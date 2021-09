No extension talks between Blazers, Anfernee Simons' agent

The chance at a bigger role couldn’t come at a better time for Simons, as he is eligible for a rookie contract extension. A source said the Blazers and Simons’ agent, Bill Duffy, have not yet engaged in discussions, but are expected to closer to the Oct. 18 deadline . “I don’t know anything about the extension; I’m focused on the season,” Simons said. “I know it’s a big season for me. So I’m not worried about it. My priority is to go out there and play well.”Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic