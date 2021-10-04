Chris Boucher out 3-4 weeks at minimum

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Chris Boucher out 3-4 weeks means Raptors minus starting power forward Pascal Siakam and the likeliest short-term replacement to start the season. Good news is both should be back before too long. Opportunity knocks for a bunch of other big men and likely more Jumbo Anunoby – 6:43 PM
Chris Boucher out 3-4 weeks means Raptors minus starting power forward Pascal Siakam and the likeliest short-term replacement to start the season. Good news is both should be back before too long. Opportunity knocks for a bunch of other big men and likely more Jumbo Anunoby – 6:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
News item on Chris Boucher having surgery on his finger, and all but surely missing the start of the regular season @The Athletic
theathletic.com/news/raptors-c… – 6:31 PM
News item on Chris Boucher having surgery on his finger, and all but surely missing the start of the regular season @The Athletic
theathletic.com/news/raptors-c… – 6:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher had surgery to fix, re-align middle finger on left hand. Nick Nurse estimates 3-4 weeks on the sidelines.
And VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achuiwa start tonight
Boucher, Siakam, Trent, Birch all out – 5:31 PM
Chris Boucher had surgery to fix, re-align middle finger on left hand. Nick Nurse estimates 3-4 weeks on the sidelines.
And VanVleet, Dragic, Barnes, Anunoby, Achuiwa start tonight
Boucher, Siakam, Trent, Birch all out – 5:31 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Chris Boucher had surgery to repair a dislocated finger on his left hand, per Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Likely out 3-4 weeks. – 5:23 PM
Chris Boucher had surgery to repair a dislocated finger on his left hand, per Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Likely out 3-4 weeks. – 5:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher had surgery on his dislocated left middle finger. Nick Nurse expects him to be out 3-4 weeks, at minimum. – 5:21 PM
Chris Boucher had surgery on his dislocated left middle finger. Nick Nurse expects him to be out 3-4 weeks, at minimum. – 5:21 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse says Chris Boucher had surgery to repair dislocated finger and he will be out 3-4 weeks minimum – 5:21 PM
Nurse says Chris Boucher had surgery to repair dislocated finger and he will be out 3-4 weeks minimum – 5:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors announce Gary Trent Jr. (sore thigh; Chris Boucher (dislocated finger); Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam (shoulder surgery ) all out vs. Philly tomorrow PM. – 5:08 PM
Raptors announce Gary Trent Jr. (sore thigh; Chris Boucher (dislocated finger); Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam (shoulder surgery ) all out vs. Philly tomorrow PM. – 5:08 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. (sore quad) is questionable for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Chris Boucher (dislocated finger), Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam are out. – 4:51 PM
Gary Trent Jr. (sore quad) is questionable for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Chris Boucher (dislocated finger), Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam are out. – 4:51 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Gary Trent Jr is questionable for tomorrow. Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, and Siakam are all out. Plan your fantasy lineups accordingly – 4:50 PM
Gary Trent Jr is questionable for tomorrow. Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, and Siakam are all out. Plan your fantasy lineups accordingly – 4:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors say that Gary Trent Jr (left quad soreness), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam (injury rehabilitation) will not participate in the team’s open practice in London, Ont. today – 4:23 PM
The Raptors say that Gary Trent Jr (left quad soreness), Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation), Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam (injury rehabilitation) will not participate in the team’s open practice in London, Ont. today – 4:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
4 players not taking part in open practice in London:
Gary Trent: Left quad soreness, likely out Monday
Chris Boucher: Dislocated middle finger left hand, return TBD
Khem Birch: Health and safety protocols, return TBD
Pascal Siakam, shoulder rehab, out indefinitely – 4:17 PM
4 players not taking part in open practice in London:
Gary Trent: Left quad soreness, likely out Monday
Chris Boucher: Dislocated middle finger left hand, return TBD
Khem Birch: Health and safety protocols, return TBD
Pascal Siakam, shoulder rehab, out indefinitely – 4:17 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
And it starts already. Chris Boucher is not here because he dislocated the middle finger on his left hand in practice Friday. No timeline for return at the moment. Gary Trent Jr. has some left quad soreness and is out today and not expected to play Monday. – 4:16 PM
And it starts already. Chris Boucher is not here because he dislocated the middle finger on his left hand in practice Friday. No timeline for return at the moment. Gary Trent Jr. has some left quad soreness and is out today and not expected to play Monday. – 4:16 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. is out for open practice with left quad soreness (likely out for exhibition vs. Philly on Monday); Chris Boucher is out with a dislocated finger on his left hand (return TBD); while Khem Birch is out due to health and safety protocols (return TBD). – 4:16 PM
Gary Trent Jr. is out for open practice with left quad soreness (likely out for exhibition vs. Philly on Monday); Chris Boucher is out with a dislocated finger on his left hand (return TBD); while Khem Birch is out due to health and safety protocols (return TBD). – 4:16 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
A few absences for the Raptors from the open practice in London. Not taking part are Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. and of course Pascal Siakam. Reasons for absences forthcoming. – 4:00 PM
A few absences for the Raptors from the open practice in London. Not taking part are Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr. and of course Pascal Siakam. Reasons for absences forthcoming. – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Wolstat: The Raptors are back! Injury report for Oct. 4 v PHI: Gary Trent Jr (left quad soreness) is QUESTIONABLE; Chris Boucher (left middle finger dislocation); Khem Birch (health and safety protocols) and Pascal Siakam (injury rehabilitation) are OUT. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 3, 2021