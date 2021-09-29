Wolves think they are the perfect team for Ben Simmons

Jon Krawczynski: (Sachin Gupta) absolutely is a fan of Ben Simmons. He was in Philadelphia when Ben Simmons first got there. I do think that overall, just the organization’s position is that Ben Simmons is a perfect fit for their roster for what they need and what Ben Simmons needs from a team around him. So I do think that they are going to continue to pursue Ben Simmons aggressively, I can’t say, you know, 100% that, you know, they’re in the driver’s seat, or it’s going to happen or anything like that. But I do know that the dismissal of Gersson Rosas has not poured any cold water on their pursuit of Simmons, they really think that he can be a difference maker.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 8:23 PM
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 8:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
With Ben Simmons not with the team right now, Philadelphia will have to rely on others to handle the playmaking duties #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:14 PM
With Ben Simmons not with the team right now, Philadelphia will have to rely on others to handle the playmaking duties #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:14 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Another day, another Ben Simmons story in this saga. Doc Rivers reacted to the latest news when it comes to his All-Star. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:13 PM
Another day, another Ben Simmons story in this saga. Doc Rivers reacted to the latest news when it comes to his All-Star. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:13 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Doc Rivers + Ben Simmons’ Future & What’s Next For Kyrie Irving? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast powered by @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:00 PM
Doc Rivers + Ben Simmons’ Future & What’s Next For Kyrie Irving? | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast powered by @LinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Zion’s secret foot surgery and future, vaccines ruling media day, all the latest on Ben Simmons, MPJ’s max extension, John Wall weirdness, how the Lakers recruited Russell Westbrook, and much more. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/4mzkfa… – 4:47 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Zion’s secret foot surgery and future, vaccines ruling media day, all the latest on Ben Simmons, MPJ’s max extension, John Wall weirdness, how the Lakers recruited Russell Westbrook, and much more. @ringer open.spotify.com/episode/4mzkfa… – 4:47 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
The latest episode of the Spurscast is live with @Paul Garcia and @Josh810 discussing training camp questions, Manu’s return to the team and…Ben Simmons projectspurs.com/2021/09/28/spu… presented by @DraftKings #TBPN #GoSpursGo – 4:30 PM
The latest episode of the Spurscast is live with @Paul Garcia and @Josh810 discussing training camp questions, Manu’s return to the team and…Ben Simmons projectspurs.com/2021/09/28/spu… presented by @DraftKings #TBPN #GoSpursGo – 4:30 PM
Diamond Leung @diamond83
Donovan McNabb on WIP when asked about Ben Simmons: “Didn’t Carson (Wentz) do the same thing?” – 4:17 PM
Donovan McNabb on WIP when asked about Ben Simmons: “Didn’t Carson (Wentz) do the same thing?” – 4:17 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp, talking all things NBA media day, the latest on Ben Simmons and more. Join us: share.thehalftime.app/audio/A-295f5d… – 4:00 PM
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp, talking all things NBA media day, the latest on Ben Simmons and more. Join us: share.thehalftime.app/audio/A-295f5d… – 4:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the Sixers has ‘run its course’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:48 PM
Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the Sixers has ‘run its course’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 3:46 PM
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 3:46 PM
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
Sixers ownership group is willing to “holdout and be stubborn” in regards to finding a good trade package for Ben Simmons 😬👀
h/t @Kendrick Perkins
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/H6h0pQGCUB – 3:28 PM
Sixers ownership group is willing to “holdout and be stubborn” in regards to finding a good trade package for Ben Simmons 😬👀
h/t @Kendrick Perkins
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/H6h0pQGCUB – 3:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New report on the Ben Simmons situation, potential timing for a trade, and details of his meeting with the Sixers, including how Doc Rivers had hoped to utilize Simmons in a Giannis-like role. @ringer theringer.com/nba/2021/9/28/… – 3:06 PM
New report on the Ben Simmons situation, potential timing for a trade, and details of his meeting with the Sixers, including how Doc Rivers had hoped to utilize Simmons in a Giannis-like role. @ringer theringer.com/nba/2021/9/28/… – 3:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Media Day Monday is meant to carry an upbeat spirit of renewal. Media Day 2021 certainly did not.
Delving into all the NBA latest with Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and more in my (free-to-all) Tuesday dispatch: marcstein.substack.com/p/true-case-of… – 1:57 PM
Media Day Monday is meant to carry an upbeat spirit of renewal. Media Day 2021 certainly did not.
