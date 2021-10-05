No max offer for DeAndre Ayton?

The Phoenix Suns’ reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has stalled discussions on a deal, sources told ESPN on Tuesday. Ayton, a key part of the Suns’ run to the 2021 NBA Finals, has no intention of accepting a deal less than the comparable max contracts signed by several of his 2018 NBA Draft classmates, including Atlanta’s Trae Young, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver’s Michael Porter Jr., sources told ESPN.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s the highest responsibility ever. I think I have the highest responsibility when it comes to him. As a dad and him being named after me means so much. I put away a lot of bad habits because of him.”
Deandre Ayton talks fatherhood, more in Q&A. #Suns bit.ly/2YfHMlY pic.twitter.com/1vjD50bnos – 12:54 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
While Robert Sarver has certainly cheaped out before and that may be part of the Ayton impasse, I do not agree that Ayton is a no-brainer max. Unless you see him as a defensive player of the year candidate or a guy you can run offense thru, I’m not paying a max unless forced to. – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Suns not offering Deandre Ayton max contract extension nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/05/rep… – 12:20 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Suns’ reluctance to offer Deandre Ayton a max rookie extension has caused discussions on a deal to stall, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/m1eGhXJkYs – 10:56 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns reluctant to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to DeAndre Ayton sportando.basketball/en/suns-reluct… – 10:34 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
-Draft Deandre Ayton over Luka Doncic
-Watch Doncic become a superstar
-Watch Ayton become a walking double-double who can also play D
-Refuse to pay Ayton his market value
It’s ended up working out as OK as it possibly can after passing on Luka. You can’t screw it up now! – 10:19 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Like we’ve been saying, if the Suns were comfortable offering Deandre Ayton the full max, it would’ve happened already. Is he worth that full max in a vacuum? Probably not. Is he worth it in this market to keep a good thing going? Probably. – 10:09 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Suns can’t get cheap now. They’ve got everything in place for sustainable success. Yes, both Ayton and Bridges are due for extensions at the same time, and have earned them, but you HAVE to pay both of them. Mess around, and this all could fall apart. – 10:06 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns’ reluctance to offer a maximum rookie contract extension to former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton has stalled discussions on a deal: es.pn/3a6JFEj – 10:03 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looking at four #Suns bigs right now, Ayton’s natural five, but wants to play the four.
McGee is a five, but Smith has a four body with five-man instincts whose perimeter shot looks like a guard.
Kaminsky is a finesse 7-footer.
If playing big, what’s the ideal combo? #Suns pic.twitter.com/e9AGiBO5V6 – 1:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee, Nader starting second half for Ayton, Bridges.
Payne, Johnson and Shamet starting. #Suns pull within eight, 63-55, Shamet finds McGee for lob dunk and Johnson hits 3 with 10:03 left in 3rd. – 11:20 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bridges and Ayton played the whole first quarter and then didn’t start the second half so would assume they are done for the night – 11:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: SAC 61, PHX 47
Shamet: 10 Pts, 2 Ast
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 4-6 FG
McGee: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Barnes: 16 Pts, 6-8 FG
Kings: 9-24 3P; Suns: 3-14 3P – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: SAC 30, PHX 23
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Blk
Shamet: 4 Pts, 2-3 FG
Barnets: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Halibutron hits a 3 at the buzzer – 10:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton gets his first bucket in second stint with #Suns.
Ayton then finishes lob pass from Payton for dunk. #Suns down three, 22-19, after being down 22-13. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payton in for Payne.
Ayton using the dribble more as Nader scores off steal. #Suns down 22-15. – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns down 14-13 halfway through the first quarter. Deandre Ayton took a 3 from the top of the key that didn’t go in. Nice tough drive by Landry Shamet on the next possession. He scored after putting back his own miss. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton definitely wasn’t shy about that first 3-point attempt. Clanked it off the side of the back iron, but he let that one fly – 10:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson 3. #Suns up 7-6 before Richaun Holmes dunk.
Then Ayton dunks on other end. #Suns up 9-8 – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters tonight at #Kings
Cameron Payne
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Deandre Ayton – 9:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams has said they’d watch Deandre Ayton minutes in preseason.
When asked how much he’ll play, Williams said they’re taking into account minutes Ayton played in playoffs. Looking to build up to regular season. Will play set number regardless of how he’s playing. #Suns – 8:42 PM
Ayton, 23, is eligible for a five-year, $172.5 million extension, with escalators that could reach $207 million — a deal that many executives league-wide expected would be complete in short order this offseason. But now, with a looming Oct. 18 deadline for rookie extensions, sources said the talks between the Suns and Ayton’s representatives are slowed by ownership’s current assertion that Ayton doesn’t deserve to be included in that group of players — and a belief by the 7-footer that his performance, potential and the marketplace dictate that he does. -via ESPN / October 5, 2021
Kellan Olson: James Jones with @BurnsAndGambo said the Suns will continue to have conversations with Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges on potential extensions. They value continuity. Said the goal is for something to happen. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / September 29, 2021
Gerald Bourguet: James Jones on extensions for Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges: “We’ll address that when the time comes.” Said for now the focus is training camp -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / September 27, 2021