll have to live our way through it.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Could Ben Simmons’ saga overshadow an expected MVP-caliber campaign from #Sixers center Joel Embiid? | Off the Dribble inquirer.com/newsletters/si… via @phillyinquirer – 7:01 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Coming off of a season in which he was runner-up for league, is franchise center Joel Embiid capable of doing more, especially on defense, in 2021-22? bit.ly/3kN9Eqc pic.twitter.com/Dk36mllDHS – 7:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons was a media day no-show. But Joel Embiid and the #Sixers still want him back: ‘I really hope he changes his mind’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Unsurprisingly, nearly every Sixer who stepped to the podium for Monday’s media day was asked about Ben Simmons. And as Doc Rivers continued to publicly navigate the situation, he was mostly open with some testy moments:
inquirer.com/sixers/doc-riv… – 6:36 PM
Unsurprisingly, nearly every Sixer who stepped to the podium for Monday’s media day was asked about Ben Simmons. And as Doc Rivers continued to publicly navigate the situation, he was mostly open with some testy moments:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
As expected, Ben Simmons skipped media day today. The Sixers sound convinced he’s not going to be with them, at least for a bit. So what’s the plan without him? Coach and players weigh in phillyvoice.com/sixers-plan-wi… – 6:31 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Matisse Thybulle recently weighed in on the Ben Simmons situation on JJ Redick’s podcast:
“He was thrown under the bus… I lost us the game, which lost us the series, and nobody really spoke about it. They wanted to talk about [Ben] passing up the dunk.” basketballnews.com/stories/matiss… – 6:05 PM
Matisse Thybulle recently weighed in on the Ben Simmons situation on JJ Redick’s podcast:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
One thing I am realizing today is there’s a subsect of twitter that has slowly morphed “Embiid and Doc should have been more careful with what they said after Game 7” (reasonable!) into acting like those two got into a bus and literally drove over Simmons with it – 3:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: With or without Ben Simmons, the #Sixers are going to need Joel Embiid to be even better at the defensive end during the 2021-22 #NBA season: bit.ly/3kN9Eqc #76ers pic.twitter.com/x3p2YwvLSh – 3:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons was a media day no-show. But Joel Embiid and the #Sixers still hope to bring him back: ‘I really hope he changes his mind’ inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 3:10 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Here are some quotes about the Ben Simmons situation at media day today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/a-list-o… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:52 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid had a lot to say about Ben Simmons and the Sixers’ current situation today. The big guy wants his running mate back, but he’s going to go about it in his own way: phillyvoice.com/joel-embiid-di… – 2:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers expressed some hope that they can get this situation fixed with Ben Simmons this season #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/27/dar… via @SixersWire – 2:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid speak on Ben Simmons’ absence, status with team at 76ers Media Day
cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… pic.twitter.com/32NuXZDSjr – 1:53 PM
Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid speak on Ben Simmons’ absence, status with team at 76ers Media Day
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Bob Myers responding to rumblings about a possible Ben Simmons trade: “I expect this roster to be our roster, certainly in the near-term and we’ll see how it goes. … I want to see our team as it’s constructed.” – 1:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey on what he and Ben Simmons talk about in the summer: “We both like dogs, we talk about that.”
On the report of Klutch wanting him of Philly: “Me and Rich [Paul] was laughing about it.” – 1:23 PM
Tyrese Maxey on what he and Ben Simmons talk about in the summer: “We both like dogs, we talk about that.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on report Rich Paul, who represents Ben Simmons, wants him out of Philadelphia: ‘That was not true. I love it here. Me and Rich laughed at it.’ – 1:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey says of Ben Simmons “I love him like a brother,” and that he has a great relationship with him. – 1:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on working out with Ben Simmons this summer in L.A.: ‘Me and Ben have been friends (for 2 years). I love him like a brother. It’s a great relationship.’ – 1:21 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Long answer from Joel Embiid on team-wide accountability and being in trade rumors: “That’s just part of the business. If Golden State offered Steph and Klay for me, do you think the Sixers would say no to that. They gotta say yes to that, I would say yes to that.” pic.twitter.com/VhX7oZY3bp – 1:14 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Dejounte Murray on the trade rumors that swirled all summer…and his name being reportedly involved in a Ben Simmons type trade. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CGr8Gnyvz0 – 1:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Joel Embiid yells, “Hey Danny, you suck!” in the middle of Green’s presser just now.
