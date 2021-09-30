No extension talks between Blazers, Anfernee Simons' agent

The chance at a bigger role couldn’t come at a better time for Simons, as he is eligible for a rookie contract extension. A source said the Blazers and Simons’ agent, Bill Duffy, have not yet engaged in discussions, but are expected to closer to the Oct. 18 deadline. “I don’t know anything about the extension; I’m focused on the season,” Simons said. “I know it’s a big season for me. So I’m not worried about it. My priority is to go out there and play well.”
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Quick @jwquick
After the first two days of practices, Anfernee Simons says he can feel it: his role on the Trail Blazers is changing.
“This is what I’ve been working for, waiting for … this moment,” Simons said. theathletic.com/2858217/2021/0… – 10:20 PM
After the first two days of practices, Anfernee Simons says he can feel it: his role on the Trail Blazers is changing.
“This is what I’ve been working for, waiting for … this moment,” Simons said. theathletic.com/2858217/2021/0… – 10:20 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Anfernee Simons #MuscleWatch: “Staying in the weight room, I had to fall in love with it. I actually enjoy it now. I’m pretty glad that I’ve grown up and gotten a little bigger.” – 4:17 PM
Anfernee Simons #MuscleWatch: “Staying in the weight room, I had to fall in love with it. I actually enjoy it now. I’m pretty glad that I’ve grown up and gotten a little bigger.” – 4:17 PM