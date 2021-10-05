Nets undecided about accomodating unvaccinated Kyrie Irving as a part-time player

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources with @Brian Windhorst: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Jump @_Talkin_NBA
NBA legend and Hall of Famer @Isiah Thomas has a message for Nets All-Star guard @Kyrie Irving
(via NBA TV)
#NBATwitter #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/wmDnTLUeT9 – 10:10 PM
NBA legend and Hall of Famer @Isiah Thomas has a message for Nets All-Star guard @Kyrie Irving
(via NBA TV)
#NBATwitter #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/wmDnTLUeT9 – 10:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Nets losing confidence Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/rep… – 9:45 PM
Report: Nets losing confidence Kyrie Irving will get vaccinated nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/rep… – 9:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the uncertainty surrounding whether the Brooklyn Nets will accommodate an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving as a part-time player this season: es.pn/3Bf691z – 9:08 PM
ESPN story with @Brian Windhorst on the uncertainty surrounding whether the Brooklyn Nets will accommodate an unvaccinated Kyrie Irving as a part-time player this season: es.pn/3Bf691z – 9:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
In non-Yankees, non-Kyrie news, Thibodeau is not messing around. Knicks up 23 in the third quarter of a preseason game and when a turnover led to a fast break bucket he immediately called for a timeout. All 5 starters over 20 minutes in 29 minutes of action so far. – 9:04 PM
In non-Yankees, non-Kyrie news, Thibodeau is not messing around. Knicks up 23 in the third quarter of a preseason game and when a turnover led to a fast break bucket he immediately called for a timeout. All 5 starters over 20 minutes in 29 minutes of action so far. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Those Kyrie Irving trade/retirement rumors have become a lot more believable since NYC announced the vax mandate. This is a headache, man. – 8:59 PM
Those Kyrie Irving trade/retirement rumors have become a lot more believable since NYC announced the vax mandate. This is a headache, man. – 8:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Nets to their first-ever NBA title in front of 9,347 raucous fans at the Rutgers Athl … – 8:58 PM
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Nets to their first-ever NBA title in front of 9,347 raucous fans at the Rutgers Athl … – 8:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
These are unprecedented circumstances, but Irving’s inability to practice in Brooklyn — along with being unavailable for the Nets 41 home games –makes the idea of Irving as a part-time player feel unrealistic. – 8:58 PM
These are unprecedented circumstances, but Irving’s inability to practice in Brooklyn — along with being unavailable for the Nets 41 home games –makes the idea of Irving as a part-time player feel unrealistic. – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @RedsArmy_John
Let’s just do the Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving trade and end both of these storylines – 8:53 PM
Let’s just do the Ben Simmons for Kyrie Irving trade and end both of these storylines – 8:53 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources with @Brian Windhorst: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:48 PM
Sources with @Brian Windhorst: The Brooklyn Nets remain unclear on All-Star guard Kyrie Irving’s ultimate intentions to get vaccinated and have made no decision on whether the organization will accommodate him as a part-time player this season. Story soon on ESPN. – 8:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving misses Nets practice due to NYC regulations for unvaccinated players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/kyr… – 7:10 PM
Kyrie Irving misses Nets practice due to NYC regulations for unvaccinated players nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/kyr… – 7:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving misses Nets’ first practice in Brooklyn due to vaccination mandates in New York City
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… pic.twitter.com/gNA5nkcXSi – 4:35 PM
Kyrie Irving misses Nets’ first practice in Brooklyn due to vaccination mandates in New York City
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… pic.twitter.com/gNA5nkcXSi – 4:35 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Around the NBA: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges instagram.com/tv/CUqLi-qlkwV… – 3:56 PM
Around the NBA: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges instagram.com/tv/CUqLi-qlkwV… – 3:56 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
We just saw BI at practice rocking Kyrie’s sneakers. He informed us he’s a sneaker free agent now and he’s looking forward to seeing what comes next.
BI was previously an Adidas athlete. – 2:50 PM
We just saw BI at practice rocking Kyrie’s sneakers. He informed us he’s a sneaker free agent now and he’s looking forward to seeing what comes next.