Green smiles: “That’s my center…He’s still mad we beat his ass in pickup a couple of weeks ago.” – 1:09 PM
Joel Embiid yells, “Hey Danny, you suck!” in the middle of Green’s presser just now.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid interrupts a Danny Green answer to (jokingly) yell across the room, “Hey, Danny, you suck!”
Green says Embiid is just mad that his team beat Embiid’s in pickup. – 1:09 PM
Joel Embiid interrupts a Danny Green answer to (jokingly) yell across the room, “Hey, Danny, you suck!”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers backup center Andre Drummond on saying his beef with Joel Embiid is overplayed: ‘I have no animosity toward him. I look forward to making him the best player he can be.’ Says the two haven’t talked about the past. – 1:02 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Andre Drummond on Embiid squabbles in the past: “We’re like titans, we just clash. We play hard against each other.”
Says there’s no animosity between them. “It’s just basketball…What beef can you really have?” – 1:01 PM
Andre Drummond on Embiid squabbles in the past: “We’re like titans, we just clash. We play hard against each other.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Daryl Morey says he met with Ben Simmons 6-7 weeks ago, has talked with his reps since.
Does he think Simmons could come back? “You can look back at how these things play out. Ben’s a great player, we expect him back, we expect him to be a 76er.” pic.twitter.com/D9HduGipDK – 12:51 PM
Daryl Morey says he met with Ben Simmons 6-7 weeks ago, has talked with his reps since.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle says Ben Simmons situation is “as much of a distraction as you guys want it to be. We don’t talk about it unless we’re asked about it.” – 12:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers stretch 4 Georges Niang: ‘The main reason I’m here is I was able to have a conversation with Doc Rivers during free agency. … I think Philly is a great fit for me. Being on the floor with Joel Embiid and those guys allows me to tee up open 3s.’ – 12:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry says he wants to be a “well-rounded player” and that handling the ball, being more than a shooter is nothing new for him.
He says he’ll do whatever the team asks re: possibly handling more without Ben Simmons. – 12:30 PM
Seth Curry says he wants to be a “well-rounded player” and that handling the ball, being more than a shooter is nothing new for him.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Seth Curry on playing well with Joel Embiid late last year/in playoffs: ‘We just got to build on that and add layers offensively. It’s exciting.’ – 12:28 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Am I wearing an Embiid-Simmons collectors item? It could be yours! pic.twitter.com/e4BHRnVxRX – 12:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris said if he knew things would get to this point, he and his Sixers teammates would have visited Ben Simmons’ house the day after the Game 7 loss. … The Sixers attempted to fly to LA to visit Simmons last week, but Simmons declined. – 12:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tobias Harris says “Training camp starts tomorrow and I don’t think (Ben Simmons) is coming through that door so we got to just keep pushing on” #Sixers – 12:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris, on Ben Simmons not being in camp: “As a group, as a team, we start training camp tomorrow, and I don’t think he’s coming through that door. So we have to keep pushing on.” – 12:13 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: “I’ve done my part of reaching out and communicating. The situation is what it is at this point. … Training camp starts tomorrow and I don’t think he’s coming through that door, so we have to push on right now.” – 12:12 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons situation: ‘I have reached out to Ben and spoken to him. … To be honest, I haven’t been in that situation he’s in.’ – 12:11 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s funny to think that we’re all scrolling through Twitter for Ben Simmons updates and Ben Simmons is somewhere doing the same thing. – 12:02 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers swingman Furkan Korkmaz: ‘I don’t know the situation (with Ben Simmons). I love playing with him and would love to play with him. I hope he’s going to be happy and we’re going to be happy at the end.’ – 12:00 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Part 1: If Joel Embiid had gotten the chance to sit with Ben Simmons, what would he have said to him? pic.twitter.com/80hdcfj5Qt – 11:56 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid says “we’ve all seen the (offseason) videos” of Ben Simmons, so him doing that (if he comes back) would be great.
Embiid also highlights offensive rebounding as an area where he thinks Simmons can grow. – 11:53 AM
Joel Embiid says “we’ve all seen the (offseason) videos” of Ben Simmons, so him doing that (if he comes back) would be great.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was asked what the team needs from Simmons if he returns: “We’ve all seen the videos. So that would help.” Embiid said Simmons has the potential to be that good. #Sixers – 11:53 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I’m sure we’ve all seen the videos. That would help.” – Joel Embiid on what he would like to see from Simmons if he reports to Sixers this season. Also mentioned his defense. – 11:52 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I got to be better. Go back to Game 7 – I turned the ball over a couple times and missed a couple shots. Game 4 I missed a layup. … I got to be better. That can’t happen.’ – 11:52 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on what he would want to see from Simmons if he does come back and play for them: “I’m sure we’ve all seen the videos. That would help.”
