Kyrie Irving skips Nets practice

Shams Charania: Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving absent from Nets practice today
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. – 12:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s former teacher says he should ‘wise up’ and get vaccinated because he’s a ‘role model’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2021/10/n… – 8:56 AM
Tzvi Twersky @TTwersky
I also have an extremely nuanced (and somewhat informed) take on the human that is Kyrie. I’m gonna save that for irl convo, though. – 1:01 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
$14,912,117: That’s the total salary Nets star Kyrie Irving would forfeit this season if he refuses to get vaccinated and cannot play in Brooklyn’s home games.
forbes.com/sites/tommybee… – 11:17 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Reporting with @Bobby Marks: The NBA and the NBPA have agreed to a reduction in pay of 1/91.6th of a player’s salary for each game an unvaccinated player misses in their home market because of local laws. For example, Kyrie Irving would lose roughly $381,000 per game. – 9:48 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s practice status remains a #Nets mystery nypost.com/2021/10/03/kyr… via @nypostsports – 11:07 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Cam Thomas says,
“Me and Kyrie (Irving) have been talking a lot.” – 6:41 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Cam Thomas admits he learned some tricks from James Harden and Kyrie Irving by just watching them before becoming a Net. – 6:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash says he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s availability this week when the Nets return to Brooklyn. – 6:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on whether Cam Thomas can crack the Nets rotation: “We’ll see about the rotation. We’ve got a lot of veteran guys on this team. We’ve got a lot of scoring punch on this team. That’s a tough ask of a young player.” Thomas behind Harden, Irving, Mills, & Carter. #Nets – 6:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if he expects to have Kyrie Irving at practice this week in Brooklyn when the Nets return from their trip, Steve Nash said he has no new update on Kyrie’s status. – 6:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Nash said there’s no update on Kyrie Irving and what his availability might be to practice in New York considering his vaccination status. Irving was with team in San Diego and on bench for rest purposes for pre-season game vs Lakers – 6:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said he still has no update on Kyrie Irving’s availability for Tuesday’s practice at home. #Nets – 6:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Kyrie Irving. Said there was never a thought of playing Irving today because of the uncertainty of his status. – 6:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says he has no update on Kyrie Irving’s availability for practice this week coming up where the Nets are returning home. – 6:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Thomas hits another. Drives to the basket and scores off contact. Irving and Harden get up and lobby him for a foul. It didn’t work. – 4:11 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Lakers Game:
▪️LMA and Millsap will get their first look together starting in the frontcourt.
▪️James, Westbrook, Anthony and Ariza will be out for LA.
▪️Durant, Harden, Irving, Griffin, Mills, Harris and Johnson will be out for Brooklyn. – 3:13 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kyrie Irving getting in some work at Nets camp today. pic.twitter.com/gNC6YLvqiO – 4:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joe Harris, Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and James Johnson all will NOT play Sunday against the Lakers per Steve Nash. – 2:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and James Johnson will sit out tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Lakers. – 2:54 PM
“They didn’t make the rule,” Wiggins said. “But I guess to do certain stuff, to work, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do. Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully, it works out for them.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021
Wiggins also said he is the only member of his family who is vaccinated. “It’s not really something we believe in as a family,” he said. “They know that I had to. It came down to get the vaccination or don’t play basketball. I’m 26. I have two kids. I want more kids. I’m trying to do something that will generate as much money as I can for my kids and my future kids, [create] generational wealth. So, I took the gamble, took the risk, and hopefully, I’m good.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021
Wiggins admitted that “time was not on my side” and explained why he felt compelled to get the shot when he did. “It feels good to play, but getting vaccinated, that’s going to be something that stays in my mind for a long time,” Wiggins said. “It’s not something I wanted to do, but I was forced to.” -via ESPN / October 5, 2021