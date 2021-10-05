Andrew Wiggins: 'The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA'

Golden State Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins on Monday explained his decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that he felt “forced” to do so in order to continue his NBA career. “The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” Wiggins said after the Warriors’ preseason opener at the Portland Trail Blazers, his first public comments since getting the shot. “It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I’m still healthy.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/andrew-wigg… – 4:44 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins: “I feel like my only option was to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA.”
He went into much more detail tonight on why he was hesitant pic.twitter.com/lQ1JbDdqJg – 1:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Wiggins says he has has COVID before. ‘Wasn’t too bad.’
Says he’s worried about potential gene damage and more. – 1:01 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It was a tough decision. Hopefully it works out in the long run.’
Warriors F Andrew Wiggins on getting vaxxed. Says he felt ‘forced to’ because he wants to play in the NBA. – 12:59 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
Nate Jones @JonesOnTheNBA
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
This pass by Steph to Andrew Wiggins was sick! 😱
#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/P7WJq2s9uy – 10:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins doesn’t look like a late second round rookie.
Solid defense and shot 3-3 from 3 for 12 points in only 7 minutes.
One game sample size, but the Thunder’s rookie class passed their first test. – 10:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
“They didn’t make the rule,” Wiggins said. “But I guess to do certain stuff, to work, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do. Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully, it works out for them.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021
Wiggins also said he is the only member of his family who is vaccinated. “It’s not really something we believe in as a family,” he said. “They know that I had to. It came down to get the vaccination or don’t play basketball. I’m 26. I have two kids. I want more kids. I’m trying to do something that will generate as much money as I can for my kids and my future kids, [create] generational wealth. So, I took the gamble, took the risk, and hopefully, I’m good.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021
Wiggins admitted that “time was not on my side” and explained why he felt compelled to get the shot when he did. “It feels good to play, but getting vaccinated, that’s going to be something that stays in my mind for a long time,” Wiggins said. “It’s not something I wanted to do, but I was forced to.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021