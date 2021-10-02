Kawhi Leonard ahead of schedule

Kawhi Leonard may be out for an extended period of time this season, but he hasn’t been completely ruled out. Multiple sources have revealed that as of right now, Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule with his ACL tear rehab.
Team sources have told AllClippers that those on the team are “cautiously optimistic” about Leonard returning, as Ramona Shelburne also reported, but the Clippers are going to remain very cautious about his return. If staff doctors see any reason to shut Kawhi Leonard down, they will have no hesitancy in doing so. As of right now, those red flags don’t exist. Kawhi Leonard himself didn’t shut down any doors to returning this season, as he stated on media day, “I wanted to be able to come back if I was able to this year.” -via Sports Illustrated / October 2, 2021
Andrew Greif: Tyronn Lue says the approach with Kawhi is just to take his time. “For the status of Kawhi, we don’t know. … We’ve got to approach the season like we don’t have him.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / September 27, 2021