(Also notes his defense among other things will be valuable regardless) – 11:51 AM
Embiid on what he would want to see from Simmons if he does come back and play for them: “I’m sure we’ve all seen the videos. That would help.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Could Simmons’ saga overshadow an expected MVP-caliber campaign from Embiid? | Off the Dribble #Sixers inquirer.com/newsletters/si… via @phillyinquirer – 11:51 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Asked Joel Embiid what he would say to Ben Simmons if he got to talk to him. After a long pause, he said, “I’d say I’m disappointed” in the fact the situation has gotten to where it is, that he still believes he and Ben can win together and he wants to keep playing with him. – 11:50 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid on his personal relationship with Ben Simmons: ‘I think last year we were closer than before.’ – 11:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid wants to make sure his disappointed quote isn’t taken out of context. The big man is not disappointed in Simmons. Embiid disappointed in the situation because of what he thinks this team can accomplish. – 11:48 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid says he’s disappointed that Simmons situation has deteriorated. “I really hope he changes his mind..I do love playing with him because he adds so much to our team. We’ve been building this team around us. I don’t see it as ‘This is my team’. I don’t care about any of that” – 11:48 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“He knows we can win together.” “I really hope he changes his mind” – Embiid on Simmons – 11:48 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘This year I might shoot more 3s because I think that’s going to help the team.’ – 11:48 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid makes it clear he loves playing alongside Ben Simmons and hopes he comes back since the #Sixers have been building around them two – 11:47 AM
Mitch Lawrence @Mitch_Lawrence
The Sixers will be at the Pelicans on Oct. 20, opening night for both teams. Will Ben Simmons be on the Sixers by then? Will Zion be available to play for the Pels, coming off foot surgery? – 11:47 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “If I didn’t love playing with Ben Simmons, I’m honest, I would say it.”
Embiid says it’s time for the Sixers to take the next step and emphasizes he’s disappointed with the current situation (Simmons not being here). – 11:47 AM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “If I didn’t love playing with Ben Simmons, I’m honest, I would say it.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
On being “disappointed,” Embiid said he believes the Sixers are on the right path and ready to take the next step. “I hope he changes his mind … I love playing with him.” – 11:46 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid: ‘I’m disappointed in the fact we’ve seen the results. … I hope that he really changes his mind. If I didn’t like playing with him, I would say. We’ve been building this team around us.’ – 11:46 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his defensive impact and wanting to be DPOY: pic.twitter.com/gcrHz231yb – 11:45 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
What Embiid would say to Ben, if Simmons would have met with him:” I’m disappointed, obviously because we haven’t won anything.” “Look at what we’ve been able to do. It’s all about taking the next step” – 11:45 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on what he’d say to Ben Simmons: “Honestly, I’m disappointed.”
