Bradley Beal still considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Ben Rohrbach: Bradley Beal is asked again about how he came to the personal decision not to get the COVID vaccine: “I’m still considering getting the vaccine, so one thing I want to make clear is that I’m not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine.”
Source: Twitter @brohrbach
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Media Day Monday is meant to carry an upbeat spirit of renewal. Media Day 2021 certainly did not.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover, @Chris Mannix and I tackle the Ben Simmons saga (again!), the Kyrie-Beal-Wiggins anti-vax vortex and Dame Lillard’s happiness in Portlandia.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford was a bit embarrassed when told of others praising him, including Bradley Beal who called him a “God-send.”
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Bradley Beal emphasizes in his media session today that he has not ruled out getting a COVID-19 vaccine, nor is he an anti-vaxxer. He says he’ll continue to gather information from the Wizards’ medical team and others in the organization. – 12:46 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
It’s a very big year for him, he’s trynna get that money so we’re gonna help him out.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal says he wants to make it clear he wasn’t advocating yesterday that people don’t get the coronavirus vaccine. Repeats it’s his own personal decision. – 12:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal clarified today after yesterday’s comments that he does not believe “the vaccine is bad” and says he doesn’t want anyone to think he was advocating against others getting them. – 12:37 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Bradley Beal is asked again about how he came to the personal decision not to get the COVID vaccine: “I’m still considering getting the vaccine, so one thing I want to make clear is that I’m not sitting up here advocating that you shouldn’t get the vaccine.” – 12:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I honestly can’t get the vaccine because I haven’t passed my 60 days since getting covid.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
What I stated yesterday, I believe what I say. It’s my opinion… I’m still considering getting the vaccine. I’m not advocating that you shouldn’t get it. Let me set that straight.
It is a personal decision between every individual.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We know he’s talented. We love him, we miss him.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
I think on the sideline we’ll see a lot of guys arguing over who gets to guard who. I think that’s a good thing. 👀
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
He wants me off the ball a lot. Being a screener, sometimes a decoy. The fact that I don’t have to do everything all the time helps.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal spent some time with each other in LA this offseason. They went out to eat — Unseld also watched Beal workout a few times. – 12:27 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
We did a lot of switching last year, we won’t do that this year.
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Today was an awesome day. Electric and exciting. Very detailed. Coach Wes has a strong voice, he’s very defense orientated. The whole practice today was defense.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I’d say to look into the CBA. The bolded parts are the most relevant to the #Nets situation with Kyrie (and #Warriors with Wiggins, #Wizards w/ Beal, etc). #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CEBeJmdW4b – 11:22 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
You heard Bradley Beal, but he wasn’t the only Wizards player who offered their take on vaccines and how they will play a factor in this NBA season. Montrezl Harrell said he got it to protect others around him. trib.al/rkB4pMR – 9:51 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Bradley Beal’s parents and brothers are vaccinated. He remains unvaccinated. “I understand there is a percentage that can get very sick…I lost my smell but that was it for me…Some have bad reactions to the vaccine. Nobody likes to talk about that.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
As Bradley Beal’s name trends on Twitter for his comments at Wizards media day about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter has intervened to attach links with research on vaccine safety. pic.twitter.com/EFqP4DUY7C – 7:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal on coronavirus vaccine: ‘It’s funny that it only reduces your chances of going to the hospital’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/bra… – 5:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie says one of his goals with the Wizards relates to Bradley Beal and “keeping our cornerstone in the building.” – 4:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal wishes Russell Westbrook luck in L.A. He confirms he and Westbrook were discussing their futures leading up to the draft. Beal wasn’t on the same page, wanting out. But he did ackhowledge some uncertainty for him at that time. – 2:51 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Bradley Beal on his bout with COVID-19, which cost him the Olympics: “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. That’s it.”
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal: “I want to win, I want to win the right way and do it here. I think we have enough.” – 2:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal says part of his skepticism of getting the COVID-19 vaccine is breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals can still get the virus. When countered that it lowers the risk of hospitalizion/death, Beal cited his antibodies from previously contracting COVID 🥴 – 2:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he will not receive a gold medal from the Olympics despite Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green saying he should. – 2:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Beal said that having Covid over the summer ahead of the Olympics did not influence his decision to get the vaccine.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is now asking reporters questions about why they got vaccines. When told vaccines significantly lower the chances of hospitalizion or death, he said he hopes he will be protected by having antibodies from previously contracting Covid. – 2:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he’s going to let his agent, GM Tommy Sheppard and chairman Ted Leonsis handle his contract extension negotiations: I”ve got all year to sign it, so I’m not in a rush.” – 2:14 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bradley Beal admits he’s not vaccinated citing personal reasons. And doesn’t feel pressure to get it. – 2:14 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Beal said he doesn’t feel any pressure to get the vaccine, though he does think about the NBA restrictions.
“They kind of force us, in a way, to want to get it. At the end of the day I talk it over with my family.” – 2:13 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is not vaccinated and does not want to share why. “Personal reasons.” – 2:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he is not vaccinated. He cites personal reasons for why. – 2:09 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kicking things off with one Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/UEA4xGVhQH – 2:07 PM
