Nets, Kyrie Irving not interested in a trade

Yet several league sources with knowledge of the situation strongly pushed back on the notion that either Irving or the Nets are looking to make such a move. “Kyrie came to Brooklyn to win a championship alongside Kevin Durant,” one veteran executive told B/R. James Harden’s confidants, sources said, have communicated they expect Irving to be part of Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.
What’s next for the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving, as well as other high-profile cases of non-vaccinated players? League executives are particularly focused on how missed games could actually benefit teams’ tax bills, and more @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29489… – 10:39 AM
Shaquille O’Neal unplugged: Shaq criticizes Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance & Ben Simmons’ trade request; shares his favorites to win NBA title & MVP & talks about his new charity initiative to refurbish courts in Vegas & Newark, NJ bit.ly/3AVJqI0 – 10:30 AM
Kyrie Irving Risking More Than $400,000 Per Game Over Covid-19 Vaccine Stance via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:40 AM
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to Kyrie Irving: ‘Get vaccinated, your fans want to see you.’
(Updated) Nash on Kyrie Irving’s vax status: “No, I haven’t talked to him about it….I really haven’t been involved with that side of things.” #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2021/09/29/kyr… – 7:29 PM
Mayor de Blasio’s plea to #Nets star Kyrie Irving: ‘Get vaccinated’ nypost.com/2021/09/29/de-… via @nypostsports – 6:46 PM
About to hop on @SportsCenter to talk about the NBA’s health and safety protocols, as well as the New York City and San Francisco executive orders and how they could impact Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving. – 5:59 PM
Cam Thomas said Kyrie Irving and James Johnson have taken him under his wing early on camp. – 5:53 PM
If losing half his game checks isn’t an incentive for Kyrie to get the vaccine, maybe this email press release I just got will do it pic.twitter.com/tFw3ETMQHe – 5:43 PM
Kyrie Irving, who doesn’t want to be a distraction, has now been criticized by the prime minister of Spain, supported by a Texas senator and addressed by the mayor of New York City – 4:53 PM
NYC Mayor de Blasio to Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving: ‘Take your shot’ nydailynews.com/news/politics/… – 4:48 PM
Steve Nash said the rookies had to sing happy birthday to Kevin Durant. “It was pretty bad.” Adds he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving about the vaccine issue. Called DeAndre’ Bembry “disruptive defensively,” and said Jevon Carter is more skilled than he gets credit for. – 4:33 PM
Nash on Kyrie Irving: “I haven’t talked to him about it. I know he’s been great and kept playing well and excited to to have him back on the floor. I’ve missed watching him play.” #nets – 4:27 PM
I asked Nash if the #NBA statement on Kyrie potentially missing game checks could change his thinking. He hasn’t talked to him about it. – 4:24 PM
Nets coach Steve Nash on Kyrie Irving and the vaccination issue pic.twitter.com/P7Y3BxHYEl – 4:14 PM
Alright, well, if MPJ wants to be treated like a star athlete with a big max extension, he’s gotta be held to the same standard that Kyrie and Beal have been obliterated for.
He’s not gonna be able to play in Monday’s preseason game because it’s in California. – 2:36 PM
A Kyrie Irving for Ben Simmons trade would improve the Nets and 76ers – 1:42 PM
ICYMI: Lowe Post podcast: @Sarah Kustok and I on the Nets, Kyrie, and Brooklyn’s outlook; then @Tim Bontemps and I on Ben Simmons, MPJ extension, and the defending champion Bucks:
If the NBA applies the same standard to missed games for violation of local vaccine mandates as it does unpaid suspensions, Kyrie Irving and Andrew Wiggins stand to lose almost $250K per game and nearly $15 million for the season. – 1:10 PM
Kyrie Irving would lose over $400K per #Nets home game if he’s not vaccinated. #NBA nypost.com/2021/09/29/kyr… via @nypostsports – 1:04 PM
A look at the futures of Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson. Plus, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac, and whether Ja Morant, CJ McCollum and others can become All-Stars this season with colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/podcast-… – 12:17 PM
And throughout Irving’s tenure with the franchise, Nets officials have worked patiently with him behind closed doors, sources said. Whenever the electric ball-handler seemingly ruffles feathers inside the organization—such as missing seven games early last season in January because of “personal reasons”—management has worked through adversity with empathy. -via Bleacher Report / September 30, 2021
“I’m sure Sean Marks and Steve Nash aren’t thrilled with the situation, but despite all the s–t that goes on, they still treat him really well there,” one league source with knowledge of the situation said. “They hear him out. They make the effort to try and communicate with him. That’s why Brooklyn is a special place.” -via Bleacher Report / September 30, 2021
Recent history suggests that view holds water. Last season, when the Nets engaged in trade talks to acquire Harden during Irving’s January hiatus, Houston inquired about Irving, but Brooklyn never entertained parting with him, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / September 30, 2021