Embiid: “In the regular season, we’ve been so good and so dominant that we know it’s working. It’s about taking the next step and everyone playing up to their potential.” – 11:45 AM
Joel Embiid on what he’d say to Ben Simmons: “Honestly, I’m disappointed.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid on if he had to chance to talk to him: “I’m disappointed … Look at what we have been able to do. I have to be better. Everybody has to be better. But we have been so dominant that we know what’s working. …” – 11:44 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Embiid with a long, long pause when asked by @Tim Bontemps what he would say to Simmons. “I’m disappointed. We haven’t won anything … I got to be better, everyone has got to be better. But in the regular season, we have been so dominant … we know it’s working.” – 11:44 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on what he would say to Simmons: “I would probably say I’m disappointed…I think it’s all about taking the next step, and everybody playing up to their potential, whether it’s me, him, Tobias, Shake, Matisse…everybody has to be on point.” – 11:44 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid on what he would have said to Ben Simmons: ‘I would probably say I’m disappointed. We haven’t won anything, (but) look at what we’ve been able to do. … It’s all about taking the next step.’ – 11:43 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I would say I’m disappointed” Joel Embiid after a long pause on what he would’ve said to Ben Simmons if they met out in LA #Sixers – 11:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid on asking fans to be better: “The fans have the right to act the way the want to. Personally, I would not like to be in another city… Only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose…They work hard for the money they make… – 11:40 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid: “I would not want to be in another city because I love Philadelphia.” He said the main reason is the passion of the fans & their desire to see their teams to win: “They care.” – 11:40 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid, on Philly fans: “Fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city…It’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose…We get paid based on them coming to games and buying jerseys. I’m grateful for it.” – 11:40 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t want to play anywhere else because of how invested the fan base is here. “They know who the 15th guy on the team is … I could be averaging 50 points a game, and they’re going to be mad if we lose.” – 11:39 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid on wanting Philly fans to ‘be better’ ‘The fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city. It’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose. – 11:39 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on the fans: “The fans have the right to act the way they want to. Personally, I would not want to be in another city, I like Philadelphia because they care. They come to games…they know everything about the team…it’s only fair for them to be pissed off when we lose.” – 11:39 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Embiid says trade rumors are a part of the business, and players have to understand that, and move on. – 11:38 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Joel Embiid on calling Ben Simmons passing up a late dunk a turning point after Game 7. “I don’t have any regrets because I didn’t call out anybody. I just stated the facts. I’m honest & I cant lie. I don’t feel like I put anybody in a situation where they had to feel bad.” – 11:38 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid: Trade rumors are “part of the business. … You can’t get mad at that. That’s just the way it is.”
Embiid recalls “the whole city wanted” him traded two years, and “you don’t really get treated as a human being. … Then again, it is a business.” – 11:38 AM
Joel Embiid: Trade rumors are “part of the business. … You can’t get mad at that. That’s just the way it is.”
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid said everyone needs to grow up and handle trade rumors professionally. “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me, wouldn’t the Sixers say yes to that? I would probably say yes to that [if I was them]” – 11:37 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid on dealing with trade rumors: “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me…I would say yes to that…You can’t get mad at that.”
“It is a business. It’s unfortunate to be in that situation.”
Embiid says it’s just something they have to deal with. – 11:37 AM
Joel Embiid on dealing with trade rumors: “If Golden State came and offered Steph and Klay for me…I would say yes to that…You can’t get mad at that.”
“It is a business. It’s unfortunate to be in that situation.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid on trade rumors: “You just have to deal with them. … If the Warriors called and offered Steph and Klay for me, do you think the Sixers would say no to that? … I wouldn’t say no to that.” – 11:36 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Joel Embiid: ‘If Golden State offered Steph and Klay for me, they got to say yes to that. How do you not? You can’t get mad at that.’ #Warriors – 11:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid doesn’t regret his post-game comment. “I don’t have any regrets because I didn’t call anybody out on this…. You know I can’t lie.” – 11:36 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t have any regrets about his post-Game 7 comments and reiterates the Sixers “all gotta be better.” – 11:35 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says he doesn’t have any regrets about his comments after Game 7. Says he was “just stating the facts” #Sixers – 11:35 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said if he regrets anything about what he said after the game, it was for calling out Matisse Thybulle for missing a free throw after the Ben Simmons dunk. He said he just believed that play was the turning point of the game, and so he answered that way. – 11:35 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid asked if he regrets G7 comments: “I don’t think I said anything, I asked a question about what was a turning point. It was a the turning point…I don’t have any regrets, because I didn’t call out anybody, I just stated the facts.” – 11:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Ben Embiid: ‘I was asked a question about the turning point (in Game 7). … I don’t have any regrets. I didn’t call out anybody.’ – 11:35 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I know he’s(Ben) going through a lot, and I guess we just gotta let him be himself.” – Embiid – 11:35 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his knee: pic.twitter.com/IE7LA9aZoL – 11:34 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid acknowledged the Sixers attempted to fly to L.A. to meet with Ben Simmons. – 11:34 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Embiid on Simmons: “I know he is going through a lot … we just have to let him be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid confirms that they tried to go out to LA to meet with Simmons: “That’s what it takes to win, and I still believe that we got a chance to win with him. I know he’s going through a lot, and I guess we just gotta let him be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said the players did try to go speak with Ben Simmons in California, but that they have to let him “be himself.” – 11:34 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid on the Ben Simmons situation: “Of course we want him back.” He acknowledges teammates tried to fly out and meet with him. – 11:34 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid confirms some players tried to go out to talk to Ben Simmons. ‘We just got to let him be himself.’ – 11:33 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “Obviously we want him back.”
