Contender have already inquired about Thaddeus Young

Given roster turnover and their overall youth, I’m a little skeptical the Spurs will have an elite defense — as stingy overall as they were in the minutes DeRozan sat. A lot of those minutes came against backups, and San Antonio’s bench — long an efficiency machine — has been overhauled. Young seems like an obvious trade candidate; contenders have already inquired about him, sources said.
Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jakob on Thad:
“The very 1st day he played in open gym, you could tell the difference. He happened to be on our team, and he just came in w/ a lot of energy & leadership. It was his 1st day there, but he kind of took over the team & told everybody where to go and how to set up.” – 2:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Despite the uncertainty, Thad Young says he’s going to approach things as a pro:
“I am going to show up each and every day and make sure I am working, and make sure I am bringing the guys along and getting them better as well.” – 2:11 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young on how sure he was going to stick here after the trade:
“I wasn’t sure at all. I wasn’t sure exactly what was going to happen. But me and Brian and Pop talked and whatever happens happens at this point”. – 2:10 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young on #Spurs‘ depth:
“We have a lot of interchangeable lineups with a lot of interchangeable guys. The good thing is we can continue to throw bodies out there. We can continue to go hard for 48 minutes. I think that’s the biggest thing.” – 2:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young on his new teammates:
“There are not any buttholes. They are a great group of guys. They all play for one another. They all come in to work each and every day, and you can see it, you can see that they want to win, that they want to be better.” – 1:56 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Thad Young on his role:
“Just try to continue to do what I have done in the past for other teams, be an intangible guy, do all the little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, and come to play every night.” – 1:47 PM
The Suns are among the contenders who have pursued Spurs forward Thaddeus Young, sources said. San Antonio acquired Young in a sign-and-trade — along with a first-round pick and two second-round picks — and now are expected to receive strong interest in the veteran forward from competitive teams. Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while playing in 68 games (23 starts) and shooting 55.9 percent from the field a season ago. -via The Athletic / August 30, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Bulls are sending the Spurs Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu and picks in the deal, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / August 3, 2021