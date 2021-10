Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule

Team sources have told AllClippers that those on the team are “cautiously optimistic” about Leonard returning, as Ramona Shelburne also reported, but the Clippers are going to remain very cautious about his return. If staff doctors see any reason to shut Kawhi Leonard down, they will have no hesitancy in doing so. As of right now, those red flags don’t exist. Kawhi Leonard himself didn’t shut down any doors to returning this season, as he stated on media day, “I wanted to be able to come back if I was able to this year.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 2, 2021