Embiid says, “The way I look at is we’ve all got to be better.” – 11:33 AM
Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: “Obviously we want him back.”
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on Simmons: “Of course we want him back, he’s a big piece of what we’ve been building the past few years…the way I look at it is, we all got to be better. After we lost, I kinda tried to figure out ways I could be better so we can win something.” – 11:33 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joel Embiid says “of course we want [Ben] back … there’s a lot of stuff that has happened … the way I look at is we all got to be better.” – 11:33 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
“Of course we want him back,” Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons. – 11:33 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is here. He says his knee is “fine” and he feels “pretty good.” pic.twitter.com/L0ocWXShPf – 11:32 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says his knee is fine. He’s been working out all summer and hasn’t had any setbacks #Sixers – 11:32 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: “There’s guys out there who are winners that don’t necessarily shoot the ball.”
Rivers says, if the Sixers don’t have Ben Simmons, they’ll most miss his defense and pace. – 11:31 AM
Doc Rivers: “There’s guys out there who are winners that don’t necessarily shoot the ball.”
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Rivers is now comparing Ben Simmons to Rondo, Rodman, and Wallace, as players who also don’t/didn’t shoot, and were very successful. – 11:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Talk about a straight to the point question. Reporter asks Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey if Ben Simmons is “soft.” pic.twitter.com/twVCE3mBfb – 11:30 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers on criticisms that Ben Simmons is “soft”: “I’ve never heard of the word soft compared to the guy that was second in voting in Defensive Player of the Year, personally. – 11:30 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers says he never heard the word, “soft” when referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:29 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
To encapsulate Ben Simmons standoff with Sixers: Org is playing hardball. Made it clear ramifications if he doesn’t report. – 11:27 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons: He “is a great player and we expect him back. We expect him to be a 76er.” – 11:24 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Sixers president of basketball ops won’t get into specifics of Ben Simmons fines/withholding salary, but says it’s “very clearly spelled out what happens” in CBA and his contract by missing media day, practices and games. Sixers can fine him in addition to withholding salary. – 11:24 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Doc Rivers snapping at a reporter when asked about Ben Simmons saying “I’m in charge here” 👀
#NBATwitter #NBAMediaDay pic.twitter.com/ABReFNi5Te – 11:23 AM
Doc Rivers snapping at a reporter when asked about Ben Simmons saying “I’m in charge here” 👀
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers doesn’t come out and say it, but strongly implies that Tyrese Maxey is going to be the point guard for as long as Ben Simmons isn’t here. When asked who will be taking Simmons’ place, he jokes it “shouldn’t be hard” to figure it out. – 11:23 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers star center Joel Embiid waiting in wings to speak at media day. – 11:23 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers when asked Ben Simmons wants out of Philly: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” #Sixers – 11:22 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Morey says the last time he spoke to Ben Simmons was when they met with him in Los Angeles several weeks ago. He said he’s talked to his representatives, led by Rich Paul, since then. – 11:22 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Morey says “CBA is clearly spelled out what happens”, referencing Ben Simmons. – 11:22 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey: ‘We’re not going to talk about specifics of fines (with Ben Simmons holding out),’ but CBA ‘clearly indicates’ what they can do. – 11:22 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says he won’t talk about specifics with fines re: Ben Simmons, but says it is “very clearly spelled out” in the CBA what happens in this type of situation. – 11:21 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc says without Ben Simmons on the floor in practice, the second unit and trickle-down effect of missing a key player is the biggest concern. Says Tyrese Maxey will have a big role with or without Simmons. – 11:20 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he has an idea of what he wants to do at PG with Ben Simmons out. Won’t reveal his plan but says it should be easy to figure out what the plan is #Sixers – 11:20 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on what he’ll do at point guard with Ben Simmons absent: ‘The biggest thing isn’t who starts – the second unit is the issue.’ Says second-year man Tyrese Maxey will get more minutes ‘with Ben or without.’ – 11:20 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says it’s fair to expect Tyrese Maxey to have a “big role” with or without Ben Simmons. – 11:20 AM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Do you agree with Brendan Haywood’s assessment on Ben Simmons here?
