Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons: 'Our teams have always been built around his needs'

Kyle Neubeck: Embiid on Ben, partial: “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.”
Joel Embiid: 76ers made mistake of letting Jimmy Butler go to accommodate Ben Simmons nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/30/joe… – 4:34 PM
Ben Simmons in high and very high leverage situations during his career (playoffs and reg season):
WITH JE W/O JE
Minutes 329 202
TS% 67.3 47.1
Usage 13.9 19.4 – 3:51 PM
Here’s how much money Ben Simmons will lose if he doesn’t rejoin the 76ers (via @Bobby Marks)
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/1uSvJlOEyF – 3:08 PM
“Oh so you wanna talk about it? OK cool, so let’s talk about it.” – Joel Embiid – 3:02 PM
One of my fave parts of Embiid’s answer is when he was listing the team’s shooters, he stopped mid-rant to take 10 secs to talk about how he thinks Shake can improve as a shooter. We were 10 more secs of rambling before we get an acknowledgment of importance of Maxey’s pull-up J. – 2:55 PM
It won’t get as much (or any) play with his other comments today, but Joel Embiid with something I felt deeply when he was asked about his weight: “I don’t know, I don’t get on the scale. It’s not good for my mental health.” – 2:54 PM
Joel Embiid certainly had a response to Ben Simmons today about their partnership #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/30/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 2:49 PM
No question Embiid has shot A LOT more 3s in his career when sharing the floor with Ben than when not. 23.1% of his career FGA when on floor with BS have been 3s. Only 15% when on floor w/o him
Footnote: he’s hit 34.1% of his 3s with BS on the floor and only 27.7% w/o pic.twitter.com/lIgo7v36p6 – 2:48 PM
Joel Embiid decided to unload the clip today (and also talked about what they need to do to help young Maxey!) phillyvoice.com/sixers-joel-em… – 2:47 PM
Joel Embiid every time he’s asked about Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/YUfuuYvZaQ – 2:12 PM
Embiid on Ben, partial: “Our teams have always been built around his needs. So it’s just kind of surprising to see. Even going back to, the reason we signed Al, we got rid of Jimmy, which I still think was a mistake, just to make sure he needed the ball in his hands.” – 1:54 PM
Joel Embiid was asked what his reaction is to the report that Ben Simmons feels their on-court relationship has run its course. He talked for a while.
Here’s the first part (second part coming in the next tweet). pic.twitter.com/DX5SRdrX7K – 1:54 PM
Joel Embiid said the Ben Simmons situation is “weird, disappointing, borderline disrespectful” in an extended answer a few minutes ago.
Embiid reiterates he hopes Simmons comes to camp and said the team is better with him. Said he’s focused on the players here. – 1:46 PM
Embiid gave quite an answer about report that Simmons thinks partnership has run its course, which i will share in full shortly – 1:42 PM
When Embiid is on the sideline for a play, you give the ball to your second-best player. pic.twitter.com/pDiUCBEgA2 – 1:17 PM
Shaquille O’Neal unplugged: Shaq criticizes Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance & Ben Simmons’ trade request; shares his favorites to win NBA title & MVP & talks about his new charity initiative to refurbish courts in Vegas & Newark, NJ bit.ly/3AVJqI0 – 10:30 AM
The challenge of finding the “perfect” trade for Ben Simmons.
We took the 29 teams and divided them into 5 groups.
The results are a trade market that is lukewarm at best.
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 8:45 AM
Doc Rivers considers Ben Simmons domino effects, including changes to the #Sixers’ starting lineup and defensive scheme inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:24 AM
Around the NBA: Unvaccinated players, Ben Simmons and a complete breakdown of year 5 in the Michael Porter Jr. rookie max extension. instagram.com/tv/CUa-7Brl2RG… – 6:12 PM
Ben Simmons latest: He wants offense built around him; Spurs got nowhere near trade nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/29/ben… – 4:00 PM
How should the Nets handle Kyrie’s vax hesitancy? Are the Cowboys better than we thought they were? A warning for Ben Simmons & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @RandyMueller_ @martinweiss
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:56 PM
Joel Embiid left his new teammate Andre Drummond hanging during a practice! 😂
(via @Noah Levick)
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/iUljSaC3sm – 3:25 PM
Danny Green on the prospect of taking on a bigger role defensively without Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/pScEql4HWA – 2:58 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “He’s in great shape. He’s in much better shape, which is great because last year he took a big step in conditioning. And this year, he comes in and he’s in even better shape.” – 2:46 PM
Derek Bodner: Embiid (more): “We’ve always had shooters, and I feel like i can really play with anybody, and I can make anybody be better on the court…We are a better team with him. There’s no question about it. We still hope that he changes his mind.” -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / September 30, 2021
Derek Bodner: Embiid (continued): “The situation is weird, disappointing, borderline kinda disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives. Some guys rely on the team to be successful to stay in the league and make money somehow.” -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / September 30, 2021
Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid, who does note the Sixers are better with Ben Simmons around, says today that report suggesting they’re not a fit together is “borderline disrespectful” to other guys on the team in a wide-ranging answer -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / September 30, 2021
