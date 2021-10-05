Pau Gasol retires

Pau Gasol: ‘I am here to announce that I am retiring from professional basketball. It is a difficult and thoughtful decision. I wanted to end up playing basketball and enjoying it, not with crutches. I’m very grateful for having been able to do it at FC Barcelona and for being able to play my fifth Olympic Games with the National Team”.
Source: Marca.com
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nick Nurse remembers coaching against a young Pau Gasol when he was with Barcelona and NN was coaching London Towers. Barcelona won, and Nurse admits he remembers more players on the opponent than his own team. – 1:07 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Pau Gasol deserves it all. For being that lanky teenager dunking on everyone in Memphis, rolling to a pair of titles with Kobe Bryant and consistently being an all-around standup dude, thank you @Pau Gasol 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vkRodshNhB – 1:04 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers planning to retire Pau Gasol no. 16 jersey
sportando.basketball/en/lakers-plan… – 12:56 PM
Lakers planning to retire Pau Gasol no. 16 jersey
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The basketball achievements make it a no-brainer, but the Lakers could have retired Pau’s jersey just based on the way he’s looked after Kobe’s family. AK – 12:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Pau Gasol:
2x Champion
6x All-Star
4x All-NBA
ROTY
3x Spanish League Champion
3x EuroBasket Champion
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: My piece on how Pau Gasol’s relationship with Kobe Bryant played a part in inspiring him to rehab his injury and make another run at the Olympics bit.ly/3rBxBmf – 12:47 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Pau Gasol with some words to live by to close his retirement press conference, “I’ve always said when you do what you want to do it’s not sacrificing.” – 12:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a career for Pau Gasol, who has announced his retirement from basketball.
▫️ 19 NBA seasons
▫️ 2x NBA champion
▫️ 6x NBA All-Star
▫️ 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year
Mark Woods @markbritball
When asked how he wants to be remembered, Pau Gasol says: “As someone who enjoyed the game, who tried to do the best possible
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The All-Time NBA International Mt. Rushmore
Pau Gasol
Dirk Nowitzki
Hakeem Olajuwon
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Honorable mentions
– Steve Nash
– Tony Parker
– Manu Ginobili
– Yao Ming
– Arvydas Sabonis
– Luka Doncic (yes, already)
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pau Gasol announces he is ending his playing career sportando.basketball/en/pau-gasol-r… – 11:52 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LEGEND! Next stop: Hall of Fame & No. 16 hanging in the rafters at @STAPLESCenter – Hell of a career, @Pau Gasol! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/iefDXdBa8C – 11:50 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
One time on the Bulls beat we were on the road in Portland and I was at the Nike employee store the same time as Pau and Niko. Said hi, kept it moving. 20 minutes later Pau and I bumped into each other and he asked if I was finding everything OK. Like he was an employee 😂 – 11:50 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
After a basketball career that included 19 NBA seasons, six All-Stars and two championships, Pau Gasol has retired. – 11:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
BREAKING: Pau Gasol officially announced his retirement from basketball pic.twitter.com/bLiJH5b19c – 11:43 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dejounte on Jock’s passing ability:
Kyle Goon: Congrats to Pau Gasol on his retirement. The Lakers intend on retiring his jersey in the future. -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 5, 2021
Eurohoops: Pau Gasol: I want to make a special mention to Kobe Bryant. I’d very much like him to be here but life is sometimes very unfair. He taught me how to be a better leader, better competitor, what it meant to be a winner. -via Twitter @Eurohoopsnet / October 5, 2021
Eurohoops: Pau Gasol made a huge effort to recover from injury and return to playing last season with Barcelona. The reason? His baby daughter Elisabet Gianna. “I wanted to fight for the improbable. I had the dream of playing in front of my [baby] girl and we fought for that” -via Twitter @Eurohoopsnet / October 5, 2021