(via NBA TV)
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Morey says he last met with Ben Simmons 6-7 weeks ago. Has communicated with his representation in the meantime – 11:19 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on the Ben Simmons situation being a distraction: ‘Trade rumors are always a concern (for younger players). For players hearing their names, that’s not easy for them.’ – 11:17 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s and Danny Green’s remarks about Philly fans: ‘Fans are fans. I think most cities are about the same. I think this is an intense fan base. I like the people caring.’ – 11:11 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Solomon Hill: “If the 76ers win the series (against the Hawks), does the Ben Simmons thing even go down?” – 11:11 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Daryl Morey on if there is any hope for a reconciliation with Ben Simmons. “I think there is a lot of hope.” He added that a “thousand pounds of digital ink” was spilled on Aaron Rodgers being traded from Green Bay & he just led the Packers to a comeback victory last night. – 11:09 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on setting expectations given Ben Simmons’ situation: ‘Clearly not an easy situation, but it’s easy, individually. … We’re going to focus on who’s here with hopes that we do have Ben at some point.’ – 11:09 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I think there is a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – Daryl Morey – 11:08 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
“Lot of hope,” Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said of Ben Simmons playing for the Sixers this season, adding, “We have a lot of optimism we can make it work.” – 11:07 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia: “It’s tough to play here. Ben didn’t say that. I can’t say he said that. That’s just an assumption.” – 11:07 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says he thinks there’s “a lot of hope” for reconciliation with Ben Simmons. – 11:07 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“It’s a tough answer because it wasn’t as clear as we probably wanted.” Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out. Makes it clear he doesn’t think his G7 comments are a reason why since they talked about it the next day #Sixers – 11:07 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on why Ben Simmons wants out: ‘That’s a good question. … It’s tough to play here, but Ben didn’t say that. It’s just an assumption.’ – 11:06 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Morey says Sixers were not looking to trade Ben Simmons after season. His reps asked for a trade. – 11:06 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons’ absence at Sixers camp: “We are disappointed he’s not here…but we are very excited about the players that are here. We are focused on them.” Added any personnel move will be what he believes will be what’s best for the team. – 11:05 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey says Sixers “were not looking to trade” Ben Simmons and that Simmons’ reps asked for a trade after the season in Chicago.
“We are disappointed he’s not here,” Morey says of Simmons. He says his focus is to “do what gives us the best chance to win a championship.’ – 11:05 AM
Daryl Morey says Sixers “were not looking to trade” Ben Simmons and that Simmons’ reps asked for a trade after the season in Chicago.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Doc Rivers on how his comments after Game 7 about Ben Simmons were taken out of context: “Who do you think defended Ben more? I think the world of him as a player.” On if that comment is why Ben wants out of Philadelphia: “I don’t believe that’s one of the problems.” – 11:05 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In Philadelphia, Daryl Morey confirms that Ben Simmons reps asked for a trade shortly after the season. “We were not looking to trade him,” Morey said. “We’re disappointed he is not here.” – 11:04 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on remarks about Ben Simmons after Game 7: pic.twitter.com/9oTDhf9s9S – 11:04 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers begins his press conference defending what he said after Game 7 about Ben Simmons, saying he wasn’t answering the question being asked. Rivers said he still thinks “the world” of Simmons as a player. – 11:04 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“To me, sometimes I wish instead of just going with what you want, go with my intent.” – Doc Rivers on post Gm 7 Ben Simmons comment. – 11:03 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “I still think the world of him. I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn’t do certain things you want him to do doesn’t mean he’s a bad player.” – 11:03 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons situation: ‘I still think the world of him as a player, Just because he doesn’t do things you want him to do – he almost won the Defensive Player of the Year.’ #NBA – 11:03 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“I still think the world of him as a player” – Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:03 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doc Rivers insists he never answered question about Ben Simmons post Game seven. – 11:02 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers clearly still frustrated about his infamous Game 7 comments regarding Ben Simmons #Sixers – 11:02 AM
More on this storyline
A source confirmed that the Sixers’ words failed to produce the expected effect within Simmons’ camp. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 28, 2021
A source close to the situation told The Inquirer Tuesday morning that Simmons’ tenure in Philadelphia “is done. He’s not coming back.” The source also noted Simmons was never going to meet with teammates last week in Los Angeles because his decision had already been made. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 28, 2021
The Sixers planned to take a jet to meet with Simmons and attempt to persuade him to commit to playing for the Sixers this season. However, they were instructed not to come because Simmons did not want to meet with them. “He had already closed the book,” the source said. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / September 28, 2021