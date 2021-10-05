Caris LeVert brought up in Ben Simmons trade talks

League sources confirm that the Pacers are among the teams who have talked to the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential Simmons trade. Caris LeVert was among the players brought up in those communications, per SNY sources. It is unknown if talks between Philadelphia and Indiana have progressed beyond run-of-the-mill contact.
Source: SportsNet New York
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers‘ first preseason game showed they miss Ben Simmons
Tyrese Maxey is a work in progress as the Sixers’ starting point guard inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #PhilaUnite – 6:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Ben Simmons lists one of his residences for sale for $3.1M inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #boomers – 6:22 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast:
@Dave McMenamin goes inside Lakers camp: Who starts? How much AD at C? How is Russ fitting? Can the D hold up? Then @Bobby Marks + I suss out the Ben Simmons situation, plus potential trade landscape:
Apple: apple.co/3oNtdBx
Spotify: spoti.fi/3itO2Oj – 5:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Around the NBA: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges instagram.com/tv/CUqLi-qlkwV… – 3:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Ben Simmons lists one of his residences for sale for $3.1M inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #housingmarket – 2:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: The Sixers played a preseason game. Ben Simmons didn’t. The cold war between Simmons and the 76ers has moved to another level si.com/nba/2021/10/05… – 2:43 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers’ Ben Simmons lists one of his residences for sale for $3.1M inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 1:45 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
At least one West coach is pulling for Ben Simmons to come to the conference — with Jason Kidd and the @Dallas Mavericks: “There is no coach I would rather see get his hands on Simmons than Jason Kidd”
For @HeavySan
heavy.com/sports/dallas-… – 12:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod! Has Talen Horton-Tucker’s contract has created unrealistic expectations? Plus, why the Ben Simmons saga does (and doesn’t) remind us of Kobe’s trade demand in 2007. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 10:50 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Ben Simmons, including SAC’s interest & how the situation in Philly could impact the local teams: sny.tv/articles/notes… – 9:59 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Last night the Sixers got their first chance at answering the question that will define their early season: How good are they without Ben Simmons?
Not a great start (no Embiid or Harris), but it did provide some clues on how they might try to survive: theathletic.com/2868852/2021/1… – 9:51 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast:
@Dave McMenamin goes inside Lakers camp: Who starts? How much AD at C? How is Russ fitting? Can the D hold up? Then @Bobby Marks + I suss out the Ben Simmons situation, plus potential trade landscape:
Apple: apple.co/3oNtdBx
Spotify: spoti.fi/3itO2Oj – 9:39 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: @Shaquille O’Neal joins @TheCrossover Pod. On Ben Simmons, the revival of the big man, Russ’s fit with the Lakers, more. Plus @Howard Beck on the Lakers, Simmons latest and why he hates the Jazz. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 pic.twitter.com/5CIY4yBKA1 – 8:57 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Injury report for Pacers-Knicks tomorrow features no surprises for the Pacers. TJ Warren (Fractured Left Navicular), Caris LeVert (Sore Lower Back), and Edmond Sumner (Torn Left Achilles Tendon) are out. Nobody else is listed. I expect Rick Carlisle will play a lot of guys. – 6:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The first Pacers injury report of the season looks as expected.
Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner all out Tuesday at NY. Mitchell Robinson won’t play for the Knicks. – 5:35 PM
The first Pacers injury report of the season looks as expected.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers will be without Joel Embiid (rest), Charles Bassey (not with team), Ben Simmons (not with team), and Tobias Harris (knee soreness) vs. #Raptors tonight – 5:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Two more random things I also remember from that March 2020 Nets-Lakers game:
-Anthony Davis missed a 3 at the buzzer and Kevin Durant led the whole Nets bench in shouting at him as he took it.
-Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins sat courtside and chatted up Caris LeVert – 3:31 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caris LeVert looking good, working with assistant coach Jenny Boucek pic.twitter.com/5Gnd6mYm00 – 1:50 PM
Indiana is among several teams who have expressed interest in trading for Simmons, as reported earlier by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Sacramento Kings are also among that group of teams, per sources. Simmons is holding out of training camp and still has no plans to play for the Sixers in the immediate future. -via SportsNet New York / October 5, 2021