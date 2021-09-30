Pau Gasol to announce his retirement

Pau Gasol is expected to announce his retirement from professional basketball next Tuesday, 5 October. He has set a press conference to address the ending of his career on Tuesday, per Lucas Saez-Bravo.
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Pau Gasol has called a press conference for Tuesday in Spain, where the expectation grows that the 41-year-old is poised to announce his retirement as a player.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:51 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
One mistake made a lot in NBA analysis is what a new addition is replacing. Or who is filling the void on an injured player. For example, when Pau Gasol replaced Kwame Brown that was going from worst to best. If Kemba Walker is half right in New York he is replacing a bad crew – 12:55 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Zion: 5th metatarsal fractures are common in the NBA w/ players like Kevin Durant, CP3, & Pau Gasol having previously endured the injury. The average time lost for 5th metatarsal fractures that occurred in the offseason is ~15 games w/ multiple players missing 0 games. – 12:52 PM
More on this storyline
Pau Gasol: “I keep thinking about my future, I don’t see myself on any team other than Barça.” On retirement: “I keep thinking about whether to continue or not. It will not be an easy decision and when I know it I will let you know. I have been a professional for 23 years and I am considering all the factors to make a decision soon and be able to communicate it. I have not made a decision 100 percent. If I look back it has been many years enjoying very interesting things.” -via Marca.com / September 16, 2021
Pau, 41, confirmed his retirement on COPE, stating that he will now reflect and assess his future, while he has not decided about retirement yet. He spent the previous season with FC Barcelona. During his time with the senior Spanish NT, he has won 11 medals in three different international competitions, including gold in the 2006 FIBA World Cup and gold at the 2009, 2011 and 2015 EuroBasket. -via EuroHoops.net / August 3, 2021