Kyrie Irving has little trade value around the league right now?

Former Bleacher Report and Esquire editor Matt Sullivan dropped some bombs on Kyrie Irving on his podcast Celtics Lab, where he revealed the supposed rift between the star and the Brooklyn Nets – one large enough to consider a trade. “I’ve heard that Nets ownership was quite upset with Kyrie’s pause, especially that maskless party that turned his pseudo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension. And in the last week I’ve heard rumblings — whispers, really, because cracking the Nets is kind of like breaking into the Kremlin, that Brooklyn GM Sean Marks would maybe, possibly, apparently be willing to at least listen to a trade offer for Kyrie this offseason.” -via Clutch Points / July 5, 2021