BI was previously an Adidas athlete. – 2:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Nets returned to practice in Brooklyn today without Kyrie Irving. Steve Nash also said there’s no consideration to moving practices outside New York to be able to practice with his starting point guard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:45 PM
The Nets returned to practice in Brooklyn today without Kyrie Irving. Steve Nash also said there’s no consideration to moving practices outside New York to be able to practice with his starting point guard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Two weeks before playing in the NBA’s season-opening game, the Nets hold their first practice in Brooklyn without Kyrie Irving amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city’s vaccine mandate.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 2:41 PM
Two weeks before playing in the NBA’s season-opening game, the Nets hold their first practice in Brooklyn without Kyrie Irving amid questions about his availability to play in New York because of the city’s vaccine mandate.
apnews.com/article/corona… – 2:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets don’t plan to move practice out of their Brooklyn facility, to say…Long Island or New Jersey, in order to get Irving able to join them. “This is our home, this is where we’re going to practice.” – 2:05 PM
Steve Nash said the Nets don’t plan to move practice out of their Brooklyn facility, to say…Long Island or New Jersey, in order to get Irving able to join them. “This is our home, this is where we’re going to practice.” – 2:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving unable to practice as #Nets return home nypost.com/2021/10/05/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @botte – 1:37 PM
Kyrie Irving unable to practice as #Nets return home nypost.com/2021/10/05/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @botte – 1:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
All Nets but Kyrie Irving practiced today in the Nets’ first practice in New York. Steve Nash said Nets aren’t worried about him not being here. – 1:23 PM
All Nets but Kyrie Irving practiced today in the Nets’ first practice in New York. Steve Nash said Nets aren’t worried about him not being here. – 1:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie not at practice today. Draw your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/WitBTVc9nN – 1:23 PM
Kyrie not at practice today. Draw your own conclusions. pic.twitter.com/WitBTVc9nN – 1:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash confirms that Kyrie Irving did not practice with the Nets today and wasn’t at the facility. – 1:23 PM
Steve Nash confirms that Kyrie Irving did not practice with the Nets today and wasn’t at the facility. – 1:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Steve Nash says there is no change to Kyrie Irving’s status. He is not at practice in BKN today. NYC requires Knicks/Nets to be vaccinated to participate in games/practices within city limits. – 1:18 PM
Steve Nash says there is no change to Kyrie Irving’s status. He is not at practice in BKN today. NYC requires Knicks/Nets to be vaccinated to participate in games/practices within city limits. – 1:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not with the Nets today at practice in Brooklyn. He says there “is no further update” on Irving’s status to practice or play in New York under the city’s COVID protocols. – 1:17 PM
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not with the Nets today at practice in Brooklyn. He says there “is no further update” on Irving’s status to practice or play in New York under the city’s COVID protocols. – 1:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving absent from Nets practice today
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:57 PM
Kyrie Irving absent from Nets practice today
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 12:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. – 12:01 PM
Kyrie Irving did not attend Nets practice today, sources tell me and @Alex Schiffer. Irving is currently ineligible for home games and practices because of NYC’s vaccination requirement. – 12:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s former teacher says he should ‘wise up’ and get vaccinated because he’s a ‘role model’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2021/10/n… – 8:56 AM
Nets’ Kyrie Irving’s former teacher says he should ‘wise up’ and get vaccinated because he’s a ‘role model’ – nj.com nj.com/nets/2021/10/n… – 8:56 AM
Tzvi Twersky @TTwersky
I also have an extremely nuanced (and somewhat informed) take on the human that is Kyrie. I’m gonna save that for irl convo, though. – 1:01 AM
I also have an extremely nuanced (and somewhat informed) take on the human that is Kyrie. I’m gonna save that for irl convo, though. – 1:01 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: Here is what Kyrie Irving stands to lose financially: $381,181 for every missed home game 💰2 preseason games: $762K 💰41 home games: $15.6M 💰2 games at NYK: $762K 💰Bonuses: $413K 💰Playoffs: TBD Irving is also extension eligible: 4 years/$187M -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 5, 2021
Adrian Wojnarowski: There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices and games for foreseeable future. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 5, 2021