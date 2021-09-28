USA Today Sports

Caris LeVert has injury setback

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, but there’s optimism that it could only be a minor setback and he could return sometime around the start of the season, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers’ Caris LeVert has stress fracture in his back
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-cari…10:16 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pacers already getting hammered with injuries. Caris LeVert and TJ Warren out indefinitely. Edmond Sumner out for the year.
That’s three key wing players (and a small ball PF in Warren) on the shelf to start the year. Feels like we’re never going to see the fully realized Pacers. – 9:36 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Pacers G Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
There’s optimism that it could only be a minor setback and may return around the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/mLi3HUMexM9:36 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers guard Caris LeVert has a stress fracture in his back, but there’s optimism that it could only be a minor setback and he could return sometime around the start of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 9:33 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Caris LeVert says he’s in a good spot and focused on getting back his conditioning lost after having his kidney removed.
“I had a good offseason so I’m looking forward to the season.” – 11:46 AM

