Six teams still targeting Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons … MVP candidate??? Metta Sandiford-Artest thinks so … telling TMZ Sports he truly believes the Philadelphia 76ers guard (at least for now, that is) … will be one of the best players in the NBA this season. The NBA champ had high praises for the disgruntled star when we spoke with him this week … and despite all the drama surrounding his trade demand, Metta says it will be a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old. “This kid is going to be an MVP candidate,” the former All-Star emphatically expressed. “Just because he’s a superstar doesn’t mean he needs to be a shooter.” -via TMZ.com / October 2, 2021