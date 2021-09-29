Kyrie Irving has little trade value around the league right now?

Chris Mannix: I was asking around a couple of teams, just for their opinion on the trade value of Kyrie Irving: it’s virtually zero. I mean, he makes $35 million this year, and he’s as unpredictable as you get.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the futures of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson. Plus, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac, and whether Ja Morant, CJ McCollum and others can become All-Stars this season with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 12:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#NBA spokesman Mike Bass: “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses.” #nets #KyrieIrving – 11:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I mentioned yesterday the CBA implied Kyrie Irving would lose money if he misses games for refusing to get vaxxed. The #NBA confirms as much. #nets – 11:42 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Why should unvaccinated players on a visiting team be allowed to play in New York or San Francisco?
Hypothetical: Kyrie Irving cannot but Bradley Beal when he plays the Nets can?
How does that make sense? – 11:25 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Spanish president (and NBA fan) Pedro Sanchez talks about Kyrie Irving and Covid conspiracy theories at the Parliament.
Now I’ve seen it all.
pic.twitter.com/00RQoFIV7V – 8:20 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How #Nets feel about chances of getting Kyrie Irving, James Harden extensions done nypost.com/2021/09/28/how… via @nypostsports – 10:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving shows up to training camp with #Nets status in flux nypost.com/2021/09/28/kyr… via @nypostsports – 8:10 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Doc Rivers + Ben Simmons’ Future & What’s Next For Kyrie Irving? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast powered by @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:00 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Charles Oakley riffs on Knicks, Kyrie Irving’s vaccination and new cooking show nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Steve Nash how worried he was at prospect of Kyrie missing some #Nets home games due to his vaccine stance. He said that wasnt his focus right now, camp was. “Things could change day to day in so many ways, as we saw last year. Right now, we’re just focused on camp.” #NBA – 5:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Some notes from day one of Nets camp:
-Steve Nash thought LaMarcus Aldridge looked good. Didn’t know what to expect with his situation and liked what he saw. LA said he felt good, too.
-Cam Thomas can still score
-Nash didn’t get into the Kyrie situation – 4:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash remains optimistic about extensions for Kyrie Irving and James Harden. He also is asked about possibility of Irving missing practices and games when Nets return to New York. pic.twitter.com/YfvIdy26b5 – 4:34 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets had their first day of camp. Elephant in the room, yes, Kyrie was here and practiced. They worked on everything, but defense was a top priority, getting the scheme down. – 4:30 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
On a day where the NBA started practices, where vaccines are the hot topic, as LeBron revealed he’s been vaccinated, amid all the Kyrie blather, the big story is that THE LAKERS HAVE A PLAYER NICKNAMED HILLBILLY KOBE.
This is the best league in the world. Period. – 3:27 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Talking Kyrie Irving of #Nets and COVID vaccine, #Jets, #Giants and all things NY Sports. PODCAST: open.spotify.com/episode/2zYV3m… – 3:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
You can already bet with @BovadaOfficial on how many games Kyrie Irving will miss this season over the Covid-19 regulations pic.twitter.com/jwN4uB028q – 3:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
it would be the most Kyrie Irving thing for him to have gotten the vaccine but say and act like he didn’t. – 1:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Media Day Monday is meant to carry an upbeat spirit of renewal. Media Day 2021 certainly did not.
Delving into all the NBA latest with Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and more in my (free-to-all) Tuesday dispatch: marcstein.substack.com/p/true-case-of… – 1:57 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover, @Chris Mannix and I tackle the Ben Simmons saga (again!), the Kyrie-Beal-Wiggins anti-vax vortex and Dame Lillard’s happiness in Portlandia.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover pic.twitter.com/MGqyj4o2Nw – 1:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In terms of fit with Westbrook, LeBron said it may not be “peanut butter and jelly” from the jump on the court in terms of who does what, but LeBron feels he always figures it out. Regardless of former teammates (Wade, Kyrie, AD, etc.), he eventually gets to the right balance. – 1:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From yesterday, inside a wild Nets media day starring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, LaMarcus Aldridge and guest starring David Letterman. Subscribe now for 50 percent off: theathletic.com/2852816/2021/0… – 11:46 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok on Nets media day, Kyrie, expectations for Brooklyn; then @Tim Bontemps + I on MPJ’s extension in Denver, the latest on Ben Simmons, and a preview of the defending champion Bucks:
Apple: apple.co/3maYBXH
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iakdCf – 11:32 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I’d say to look into the CBA. The bolded parts are the most relevant to the #Nets situation with Kyrie (and #Warriors with Wiggins, #Wizards w/ Beal, etc). #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CEBeJmdW4b – 11:22 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
For those curious if Kyrie would lose money if he misses games, the players’ union did successfully fight to keep the #NBA from imposing a vaccine mandate. But teams can fine players for missing practices and games. This bears watching for the #Nets who open camp later today. – 11:21 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: “Kyrie Irving’s contract has eight different incentives in it.” -via ESPN / September 17, 2021
Former Bleacher Report and Esquire editor Matt Sullivan dropped some bombs on Kyrie Irving on his podcast Celtics Lab, where he revealed the supposed rift between the star and the Brooklyn Nets – one large enough to consider a trade. “I’ve heard that Nets ownership was quite upset with Kyrie’s pause, especially that maskless party that turned his pseudo-paternity leave into more like a COVID suspension. And in the last week I’ve heard rumblings — whispers, really, because cracking the Nets is kind of like breaking into the Kremlin, that Brooklyn GM Sean Marks would maybe, possibly, apparently be willing to at least listen to a trade offer for Kyrie this offseason.” -via Clutch Points / July 5, 2021