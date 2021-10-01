Mavericks explored Trey Burke trade

League sources say that the Mavericks explored the trade market for Trey Burke, 28, in the offseason before signing Frank Ntilikina in hopes of clearing a roster spot for Ntilikina’s addition. No trade materialized, so Dallas has 16 guaranteed contracts (if you include Moses Brown’s partially guaranteed deal) and has to shed one before the start of the regular season. Releasing Burke would be a costly move, since he is owed more than $6 million this season and next season, but Dallas is expected to continue to explore trade scenarios to try to address its roster overload.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Day 3 action from Sixers camp.
Dan Burke instructing the defense, working on showing on ball screens. pic.twitter.com/FdZyqQexrW – 1:18 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
John Stockton has been teaching Trey Burke about shots since he’s been in the league. pic.twitter.com/vMwoOtRZSP – 2:51 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Burke in a follow-up explains what his decision-making process will entail in terms of deciding whether to get vaccinated. Jason Kidd has said Mavs are working toward 100% vaccination. pic.twitter.com/W0PhxGHLRa – 2:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs guard Trey Burke says he has not been vaccinated. He contracted CoVid19 right before he got to the Bubble in Summer of 2020 – 2:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Trey Burke explains his current stance on COVID-19 vaccination, in aftermath of seeming anti-vax comment he made last night on IG. pic.twitter.com/7QmdKf1N9f – 2:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs reserve G Trey Burke confirms he is not vaccinated and says he’s “not trying to rush into a decision.” He says he wants to do more research. Asked what more research he feels he needs to do, Burke mentioned potential long-term effects. Mavs want 100% vaccination rate. – 2:11 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Dan Burke handled some of the defense concepts yesterday. Dave Joerger is going through offense today. pic.twitter.com/kvbbSPU12y – 1:18 PM