Delving into all the NBA latest with Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and more in my (free-to-all) Tuesday dispatch: marcstein.substack.com/p/true-case-of… – 1:57 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On the Crossover, @Chris Mannix and I tackle the Ben Simmons saga (again!), the Kyrie-Beal-Wiggins anti-vax vortex and Dame Lillard’s happiness in Portlandia.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover pic.twitter.com/MGqyj4o2Nw – 1:49 PM
On the Crossover, @Chris Mannix and I tackle the Ben Simmons saga (again!), the Kyrie-Beal-Wiggins anti-vax vortex and Dame Lillard’s happiness in Portlandia.
Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover pic.twitter.com/MGqyj4o2Nw – 1:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Per @Basketball-Reference,
Ben Simmons is one of five players in NBA history to dish out more than 2,000 assists and grab more than 2,000 rebounds over his first four seasons in the league.
The other four players are:
LeBron James,
Oscar Roberston,
Grant Hill and
Magic Johnson – 1:47 PM
Per @Basketball-Reference,
Ben Simmons is one of five players in NBA history to dish out more than 2,000 assists and grab more than 2,000 rebounds over his first four seasons in the league.
The other four players are:
LeBron James,
Oscar Roberston,
Grant Hill and
Magic Johnson – 1:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers:
-Still expects Ben Simmons to be here at some point
-More players should feel free to push ball up court without him
-Second unit enjoyed playing with Niang, his shooting – 1:37 PM
From Doc Rivers:
-Still expects Ben Simmons to be here at some point
-More players should feel free to push ball up court without him
-Second unit enjoyed playing with Niang, his shooting – 1:37 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Don’t call it a comeback: @ChrisRyan77 on life after Ben Simmons for the Sixers
theringer.com/nba/2021/9/28/… – 1:23 PM
Don’t call it a comeback: @ChrisRyan77 on life after Ben Simmons for the Sixers
theringer.com/nba/2021/9/28/… – 1:23 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Running through a busy Media Day, from Kyrie’s status, the Sixers response to Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Zion’s injury, Porzingis’s position, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 11:42 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Running through a busy Media Day, from Kyrie’s status, the Sixers response to Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Zion’s injury, Porzingis’s position, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 11:42 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok on Nets media day, Kyrie, expectations for Brooklyn; then @Tim Bontemps + I on MPJ’s extension in Denver, the latest on Ben Simmons, and a preview of the defending champion Bucks:
Apple: apple.co/3maYBXH
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iakdCf – 11:32 AM
Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok on Nets media day, Kyrie, expectations for Brooklyn; then @Tim Bontemps + I on MPJ’s extension in Denver, the latest on Ben Simmons, and a preview of the defending champion Bucks:
Apple: apple.co/3maYBXH
Spotify: spoti.fi/3iakdCf – 11:32 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Ben Simmons no longer wants to play with 76ers star Joel Embiid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/28/rep… – 11:05 AM
Report: Ben Simmons no longer wants to play with 76ers star Joel Embiid nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/28/rep… – 11:05 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons has made it clear that the pairing with Joel Embiid has run its course #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/rep… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:56 AM
Ben Simmons has made it clear that the pairing with Joel Embiid has run its course #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/28/rep… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the #Sixers has “run its course” inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:53 AM
Ben Simmons believes his pairing with Joel Embiid on the #Sixers has “run its course” inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:53 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Among other things, Joel Embiid spoke about being disappointed Ben Simmons isn’t in camp. He pointed to their success in the regular season as a duo.
With Simmons holding out, the Sixers are facing the possibility they won’t have that successful formula: theathletic.com/2853285/2021/0… pic.twitter.com/x52nWRfOB2 – 8:30 AM
Among other things, Joel Embiid spoke about being disappointed Ben Simmons isn’t in camp. He pointed to their success in the regular season as a duo.
With Simmons holding out, the Sixers are facing the possibility they won’t have that successful formula: theathletic.com/2853285/2021/0… pic.twitter.com/x52nWRfOB2 – 8:30 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 8:17 AM
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 8:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 7:28 AM
‘You can’t blame the Ben Simmons saga on Philly being a tough place to play’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5731843645 – 7:28 AM
More on this storyline
Ramona Shelburne: Ben Simmons is willing to sit as long as it takes to. When you talk to people close to Ben, I say ,”Okay, worst-case scenario it takes all year. Would he sit all year?” And the answer right now is: “Yes.” -via YouTube / September 29, 2021
Ramone Shelburne: I talked to somebody close to them the other day and they said, “What is the purpose of him showing up at this point with all that has happened in this offseason?” -via YouTube / September 29, 2021
League sources say the primary motivation for Klutch Sports’ aggressive holdout is to steer him to a team built around him on offense. No matter the roster makeup in Philly, he will only ever be no. 2 as long as Embiid is healthy. -via The Ringer / September 28, 2021