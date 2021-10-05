Pacers send Edmond Sumner to Brooklyn

Adrian Wojnarowski: Indiana is trading Edmund Sumner and a 2025 second-round pick via Miami to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I can confirm ESPN’s report that the Nets are acquiring Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second round pick (via the Heat) from the Pacers. The Nets will waive Sumner, who tore his Achilles this summer. – 8:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Edmond Sumner won’t be the first player to tear their Achilles and then be waived. Mario Chalmers, Chris Clemons, and Xavier Henry are just a few of the players to suffer a similar fate. – 8:30 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Injury report for Pacers-Knicks tomorrow features no surprises for the Pacers. TJ Warren (Fractured Left Navicular), Caris LeVert (Sore Lower Back), and Edmond Sumner (Torn Left Achilles Tendon) are out. Nobody else is listed. I expect Rick Carlisle will play a lot of guys. – 6:09 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The first Pacers injury report of the season looks as expected.
Caris LeVert, T.J. Warren and Edmond Sumner all out Tuesday at NY. Mitchell Robinson won’t play for the Knicks. – 5:35 PM
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets are trading the draft rights of Juan Pablo Vaulet to the Indiana Pacers, a league source told @hoopshype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / October 5, 2021
Alex Schiffer: I can confirm @Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that the Nets are acquiring Edmond Sumner and a 2025 second round pick (via the Heat) from the Pacers. The Nets will waive Sumner, who tore his Achilles this summer. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 5, 2021
Bobby Marks: Indiana gets much needed relief below the luxury tax with this trade. The Pacers go from $514K below to $2.8M. $2.3M cap hit on Sumner in Brooklyn. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / October 5, 2021