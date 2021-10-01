Devin Booker confirms he has been vaccinated

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
What Devin Booker and Monty Williams had to say about Booker’s loooooooooong season last year and how Booker will ramp back up for the season: arizonasports.com/story/2836296/… – 8:53 PM
What Devin Booker and Monty Williams had to say about Booker’s loooooooooong season last year and how Booker will ramp back up for the season: arizonasports.com/story/2836296/… – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’ll be ready.”
Devin Booker back with #Suns in training camp after bout with COVID-19 (w/full Booker interview video)
Photos by @HenleMark of @azcentral bit.ly/3mgbS14 pic.twitter.com/Lhzw4Lhkvj – 8:05 PM
“I’ll be ready.”
Devin Booker back with #Suns in training camp after bout with COVID-19 (w/full Booker interview video)
Photos by @HenleMark of @azcentral bit.ly/3mgbS14 pic.twitter.com/Lhzw4Lhkvj – 8:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he will be in attendance for the Mercury’s playoff game Sunday in Phoenix before they fly out to Sacramento for Monday’s preseason opener.
“I’ve always been a supporter of our Mercury team and they’ve always held us down also. We have a big game coming Sunday,” – 7:26 PM
Devin Booker said he will be in attendance for the Mercury’s playoff game Sunday in Phoenix before they fly out to Sacramento for Monday’s preseason opener.
“I’ve always been a supporter of our Mercury team and they’ve always held us down also. We have a big game coming Sunday,” – 7:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
On Devin Booker confirming he has been vaccinated and the discourse around players’ status that dominated the headlines this week: arizonasports.com/story/2836291/… – 7:13 PM
On Devin Booker confirming he has been vaccinated and the discourse around players’ status that dominated the headlines this week: arizonasports.com/story/2836291/… – 7:13 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Devin Booker how he felt physically post-Tokyo.
He paused/laughed before saying that’s a great question.
“It was a lot. Obviously, it was a lot of basketball. Honestly, I felt fine. Little worn down, but after a couple weeks of traveling I was ready to get back to it.” pic.twitter.com/DK5ZQWh1oK – 4:53 PM
I asked Devin Booker how he felt physically post-Tokyo.
He paused/laughed before saying that’s a great question.
“It was a lot. Obviously, it was a lot of basketball. Honestly, I felt fine. Little worn down, but after a couple weeks of traveling I was ready to get back to it.” pic.twitter.com/DK5ZQWh1oK – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker returns to practice, confirms being fully vaccinated (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zuVNoR1306 – 4:52 PM
Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker returns to practice, confirms being fully vaccinated (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/zuVNoR1306 – 4:52 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo believes “the future of the NBA is in great hands” with young players coming up. Mentioned Devin Booker. – 4:44 PM
Carmelo believes “the future of the NBA is in great hands” with young players coming up. Mentioned Devin Booker. – 4:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it’s unlikely Devin Booker will play in Monday’s preseason opener at Sacramento. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Q8hHXct7R0 – 4:33 PM
Monty Williams said it’s unlikely Devin Booker will play in Monday’s preseason opener at Sacramento. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Q8hHXct7R0 – 4:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker confirmed he’s fully vaccinated. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VfnXoZQjCU – 4:12 PM
Devin Booker confirmed he’s fully vaccinated. #Suns pic.twitter.com/VfnXoZQjCU – 4:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker confirmed he’s fully vaccinated. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Af3zErvpT9 – 4:12 PM
Devin Booker confirmed he’s fully vaccinated. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Af3zErvpT9 – 4:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker confirms he has been vaccinated for awhile now. He’s getting his sense of smell and taste back gradually and said it’s great to be back with the team – 4:08 PM
Devin Booker confirms he has been vaccinated for awhile now. He’s getting his sense of smell and taste back gradually and said it’s great to be back with the team – 4:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Elfrid Payton getting some conditioning in with the mask on since he just received his second shot on Sunday. Meanwhile Monty and Book are talking in the background. No mask for Book, so maybe we can kill the speculation pic.twitter.com/0a1PWxMLtC – 3:58 PM
Elfrid Payton getting some conditioning in with the mask on since he just received his second shot on Sunday. Meanwhile Monty and Book are talking in the background. No mask for Book, so maybe we can kill the speculation pic.twitter.com/0a1PWxMLtC – 3:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is back with the Suns in training camp, per my eyes – 3:53 PM
Devin Booker is back with the Suns in training camp, per my eyes – 3:53 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Love these tips about remembering what you read. The last tip about finishing not being required rings especially true. We change the channel, change track of music quickly but so many feel like every book we pick up has to be finished fs.blog/blog/ via @farnamstreet – 9:30 AM
Love these tips about remembering what you read. The last tip about finishing not being required rings especially true. We change the channel, change track of music quickly but so many feel like every book we pick up has to be finished fs.blog/blog/ via @farnamstreet – 9:30 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The book I always wanted to write. So glad it was @Chris Herring who got to it. This is a must-read. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/hxtCjagIOw – 6:57 AM
The book I always wanted to write. So glad it was @Chris Herring who got to it. This is a must-read. #Knicks pic.twitter.com/hxtCjagIOw – 6:57 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Day 3 training camp:
1. JaVale McGee “breath of fresh air,” says Monty Williams.
2. Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) still out for training camp.
3. Chris Paul last player to leave gym shooting. pic.twitter.com/r5cXk4zNYH – 5:41 PM
#Suns Day 3 training camp:
1. JaVale McGee “breath of fresh air,” says Monty Williams.
2. Devin Booker (health and safety protocols) still out for training camp.
3. Chris Paul last player to leave gym shooting. pic.twitter.com/r5cXk4zNYH – 5:41 PM
More on this storyline
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash did not have an update on the Kyrie Irving situation. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 1, 2021
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker said he is vaccinated and has been for a while with his family. On people getting vaccinated: “I feel like everybody should have their own right and their own decision on what they are doing with their body. And that was my decision to get vaccinated.” -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 1, 2021
Joe Tsai: The other thing I want people to understand is I take the vaccine, I’m protecting myself, but I’m also protecting people around me. I protect my family, I protect meeting with people, I protect everybody else. It’s part of social responsibility when you think about it to do the socially responsible thing. I know that there’s just so many scenarios where there’s a conflict between personal choice and what is good for the greater goal. And guess what? Our greater goal for the Nets is that we want to win a championship. That’s very, very clear. And I want to make sure that people don’t lose sight of that. -via The Athletic / October 1, 2021